 

Data Center Cooling Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 9.6 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

11.03.2021, 19:00   

CHICAGO, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global data center cooling market report.

The data center cooling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

  1. In 2020, COVID-19 boost data center demand, resulting in minor supply chain disruption during Q1 and Q2 2020 with quick recovery in Q3 and Q4 2020.
  2. The PUE of upcoming facilities will be lower than 1.5 via adoption of efficient cooling infrastructure with facilities that benefits using free cooling technique operate at a PUE of less than 1.3.
  3. Artificial Intelligence and machine learning workloads will grow the demand for liquid immersion and direct-to-chip cooling with vendors experience 15% YoY growth.
  4. Free cooling techniques will dominate the market for evaporative coolers, free cooling chillers, air-side economizers, and water-side economizers in North America, Europe, Japan, and Northern China
  5. The concept of district heating technology will grow beyond Nordic into other Western European countries. The use of this concept will decline the power pricing in Germany and the UK market.

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026
  • Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by infrastructure (cooling systems & other infrastructure), systems, technique, liquid cooling technique, tier standards, and geography
  • Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 60 other vendors

Data Center Cooling Market – Segmentation

  • In 2020, data center cooling systems witnessed over 14% YOY investment compared to 2019 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The deployment of artificial intelligence and machine learning workloads increases the demand for liquid immersion and direct-to-chip solutions.
  • Data centers in Denmark offer 85% free cooling annually, which reduces electricity consumption by up to 50%. The data center market in Denmark is likely to witness the construction of facilities that are designed to transfer waste heat from the facility to nearby local communities under the district heating concept.
  • Free cooling solutions are gaining momentum over liquid-based solutions. However, chilled water systems have a high prevalence in the market, especially water-based ones. The US, Europe, Nordic, China, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Japan use free solutions. Free chillers with waterless cooling systems with indoor CRAC units are also catching upon among data centers.

Data Center Cooling Market by Infrastructure

