 

PAR Technology Corporation to Participate at the 33rd Annual ROTH Conference

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) a leading global provider of point of sale (POS) software and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries, today announced that the Company will be participating at the 33rd Annual ROTH Conference.

PAR CEO, Savneet Singh, will conduct virtual one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts who are registered to attend the conference on Tuesday, March 16th and Wednesday, March 17th, 2021.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your Roth Capital representative.

ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

PAR Technology Corporation through its wholly owned subsidiary ParTech, Inc., is a customer success-driven, global restaurant and retail technology company with over 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries using its point of sale hardware and software. ParTech’s Brink POS integration ecosystem enables quick service, fast casual and table service restaurants to improve their operational efficiency by combining its cloud-based POS software with the world’s leading restaurant technology platforms. PAR Technology’s Government segment is a leader in providing computer-based system design, engineering and technical services to the Department of Defense and various other federal agencies. PAR Technology’s stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAR. For more information, visit www.partech.com or connect with PAR Technology on Facebook or Twitter.



