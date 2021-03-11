 

Relevium Secures North American Exclusivity for Medical Examination Gloves, with First Shipment to Arrive in Los Angeles by Mid April

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.03.2021, 19:59  |  63   |   |   

MONTREAL, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX.V:“RLV”, OTCQB:“RLLVF” and Frankfurt: 6BX”) (the “CompanyorRelevium”), is pleased to announce the company has secured delivery of the delivery of first production batch Personal Protective Equipment (“PPE”) from the a supply agreement entered into the last quarter of 2020 with 24 Clean Energy (the “Supplier”), a manufacturer and distributor of high-end medical grade nitrile gloves. Relevium has also obtained the exclusive North American rights to market the “DI-Line” brand of medical grade gloves, a much needed and sought-after PPE product.

This initial order of 500,000 boxes, each box containing a 100-unit count, was secured at a cost of just over CAD $5 million, with funds being paid in advance at the time of order. The supplier has finished the first production run and the gloves are expected to arrive at the port of Los Angeles during the third week of April. The Company will deliver the gloves to its customers in the US in conjunction with its Canadian distribution partners. The Company expects revenues from the 500,000 boxes to be of a total transactional value of between CAD $8 and $10 million.

According to market research company Grand View, in 2019, prior to the pandemic, the global nitrile gloves market size was valued at USD 3.12 Billion, with an expected compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% from 2020 to 2027, not including the effect of the current pandemic. Rising awareness regarding the benefits of the PPE product in healthcare facilities, coupled with the recent COVID-19 pandemic, are expected to accelerate the long-term demand, and in particular as health agencies in Europe review proposals for making the use of nitrile gloves mandatory in the services and institutional industries as well.

Aurelio Useche, CEO of Relevium stated, “We see a long-term incremental demand for health care PPE and related products, a natural fit to our existing core, which will be channeled in conjunction with the H-Source Platform. We proactively capture the opportunity created by a major gap in the demand and supply of this commodity leaving users looking for a stable supply chain. We expect the imbalance to remain strong throughout 2021 and prices to remain elevated”.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Relevium Secures North American Exclusivity for Medical Examination Gloves, with First Shipment to Arrive in Los Angeles by Mid April MONTREAL, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX.V:“RLV”, OTCQB:“RLLVF” and Frankfurt: “6BX”) (the “Company” or “Relevium”), is pleased to announce the company has secured delivery of the delivery of first production …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Announce VIR-7831 Reduces Hospitalization and Risk of Death in Early ...
Digihost Announces Filing of US$125 Million Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
Blockchain Foundry Closes CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Shell publishes Annual Report and Accounts
Aeterna Zentaris Continues to Demonstrate Pipeline Expansion – Announces the Initiation of Its ...
Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
23.09.20
2
Relevium Technologies Grossauftrag Umsatz steigt um 660%