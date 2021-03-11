 

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management to Hire Over 100 Financial Advisors in Phoenix Metro Area by 2022

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
J.P. Morgan Wealth Management announced today plans to hire more than 100 financial advisors in the Phoenix metro area by 2022, highlighting the bank’s commitment to growth in Arizona.

The new employees will work in J.P. Morgan’s growing U.S. wealth management business, with a focus on offering professional financial advice for clients who prefer to engage via video and phone. The National Branch complements J.P. Morgan’s U.S. Wealth Management business offering, which currently includes advisors working in branches and offices in Arizona and across the U.S. and digital self-directed online platforms. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has over 200 branches in Arizona, and over 150 branches are in the metro Phoenix area.

“National Branch adds to the exceptional service we offer from branches and offices and gives us the capacity to truly serve our clients how, where and when they want,” said Boaz Lahovitsky, Head of National Branch at J.P. Morgan Wealth Management. “The Phoenix metro area will play a crucial role in the expansion of our remote advice offering and shows J.P. Morgan’s continued commitment to the city.”

Tyler Craig, Business Execution Director for National Branch, will oversee the expansion in Arizona. He has nearly 20 years of experience working in the wealth management industry in Phoenix and is a graduate of Arizona State University.

“Phoenix’s thriving job market, high quality of life and diverse talent pool are a natural match to J.P. Morgan’s strong values, tradition and culture,” said Craig. “We are looking for individuals who are passionate about building relationships with clients while helping them achieve their goals through sound financial planning and who can help us foster a culture of excellence, diversity and inclusion.”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has been in Arizona for over 120 years and has strong ties to the state and local communities. The firm currently employs about 9,500 people in the state. The bank is a title sponsor of the Phoenix 10K and works closely with local nonprofits such as Fresh Start, Phoenix PRIDE, Teach for America, Dress For Success, Girls on the Run and Jobs for Arizona’s Graduates.

To fight the devastating effects of COVID, JPMorgan Chase & Co. contributed relief funds to the Greater Phoenix Urban League.

To learn more about J.P. Morgan Wealth Management job opportunities in Arizona, go to jpmorganchase.com/careers.

About J.P. Morgan Wealth Management
 J.P. Morgan Wealth Management is a unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Corporate and Consumer Business with $580 billion in assets under supervision, and 4,000 advisors across 3,500 branches and 21 offices. It was created in December 2019 by combining the wealth management advisors in Chase branches, J.P. Morgan Securities, and the digital investment platform.



