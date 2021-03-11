 

ANNOUNCEMENT OF NEW SUPERVISORY BOARD CHAIRMAN AND PROPOSAL OF TWO NEW SUPERVISORY BOARD MEMBERS

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Flow Traders N.V. (“Flow Traders”) (Euronext: FLOW) announces the nominations of Linda Hovius and Ilonka Jankovich for appointment as new members of the Supervisory Board and the reappointment of Rudolf Ferscha as member of the Supervisory Board. Eric Drok is handing over the Chairmanship of the Supervisory Board to Rudolf Ferscha and intends to step down from the Supervisory Board at the upcoming AGM.

Linda Hovius and Ilonka Jankovich will be appointed to the Supervisory Board as new independent members within the context of the Corporate Governance Code with an effective date of 23 April 2021, subject to shareholder approval. Regulatory approval for their proposed appointments has been obtained from the Dutch Central Bank (DNB). Linda’s extensive focus on board leadership and governance matters along with Ilonka’s substantial technology and venture capital experience will strengthen the Supervisory Board’s profile by broadening its overall expertise and knowledge.

With Eric Drok having conveyed to the Supervisory Board his intention to hand over the Chairman role, and his intention to step down from the Supervisory Board at the upcoming AGM, the Supervisory Board in its meeting today has unanimously appointed Rudolf Ferscha as Chairman of the Supervisory Board with immediate effect. Eric has been a member of the Supervisory Board of Flow Traders since July 2015.

Rudolf Ferscha was also appointed as a member of the Supervisory Board in July 2015. He has since served as Chairman of the Remuneration & Appointment Committee, and as a member of the Trading & Technology Committee and of the Risk Committee. Rudolf will be reappointed to the Supervisory Board as an independent member within the context of the Corporate Governance Code with an effective date of 23 April 2021, subject to shareholder approval. Regulatory approval for Rudolf’s proposed reappointment has been obtained from the DNB.

Flow Traders will propose these appointments to its shareholders at the upcoming AGM, scheduled for 23 April 2021.

As of 23 April 2021, subject to shareholder approval, the Supervisory Board of Flow Traders will comprise the following members: Rudolf Ferscha (Chairman); Jan van Kuijk (Vice-Chairman); Olivier Bisserier; Roger Hodenius; Linda Hovius; and Ilonka Jankovich. Flow Traders will therefore meet the proposed Dutch legislative requirement that at least one-third of its Supervisory Board consists of women and one-third consists of men.

