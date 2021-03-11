Relevium Secures North American Exclusivity for Medical Examination Gloves, with First Shipment to Arrive in Los Angeles by Mid April

MONTREAL, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX.V:“ RLV ”, OTCQB:“ RLLVF ” and Frankfurt: “ 6BX ”) (the “Company” or “Relevium”), is pleased to announce the company has secured delivery of the delivery of first production batch Personal Protective Equipment (“PPE”) from the a supply agreement entered into the last quarter of 2020 with 24 Clean Energy (the “Supplier”), a manufacturer and distributor of high-end medical grade nitrile gloves. Relevium has also obtained the exclusive North American rights to market the “DI-Line” brand of medical grade gloves, a much needed and sought-after PPE product.



This initial order of 500,000 boxes, each box containing a 100-unit count, was secured at a cost of just over CAD $5 million, with funds being paid in advance at the time of order. The supplier has finished the first production run and the gloves are expected to arrive at the port of Los Angeles during the third week of April. The Company will deliver the gloves to its customers in the US in conjunction with its Canadian distribution partners. The Company expects revenues from the 500,000 boxes to be of a total transactional value of between CAD $8 and $10 million.

According to market research company Grand View, in 2019, prior to the pandemic, the global nitrile gloves market size was valued at USD 3.12 Billion, with an expected compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% from 2020 to 2027, not including the effect of the current pandemic. Rising awareness regarding the benefits of the PPE product in healthcare facilities, coupled with the recent COVID-19 pandemic, are expected to accelerate the long-term demand, and in particular as health agencies in Europe review proposals for making the use of nitrile gloves mandatory in the services and institutional industries as well.

Aurelio Useche, CEO of Relevium stated, “We see a long-term incremental demand for health care PPE and related products, a natural fit to our existing core, which will be channeled in conjunction with the H-Source Platform. We proactively capture the opportunity created by a major gap in the demand and supply of this commodity leaving users looking for a stable supply chain. We expect the imbalance to remain strong throughout 2021 and prices to remain elevated”.