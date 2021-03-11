Kohl’s Comments on Activist Investors’ Announcement

The Activist Investors are focused on short-termism and financial engineering at the expense of sustainable operating and financial success. They also propose certain ideas that the Company already has well underway. We reject their attempt to disrupt Kohl's strong business momentum.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) (“Kohl’s” or the “Company”) today issued the following statement in response to the amended preliminary proxy filing put forward by Macellum Advisors GP, LLC, Legion Partners Holdings, LLC, Ancora Advisors, LLC, and 4010 Capital, LLC (collectively, “the Activist Investors”).

Overseen by our Board of Directors, Kohl’s is executing on a compelling strategy to accelerate topline performance and enhance long-term profitability. We are making significant progress, with the announcements of key strategic partnerships and recent results exceeding expectations. Kohl’s stock price has appreciated almost 200% since we announced our new strategy in October, outperforming the S&P 500 by more than 170%.

The Kohl’s Board brings a diverse and relevant set of experiences well suited to support our continued momentum. Our Board has added six new directors since 2016, refreshing the Board by 50%, as part of a continuous refreshment process. These Board changes reflect a deliberate internal assessment of the mix of necessary experience and skills of our Board and our ongoing dialogue with all our shareholders as to their perspectives on our Board’s composition.

Kohl’s directors outmatch the Activist Investors’ slate of nominees on relevant experience. For example, all 12 of Kohl’s directors have extensive retail or consumer-facing industry experience, and four are current or former retail CEOs. Kohl’s Board also has extensive technology and digital leadership experience as well as significant investment and capital allocation expertise.

In contrast, the Activists’ slate lacks critical relevant experience. One of their nominees has presided over four companies that filed for bankruptcy. Three of their five nominees have not served on boards of retail companies of a comparable size to Kohl’s. Two of the nominees have never served on a public company board. Finally, four of five of the Activists’ nominees lack meaningful digital experience, an area critically important to Kohl’s future growth, now representing 40% of our business.