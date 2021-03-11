The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has approved the Finnish-language prospectus related to Enedo’s rights issue and directed issue

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR TO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, HONG KONG, SOUTH AFRICA, SINGAPORE, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

Enedo Plc (the “Company”) announced earlier today the Board of Directors’ decision to offer a maximum of 25,090,458 new shares in the Company (the “Offer Shares”) in accordance with the shareholders’ pre-emptive subscription right (the “Rights Issue”) and a maximum of 35,000,000 new shares in the Company (the “Directed Shares”) in a directed issue (the “Directed Issue”) (the Rights Issue and the Directed Issue jointly the “Issues”).

The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has today approved the Finnish-language prospectus related to the Issues. The Finnish-language prospectus is available on the Company’s website at https://enedopower.com/investors/issues and at the Company’s registered office at Martinkyläntie 43, 01720 Vantaa. The Finnish-language prospectus is also available on the lead manager’s website at www.unitedbankers.fi/fi/annit/enedo.

The subscription period of the Offer Shares and the Directed Shares will commence on 18 March at 10.00 am and end on 1 April 2021 at 4.30 p.m. Finnish time. The subscription rights are freely transferable, and they are estimated to be subject to trading on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd between 18 March 2021 and 26 March 2021.

UB Securities Ltd acts as the lead manager for the Issues and Castrén & Snellman Attorneys Ltd acts as the legal adviser to the Company.

ENEDO PLC

Vesa Leino

President and CEO

For further information, please contact Mr. Vesa Leino, CEO, tel. +358 40 759 8956.

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Principal media

ENEDO IN BRIEF

Enedo is a European designer and producer of high-quality electronic power supplies and systems for critical equipment even in the most demanding environments. Enedo’s mission is to make electricity better – more reliable, more secure, more energy efficient – and just right to fit its purpose. Enedo’s three main product categories are Led Drivers, Power Supplies and Power Systems. In 2020 the group’s revenue was EUR 38,5 million. Enedo has 354 employees and its main functions are located in Finland, Italy, Tunisia and USA. The group’s head office is in Finland and parent company Enedo Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy. www.enedopower.com