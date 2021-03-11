Medacta Announces the Launch of MySpine for S2-Alar-Iliac Fixation and Further Enhances its MySolutions Personalized Ecosystem

CASTEL SAN PIETRO, 11 March 2021 - Medacta is proud to announce the addition of MySpine(R) for S2-alar-iliac fixation (S2AI) to its MySolutions(R) personalized ecosystem.

MySpine is a patient-specific screw placement guide, which allows the surgeon to determine the preoperative 3D planning, based on CT images of the patient's spine. MySpine S2AI is Medacta's solution for a solid pelvis fixation achieved by means of screws which are inserted in the second sacral vertebra (S2) and protrude through the ala until the ilium walls.

The MySolutions ecosystem represents Medacta's personalized medicine offering and includes patient-matched surgical instruments, advanced planning and verification tools, augmented reality-based personalized execution, patient pathway optimization, as well as clinical data collection and analysis.

Paired with Medacta's M.U.S.T.(R) Pedicle Screw System, MySpine S2AI is intended for those patients requiring long constructs to fix degenerative spine disease as well as deformities, and it is designed to overcome the limits of a potentially insufficient lower spine fixation with current practices. This technique aims at supporting spine surgeons during the critical steps of pedicle screw placement by offering a less invasive approach, with the potential for improved accuracy, as well as reduced radiation exposure and surgical time.

The S2-alar-iliac technique represents an effective solution, as the trajectory within the joint allows for strong bone purchase, maximizing the resistance of the resulting construct and the potential of correction of the spino-pelvic malalignment. The more medial entry points reduce the need of muscle dissection leading to smaller incisions, thus potentially reducing pain for patients when compared to alternative lumbosacral instrumentation. This may eventually result in greater well-being for the patient, who can benefit from a less invasive and more effective surgery.