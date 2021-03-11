 

On heels of C-Band results, Verizon expands 5G Home Internet to 10 more cities

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.03.2021, 19:45  |  49   |   |   

Strong spectrum holdings will fuel Verizon’s rapid 5G Mobility and Home expansion in 2021 and beyond; this is 5G Built Right

What you need to know:

  • Verizon’s recently acquired C-Band spectrum combined with mmWave = 5G Built Right. No other combination comes close.
  • C-Band will help increase total wireless broadband services to nearly 15 million homes by the end of the year and expand Ultra Wideband mobility coverage to 100 million additional customers in 12 months.
  • The 5G momentum continues with 10 5G Home city launches this month; Cleveland, OH; Las Vegas, NV; Louisville, KY; Omaha, NE; San Diego, CA; Charlotte, NC; Cincinnati, OH; Hartford, CT; Kansas City, MO and Salt Lake City, UT.
  • 5G Home customers get discovery+ streaming service on us for 12 months.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon has been driving 5G innovation and deployment for years and the addition of the C-band assets announced yesterday will provide even greater 5G availability, speed and capacity for 5G mobility and 5G Home customers. This month alone, Verizon is expanding 5G Home Internet service to 10 more cities. Beginning March 18, customers in parts of Cleveland, OH; Las Vegas, NV; Louisville, KY; Omaha, NE and San Diego, CA can sign up for the blazing fast internet service. And on March 25, 5G Home Internet launches in parts of Charlotte, NC; Cincinnati, OH; Hartford, CT; Kansas City, MO and Salt Lake City, UT.

Expanding 5G on the Only Network Built Right

In roughly the next 12 months, Verizon will have incremental 5G bandwidth available to 100 million people, delivering 5G Ultra Wideband performance on C-Band spectrum. Additionally, we will increase total fixed wireless internet services to 15 million homes by the end of 2021.

We continue to lead the industry with ever-expanding broadband and mobility options for our customers, and our new C-band spectrum holdings, in combination with our extensive mmWave spectrum holdings, will only accelerate that for customers,” said Ronan Dunne, CEO, Verizon Consumer Group. “5G internet disrupts the current delivery of broadband internet service and provides speed and reliability, possible only because of our winning network combination. That’s 5G Built Right.”

Why 5G Home Internet?

  • No data limits. It’s truly unlimited broadband service with no throttling.
  • It’s fast. Customers can experience speeds up to 1 Gbps.1
  • It’s affordable. Just $502 a month for Verizon customers with a qualifying mobile plan, and $702 a month for non-Verizon customers. Taxes and fees are included.
  • Easy self set-up. With the Verizon 5G Internet Gateway, there’s no waiting on the cable installer, just open the box, set up the device and your home is connected.
  • Cool Freebies. For entertainment needs, customers get a free Stream TV device and the discovery+ streaming service for 12 months on us.3

How to get 5G Home Internet

Visit verizon.com/5g/home to find out if 5G Home Internet is in your area. As new cities launch and as service continues to expand it will be updated within the portal.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at https://www.verizon.com/about/media-center. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

1Max download speeds up to 1 Gbps, with typical download speeds of 300 Mbps. Typical upload speeds around 50 Mbps. Depending on location, uploads over 5G Ultra Wideband or 4G LTE. 4G LTE backup.

2With autopay and paperless billing

3For new Verizon 5G Home Internet customers only. Get 12 mos of discovery+ (ad-free) on us from time of enrollment (must enroll with Verizon by 4.21.21). After 12-month promo period ends, your discovery+ (ad-free) subscription will auto-renew at $6.99+ tax/month unless you cancel with Verizon. Cancel any time. One offer per eligible Verizon account. discovery+ service is subject to the discovery+ (ad-free) Visitor Agreement. 2020 Discovery or its subsidiaries and affiliates.

Media contact:
Alex Lawson
alex.lawson@verizon.com
908-635-0271

Karen Schulz
karen.schulz@verizon.com
864-561-1527




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

On heels of C-Band results, Verizon expands 5G Home Internet to 10 more cities Strong spectrum holdings will fuel Verizon’s rapid 5G Mobility and Home expansion in 2021 and beyond; this is 5G Built RightWhat you need to know: Verizon’s recently acquired C-Band spectrum combined with mmWave = 5G Built Right. No other …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Announce VIR-7831 Reduces Hospitalization and Risk of Death in Early ...
Digihost Announces Filing of US$125 Million Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
Blockchain Foundry Closes CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Shell publishes Annual Report and Accounts
Aeterna Zentaris Continues to Demonstrate Pipeline Expansion – Announces the Initiation of Its ...
Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
Heimlich kauft Warren Buffett für 8.619.594.000 US-Dollar diese Aktie
08.03.21
Verizon Partners with Hoy Health to Provide Discounts on Health Services
05.03.21
Verizon opens doors to champion women and confront ongoing crisis
04.03.21
Verizon customers with both wireless and Fios Home Internet can save more
04.03.21
Verizon launches Verizon Frontline with pro basketball partnerships
03.03.21
3.3.21: Verizon declares quarterly dividend
02.03.21
Verizon Business Helps Organizations Embrace Hybrid Workplace with Purpose-Built Solutions for Microsoft Teams
01.03.21
Verizon, the NFL and AWS Leverage 5G and MEC to bring enhanced mobile gaming to Super Bowl LV
27.02.21
3 Aktien, um die herum du dein Depot aufbauen kannst
26.02.21
BlueJeans By Verizon announces 2021 Customer Award Winners

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
54
Dividendenwachstum des Tages: VZ und EVBN
12.01.21
1
w:o-Expertin im Gespräch: Tech-Messe CES in diesem Jahr nur virtuell: Diese Werte sollten Anleger im