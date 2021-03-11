 

Regarding the convening of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Žemaitijos Pienas

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.03.2021, 19:58  |  89   |   |   

﻿ On the initiative and by the decision of the Board of AB ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS (registered office address: Sedos str. 35, Telšiai, company code 180240752, (hereinafter - the Company) an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders is convened on April 2, 2021, at 2.00 p.m. The meeting will start at 2:00 p.m. (start of shareholders' registration from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.), meeting place - Sedos str. 35, Telšiai (one of the conference halls). The accounting day of the meeting - March 26, 2021 (only those persons who will be shareholders of the Company at the end of the accounting day of the General Meeting of Shareholders, or persons authorized by them, or persons with whom an agreement on transfer of voting rights has been concluded, have the right to participate and vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders). The accounting day of property rights - 19 April 2021. These rights will be held by the persons who, at the end of the tenth business day after the general meeting of shareholders that has adopted the relevant decision, will be the shareholders of the public limited company (for the public limited company).
 Agenda of the meeting:

1. Organizational issues of the General Meeting of Shareholders;

2. Presentation of the Auditors' conclusion and of the Company’s consolidated annual report for 2020;

3. Approval of the Company's annual consolidated financial statements for 2020;

4. Approval of the Company's profit (loss) distribution for 2020;

5. Approval of the Company's remuneration report for 2020;

6. Regarding the establishment of the budget for the members of the collegial bodies of the company for activities in the company;

7. Regarding the determination of the conditions and procedure for the repurchase of own shares;

 AB Žemaitijos Pienas informs and requests the shareholders to vote in advance by filling in and submitting to the Company by e-mail the addresses - info@zpienas.lt, a.butkeviciene@zpienas.lt ta general voting ballot, which must be received by the Company no later than 02 April 2021 at 1.00 p.m. Otherwise (upon later receipt) the shareholders will be deemed not to have voted in advance, i.e. the shareholder's vote shall not be registered or counted. The completed general ballot paper may be transmitted to the company by electronic means, provided that the security of the transmitted information is ensured and the identity of the shareholder can be established.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Regarding the convening of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Žemaitijos Pienas ﻿ On the initiative and by the decision of the Board of AB ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS (registered office address: Sedos str. 35, Telšiai, company code 180240752, (hereinafter - the Company) an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders is convened on April …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Announce VIR-7831 Reduces Hospitalization and Risk of Death in Early ...
Digihost Announces Filing of US$125 Million Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
Blockchain Foundry Closes CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Shell publishes Annual Report and Accounts
Aeterna Zentaris Continues to Demonstrate Pipeline Expansion – Announces the Initiation of Its ...
Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...