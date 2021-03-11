 

Ahold Delhaize successfully priced its inaugural Sustainability-Linked Bond

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.03.2021, 18:52  |  52   |   |   


Zaandam, the Netherlands, March 11, 2021 – Ahold Delhaize today announced that it successfully priced its inaugural Sustainability-Linked Bond, amounting to €600 million with a term of 9 years, maturing on March 18, 2030.  

The bond was issued in accordance with Ahold Delhaize’s published Sustainability-Linked Bond Framework (the Framework), which follows the ICMA Sustainability-Linked Bond Principles. In its Second Party Opinion, Sustainalytics considers the Sustainability Performance Targets (SPTs) ambitious and aligned with Ahold Delhaize’s sustainability strategy, including alignment with a 1.5-degree temperature rise scenario and Ahold Delhaize’s leading efforts with respect to food waste reduction. The Framework and Second Party Opinion can be found here

The transaction follows the closing of a €1 billion Sustainability-Linked Revolving Credit Facility in December 2020 and the 2019 issuance of an inaugural Sustainability Bond, where the proceeds were exclusively spent on sustainability projects across Ahold Delhaize. All three reinforce the alignment of the company’s funding strategy to its commitments laid out in its Healthy & Sustainable ambition


Frans Muller, Chief Executive Officer of Ahold Delhaize, said: “I am excited to issue our first Sustainability-Linked Bond today. It helps us accelerate the achievement of the ESG targets we set in our Healthy and Sustainable roadmap and is another important step for our organization to contribute to the 1.5-degree Paris agreement.” 

The bond pays an annual coupon of 0.375% and was issued at a price of 99.63% of the nominal value. The bond will settle on March 18, 2021 and will be listed on Euronext Amsterdam. The proceeds will be used for refinancing of debt maturities and general corporate purposes.  

The bond is linked to Ahold Delhaize achieving two Sustainability Performance Targets (SPTs) by 2025:  

SPT 1: Reduction of Scope 1 and 2 CO2e emissions by 29% from a 2018 baseline  

SPT 2: Reduction of food waste by 32% from a 2016 baseline 

The sustainability-linked feature will result in a coupon adjustment if Ahold Delhaize’s performance does not achieve one or both of the stated SPTs. 

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ahold Delhaize successfully priced its inaugural Sustainability-Linked Bond Zaandam, the Netherlands, March 11, 2021 – Ahold Delhaize today announced that it successfully priced its inaugural Sustainability-Linked Bond, amounting to €600 million with a term of 9 years, maturing on March 18, 2030.   The bond was issued in …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Announce VIR-7831 Reduces Hospitalization and Risk of Death in Early ...
Digihost Announces Filing of US$125 Million Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Blockchain Foundry Closes CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Shell publishes Annual Report and Accounts
Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020
Aeterna Zentaris Continues to Demonstrate Pipeline Expansion – Announces the Initiation of Its ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
Ahold Delhaize share buyback update
03.03.21
Ahold Delhaize announces the nomination of a new member of its Supervisory Board
03.03.21
Ahold Delhaize publishes 2020 Annual Report and issues convocation for 2021 Annual General Meeting of shareholders
02.03.21
JPMORGAN belässt Ahold Delhaize auf 'Neutral'
02.03.21
Ahold Delhaize share buyback update
23.02.21
Ahold Delhaize share buyback update
20.02.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 07/21
19.02.21
CREDIT SUISSE belässt Ahold Delhaize auf 'hold'
18.02.21
BARCLAYS belässt Ahold Delhaize auf 'Equal Weight'
17.02.21
Aktien Europa Schluss: Märkte unter Druck wegen Inflationssorgen

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
4
Ahold Delhaize