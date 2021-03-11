 

KBRA Affirms Ratings for WSFS Financial Corporation Following its Announcement to Combine with Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation

WILMINGTON, Del., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) affirmed the ratings of WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WSFS) (“WSFS”) following the March 10, 2021 announcement to combine with Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC) (“Bryn Mawr”). Upon the close of the transaction, Bryn Mawr Trust, the wholly owned subsidiary of Bryn Mawr, will merge into WSFS Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of WSFS. With a “Stable Outlook” for WSFS, KBRA said it considers the transaction to be “strategically sound given that it represents a scale play for both companies, particularly in light of the recent focus on technology investment and integration. The combined organization will have the largest deposit market share within the Philadelphia MSA among community/regional banks by a reasonably-wide margin with an expanded wealth platform.”

“KBRA’s affirmation of our debt rating is a validation of our strategy, our track record of successful acquisitions and integrations, and our sustainable high-performing financial results,” said Dominic C. Canuso, WSFS’ Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

KBRA’s ratings affirmation includes the senior unsecured debt rating of A-, the subordinated debt rating of BBB+, and the short-term debt rating of K2 for WSFS Financial Corporation; and the senior unsecured debt ratings of A, the subordinated debt rating of A-, and the short-term deposit and debt ratings of K1 for its subsidiary, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB. The Outlook for all long-term ratings is Stable.

Further, KBRA affirms the senior unsecured debt rating of A-, the subordinated debt rating of BBB+, and the short-term debt rating of K2 for Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation. In addition, KBRA affirms the deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings of A, the subordinated debt rating of A-, and the short-term deposit and debt ratings of K1 for its subsidiary, The Bryn Mawr Trust Company. The Outlook for all long-term ratings is Stable.

WSFS’ acquisition of Bryn Mawr is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2021 followed by a conversion and integration.

About WSFS Financial Corporation
WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of December 31, 2020, WSFS Financial Corporation had $14.3 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $24.2 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 112 offices, 89 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (52), Delaware (42), New Jersey (16), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, Christiana Trust Company of Delaware, NewLane Finance, Powdermill Financial Solutions, West Capital Management, WSFS Institutional Services, WSFS Mortgage, and WSFS Wealth Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

