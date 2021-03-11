 

FERRARI SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.03.2021   

Maranello (Italy), March 11, 2021 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) communicates its intention to restart its multi-year share repurchase program announced on December 28, 2018 (the “Program”) with a fourth tranche of up to Euro 150 million to start on March 12, 2021 (“Fourth Tranche”) and to end no later than September 30, 2021, of which up to Euro 120 million to be executed on the MTA market under a non-discretionary share repurchase agreement with a primary financial institution and up to Euro 30 million to be executed on the NYSE under an additional mandate with a primary financial institution.
According to the Program, to date Ferrari has acquired 3,809,334 common shares for a total consideration of approximately Euro 513 million, with the last purchase having been made on March 30, 2020, when the Program was temporarily suspended at the inception of the pandemic outbreak.
The Fourth Tranche will be conducted in the framework of the resolution adopted by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on April 16, 2020. The repurchases will be made in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.
As of today, the Company holds 9,175,609 common shares in treasury.



1 Including the share repurchased by Ferrari according to the standard practice Sell to Cover deriving from the 2019 equity incentive plan


Attachment




Zeit
04.03.21
FERRARI PUBLISHES AGENDA FOR THE 2021 AGM
26.02.21
Ferrari Releases Its 2020 Annual Report And files Annual Report on Form 20-F
26.02.21
Dividend Distribution Proposal  
22.02.21
Ferrari and Richard Mille Sign a Partnership Contract 
16.02.21
Non-executive Director Roberto Cingolani resigns in light of his new responsibilities as Minister of the new Italian Government  

Zeit
22.02.21
62
Meinungen und Diskussion zur Ferrari Aktie