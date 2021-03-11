 

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 170 Acres, plus 1-MSF Industrial Lease for Retailer in Colorado

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.03.2021, 20:32  |  32   |   |   

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) recently announced the firm brokered the sale of two land sites totaling 170 acres on behalf of Schuck Communities along with a subsequent lease for a brand new 1-million-square-foot (MSF) build-to-suit distribution location for a national home improvement retailer in Commerce City, Colorado. Becknell Industrial acquired the land and will be developing the facility for the retailer.

The team of Drew McManus, SIOR, Bryan Fry and Ryan Searle of Cushman & Wakefield in Denver handled all three correlating transactions consisting of: the sale of 158 acres to Becknell Industrial, with Cushman & Wakefield representing the seller, DIA Tech Center, LLC; the sale of 12 acres to Becknell Industrial, with Cushman & Wakefield representing the seller, Schuck DIA, LLC; and the lease of 1 MSF to the national home improvement retailer, with CBRE’s Jim Bolt and Mike Camp in collaboration with Drew McManus of Cushman & Wakefield representing the landlord, Becknell Industrial.

The properties are located within Nexus, a master-planned business park located at Tower Rd and East 84th Ave in the eastern Denver suburb. Schuck Communities, a privately held regional real estate company based in Colorado, is the owner of the park and, along with its partner, Chris Thompson, has sold over 400 acres over the past three years in the park.

Brock Chapman, CEO of Schuck Communities, stated, “The success of the two project phases has been remarkable. It’s an excellent example of the positive outcome that can be achieved when a quality developer and a progress-oriented municipality, like Commerce City, work closely together to achieve clear objectives. Creating economic growth and new quality jobs was/is the common goal, and cooperation between Commerce City and Schuck Communities has provided just that. While the location is serving the interests of high quality, job generating employers in the business park, it is also serving the long-term economic interests of all stakeholders in the region.”

“This was a complex multi-transaction with many moving parts requiring all parties involved to work cohesively together to bring to successful fruition, all amidst the pandemic,” said Drew McManus, Managing Director. “We are delighted to see this new exciting development get started that will deliver a meaningful industrial project with a high-quality tenant for the Denver Metro area.”

The location provides easy access to I-70, I-225, E-470 and the Denver International Airport in addition to proximity to an abundant workforce, retail amenities and public transportation. The project is also located among several other major corporate tenants.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2020, the firm had revenue of $7.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

About Schuck Communities

For more than 50 years, Schuck has been a leader in real estate development projects in the western United States, most in the state of Colorado. Company processes, resources, capabilities, reputation, and extensive experience of its team means projects get planned well, sourced properly, and completed successfully. Schuck Communities continually seeks strategic alliances with others who provide complementary strengths in an effort to maximize the value added to real estate investments and development projects. When assessing investment and development opportunities; risk, liquidity, stability, yield, market strength and growth are balanced to optimize financial returns and community enhancement outcomes. Schuck Communities pursues a growing and diversified portfolio of real estate development and investment properties in select western markets. www.schuckcommunities.com

About Becknell Industrial

Becknell Industrial specializes in the development, investment and management of industrial properties across the United States. Vertically integrated, Becknell is responsible for every aspect of the project providing the decision-making authority and expertise to meet client expectations for a high-performance facility delivered on time and on budget. More information about Becknell is available at becknellindustrial.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 170 Acres, plus 1-MSF Industrial Lease for Retailer in Colorado Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) recently announced the firm brokered the sale of two land sites totaling 170 acres on behalf of Schuck Communities along with a subsequent lease for a brand new 1-million-square-foot (MSF) build-to-suit distribution …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
AVEO Oncology Announces U.S. FDA Approval of FOTIVDA (tivozanib) for the Treatment of Adult ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Total and Microsoft Partner to Drive Digital Innovation and Net Zero Goals
NCR Board Elects New Independent Lead Director and Nominates New Board Member
T-Mobile Further Solidifies 5G Leadership Position with Successful C-Band Auction
Genentech Provides Update on the Phase III REMDACTA Trial of Actemra Plus Veklury in Patients With ...
SOS LIMITED ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating SOS Limited on Behalf of SOS stockholders and ...
Cresco Labs Announces Expiration of HSR Act Waiting Period for the Proposed Acquisition of Bluma ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
IonQ To Become The First Publicly Traded Pure-Play Quantum Computing Company
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $69.5M Financing for 1.2-MSF Industrial Portfolio Across PA and Southern NJ
25.02.21
Cushman & Wakefield Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020
19.02.21
Cushman & Wakefield Hires Market-Leading Multifamily Capital Markets Team in Boston
17.02.21
Cushman & Wakefield Named to IAOP 2021 Global Outsourcing 100 List for 10th Consecutive Year
10.02.21
Cushman & Wakefield Selected to Manage 465,000-SF Office Building in New Jersey