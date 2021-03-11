Reporting of trading in Tryg shares by senior management and their related parties
Statement of transactions by members of senior management and their related parties in shares, issued by Tryg and related securities, cf. article 19 of the EU Regulation 596/2014.
Members of the Supervisory Board and a related party have carried out transactions in connection with Tryg's rights issue, see https://tryg.com/en/emission
|1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|
Name
|Jukka Pertola
|2.
|
Reason for notification
|a)
|
Position/status
|Chairman
|b)
|
Initial notification/
amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|
Details of the issuer
|a)
|
Name
|Tryg A/S
|b)
|
LEI
|213800ZRS8AC4LSTCE39
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument
Identification code
|
Shares (exercise of subscription rights)
DK0061534534
|b)
|
Name of transaction
|Exercise of subscription rights in connection with rights issue
|c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s): DKK 105 per interim share
Volume(s): 7,000 interim shares through exercise of 42,000 subscription rights
|d)
|
Aggregated information
|
7,000 interim shares through exercise of 42,000 subscription rights
DKK 735,000
|e)
|
Date of transaction
|2021-03-11
|f)
|
Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue (XOFF)
|1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|
Name
|ThjømøeKranen AS
|2.
|
Reason for notification
|a)
|
Position/status
|Closely associated person to Mari Thjømøe, Board member of Tryg A/S
|b)
|
Initial notification/
amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|
Details of the issuer
|a)
|
Name
|Tryg A/S
|b)
|
LEI
|213800ZRS8AC4LSTCE39
|4.A
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument
Identification code
|
Shares (exercise of subscription rights)
DK0061534534
|b)
|
Name of transaction
|Exercise of subscription rights in connection with rights issue
|c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s): DKK 105 per interim share
Volume(s): 10,017 interim shares through exercise of 60,102 subscription rights
|d)
|
Aggregated information
|
10,017 interim shares through exercise of 60,102 subscription rights
DKK 1,051,785
|e)
|
Date of transaction
|2021-03-10
|f)
|
Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue (XOFF)
|4.B
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument
Identification code
|
Subscription rights
DKK0061534450
|b)
|
Name of transaction
|Purchase of subscription rights in connection with rights issue
|c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s): DKK 4.966
Volume(s): 15,000 subscription rights
|d)
|
Aggregated information
|
15,000 subscription rights
DKK 74,490
|e)
|
Date of transaction
|2021-03-10
|f)
|
Place of transaction
|NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S (XCSE)
|1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|
Name
|Elias Bakk
|2.
|
Reason for notification
|a)
|
Position/status
|Board Member
|b)
|
Initial notification/
amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|
Details of the issuer
|a)
|
Name
|Tryg A/S
|b)
|
LEI
|213800ZRS8AC4LSTCE39
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument
Identification code
|
Shares (exercise of subscription rights)
DK0061534534
|b)
|
Name of transaction
|Exercise of subscription rights in connection with rights issue
|c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s): DKK 105 per interim share
Volume(s): 1,412 interim shares through exercise of 8,472 subscription rights
|d)
|
Aggregated information
|
1,412 interim shares through exercise of 8,472 subscription rights
DKK 148,260
|e)
|
Date of transaction
|2021-03-10
|f)
|
Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue (XOFF)
|1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|
Name
|Tina Snejbjerg
|2.
|
Reason for notification
|a)
|
Position/status
|Board Member
|b)
|
Initial notification/
amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|
Details of the issuer
|a)
|
Name
|Tryg A/S
|b)
|
LEI
|213800ZRS8AC4LSTCE39
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument
Identification code
|
Shares (subscription rights)
DK0061534534
|b)
|
Name of transaction
|Sale of subscription rights in connection with rights issue
|c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s): DKK 6.29
Volume(s): 1,778 subscription rights
|d)
|
Aggregated information
|
1,778 subscription rights
DKK 11,184
|e)
|
Date of transaction
|2021-03-11
|f)
|
Place of transaction
|NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S (XCSE)
Further information
Visit tryg.com or contact Investor Relations:
Investor Relations Officer, Gianandrea Roberti. Telephone +45 20 18 82 67 or
e-mail gianandrea.roberti@tryg.dk
Investor Relations Manager, Peter Brondt. Telephone +45 22 75 89 04 or
e-mail peter.brondt@tryg.dk
Attachment
