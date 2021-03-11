Search Minerals Announces Closing of $1,750,000 Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY) (“Search” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that the Company closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering of units of the Company (the "Units") for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,750,000 (the "Private Placement").

Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company issued 25,000,000 Units at a price of $0.07 per Unit, with each Unit consisting of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant of the Company (each full warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire an additional Share for a period of 12 months from the date of issue, at a price of $0.10, provided that if the closing trading price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”), or such other stock exchange or quotation system on which the Shares are then listed, is equal to or greater than $0.14 for a period of 20 consecutive trading days, the Company will have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants, in which event the expiry date of the Warrants will be the date which is 30 days following the date upon which the Company provides notice of such acceleration to the holders of the Warrants.

In consideration for their services, the Company has paid certain finders a cash fee totaling $13,608 and issued 194,400 finder's warrants, having the same terms as the Warrants.

The proceeds of the Private Placement will primarily be used for general working capital purposes. The securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a four month and one day hold period under applicable securities laws.

Certain insiders of the Company purchased as aggregate of 860,000 Units under the Private Placement, constituting, to that extent, a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 (“MI 61-101”). The Company has relied on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 (and Policy 5.9) contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of such insider participation. The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing of the Private Placement, as the details and amounts of the insider participation were not finalized until closer to the closing and the Company wished to close the transaction as soon as practicable for sound business reasons.