Ahold Delhaize successfully priced its inaugural Sustainability-Linked Bond



Zaandam, the Netherlands, March 11, 2021 – Ahold Delhaize today announced that it successfully priced its inaugural Sustainability-Linked Bond, amounting to €600 million with a term of 9 years, maturing on March 18, 2030.

The bond was issued in accordance with Ahold Delhaize’s published Sustainability-Linked Bond Framework (the Framework), which follows the ICMA Sustainability-Linked Bond Principles. In its Second Party Opinion, Sustainalytics considers the Sustainability Performance Targets (SPTs) ambitious and aligned with Ahold Delhaize’s sustainability strategy, including alignment with a 1.5-degree temperature rise scenario and Ahold Delhaize’s leading efforts with respect to food waste reduction. The Framework and Second Party Opinion can be found here.



The transaction follows the closing of a €1 billion Sustainability-Linked Revolving Credit Facility in December 2020 and the 2019 issuance of an inaugural Sustainability Bond, where the proceeds were exclusively spent on sustainability projects across Ahold Delhaize. All three reinforce the alignment of the company’s funding strategy to its commitments laid out in its Healthy & Sustainable ambition.





Frans Muller, Chief Executive Officer of Ahold Delhaize, said: “I am excited to issue our first Sustainability-Linked Bond today. It helps us accelerate the achievement of the ESG targets we set in our Healthy and Sustainable roadmap and is another important step for our organization to contribute to the 1.5-degree Paris agreement.”



The bond pays an annual coupon of 0.375% and was issued at a price of 99.63% of the nominal value. The bond will settle on March 18, 2021 and will be listed on Euronext Amsterdam. The proceeds will be used for refinancing of debt maturities and general corporate purposes.

The bond is linked to Ahold Delhaize achieving two Sustainability Performance Targets (SPTs) by 2025:



SPT 1: Reduction of Scope 1 and 2 CO2e emissions by 29% from a 2018 baseline



SPT 2: Reduction of food waste by 32% from a 2016 baseline



The sustainability-linked feature will result in a coupon adjustment if Ahold Delhaize’s performance does not achieve one or both of the stated SPTs.