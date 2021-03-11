NetApp Hires Harvard and Method as it Shakes up Global Communications

SALT LAKE CITY, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a competitive review of its communications agencies, NetApp has retained new agencies in the U.K. and U.S. – with Harvard taking on the U.K. brief, and sister agency Method securing the U.S.-wide remit. Each agency has been given a broad integrated brief, tasked with helping NetApp strengthen its leadership reputation and be recognized as a global cloud-led software leader in the market.

NetApp leverages 28 years of data-centric innovation to help organizations everywhere accelerate their digital transformation by putting their data to work in the applications that elevate their business –whether on premises or in the cloud.

Over the last year, the company has started to unveil a cleaner, more contemporary, vibrant brand to embrace a new chapter in its story, thus expanding what NetApp means to existing and new audiences who have to keep up with today's relentless pace of change. Harvard and Method will bring the company's refreshed look and positioning to life through an integrated communications programme. The agencies will work together to deliver strategic storytelling and creative campaigns that are globally consistent and locally relevant.

According to James Whitemore, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer at NetApp, going into this process, NetApp wanted to find agencies that would work alongside the company to shake things up and increase its external voice in the marketplace.

"We are at a key point in our company transformation so finding strategic communications partners who understand our foundations and can think creatively to tell data-driven stories was pivotal," said Whitemore. "Many brands say they want to do something different; few actually do but we are one of them. And we know Harvard and Method will be instrumental in increasing awareness of NetApp's unique value proposition and moving the share of voice needle," he added.

The global pitch process, which started last October, was run as individual processes with separate briefs in each region, with a focus on identifying like-minded and leading agencies in the key markets.

"Method's sweet spot is working with strong brands, like NetApp, who have bold visions and goals not only for their own growth but also for how they will uniquely enable their customers, through innovation, to transform and change the world," said David Parkinson, CEO of Method. "Our tech and cloud expertise, coupled with a strong integrated and creative comms approach, was the perfect match, and, at the perfect time, for NetApp and we're thrilled to be on this new journey with them."