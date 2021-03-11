Regarding the convening of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Žemaitijos Pienas

﻿ On the initiative and by the decision of the Board of AB ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS (registered office address: Sedos str. 35, Telšiai, company code 180240752, (hereinafter - the Company) an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders is convened on April 2, 2021, at 2.00 p.m . The meeting will start at 2:00 p.m. (start of shareholders' registration from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.), meeting place - Sedos str. 35, Telšiai (one of the conference halls). The accounting day of the meeting - March 26, 2021 (only those persons who will be shareholders of the Company at the end of the accounting day of the General Meeting of Shareholders, or persons authorized by them, or persons with whom an agreement on transfer of voting rights has been concluded, have the right to participate and vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders). The accounting day of property rights - 19 April 2021. These rights will be held by the persons who, at the end of the tenth business day after the general meeting of shareholders that has adopted the relevant decision, will be the shareholders of the public limited company (for the public limited company). Agenda of the meeting:

2. Presentation of the Auditors' conclusion and of the Company’s consolidated annual report for 2020;

3. Approval of the Company's annual consolidated financial statements for 2020;

4. Approval of the Company's profit (loss) distribution for 2020;

5. Approval of the Company's remuneration report for 2020;

6. Regarding the establishment of the budget for the members of the collegial bodies of the company for activities in the company;

7. Regarding the determination of the conditions and procedure for the repurchase of own shares;

AB Žemaitijos Pienas informs and requests the shareholders to vote in advance by filling in and submitting to the Company by e-mail the addresses - info@zpienas.lt, a.butkeviciene@zpienas.lt ta general voting ballot, which must be received by the Company no later than 02 April 2021 at 1.00 p.m. Otherwise (upon later receipt) the shareholders will be deemed not to have voted in advance, i.e. the shareholder's vote shall not be registered or counted . The completed general ballot paper may be transmitted to the company by electronic means, provided that the security of the transmitted information is ensured and the identity of the shareholder can be established.