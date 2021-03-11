 

Blue Bird Delivers Colorado’s First Electric School Bus

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.03.2021, 20:57  |  17   |   |   

Colorado is the latest state to add a zero-emissions school bus to its fleet. Blue Bird Corporation, the #1 provider of electric-powered school buses, delivered the state’s first electric school bus to the Boulder Valley School District on March 4th.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210311005959/en/

“By adding Blue Bird’s electric bus to our fleet, the Boulder Valley School District is prioritizing and improving the health of our students and drivers, as well as investing in our community’s future,” said BVSD superintendent Dr. Rob Anderson. “We have a reputation as a leader in Colorado and it’s our job to ensure our students have the opportunity to succeed, starting with a clean, safe ride to school.”

An ALT Fuels Colorado grant helped cover the cost of the school district’s electric school bus, as well as a level two charging station.

The school district’s Blue Bird electric school bus prioritizes easy maintenance because it does not require typical oil changes, fuel or air filters, transmission service or additional fluids. It only requires coolant, allowing the transportation department to achieve savings in their budget.

“Blue Bird is committed to safer and cleaner student transportation, and that is evident with more than 400 electric school buses on the road this year in North America and we expect that number to grow to over 1,000 next year,” said David Bercik, senior vice president of sales and marketing. “We are helping school districts save thousands of dollars each year on fuel and maintenance, and prioritize safety. This electric school bus ensures a quiet ride for those on the bus, limiting driver distraction and increasing their ability to hear passengers while improving human and environmental health by eliminating emissions.”

Maintenance for the electric bus is supported by multiple service centers in Colorado with trained experts. “We’ve been serving this area for 34 years and will continue to assist our school districts as they pave the way toward a clean transportation future,” said Jeffrey Koza, owner of Colorado/West Equipment and a Blue Bird dealer. “We’re proud to connect Boulder Valley School District with its first Blue Bird electric school bus and Colorado’s first electric school bus.”

For more information on Blue Bird’s electric school buses, please visit www.blue-bird.com/electric.

About Blue Bird Corporation: Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) is the leading independent designer and manufacturer of school buses, with more than 550,000 buses sold since its formation in 1927 and approximately 180,000 buses in operation today. Blue Bird’s longevity and reputation in the school bus industry have made it an iconic American brand. Blue Bird distinguishes itself from its principal competitors by its singular focus on the design, engineering, manufacture and sale of school buses and related parts. As the only manufacturer of chassis and body production specifically designed for school bus applications, Blue Bird is recognized as an industry leader for school bus innovation, safety, product quality/reliability/durability, operating costs and drivability. Blue Bird has a rich history of bringing new technology to the school bus space and is the undisputed leader in alternative-power school buses, having more than 20,000 low and zero emission buses on the road. Blue Bird manufactures school buses at two facilities in Fort Valley, Georgia. Its Micro Bird joint venture operates a manufacturing facility in Drummondville, Quebec, Canada. Service and after-market parts are distributed from Blue Bird’s parts distribution center located in Delaware, Ohio. For more information on Blue Bird’s complete line of buses, visit www.blue-bird.com.

About Boulder Valley School District: Boulder Valley School District stands as a leader in academic excellence with outstanding classroom teachers, exemplary schools, and programs that support student achievement. The district, which consists of 56 schools, consistently ranks among the top three of Colorado’s large Front Range school districts – and often as the TOP district – as measured by state and national academic rankings. To learn more, visit bvsd.org.

About Colorado/West Equipment, Inc: Serving Colorado and Nebraska for over 34 years, Colorado/West Equipment, Inc. and Nebraska/Central Equipment, Inc. are committed to providing quality buses along with unsurpassed service and parts support. The Company has delivered in excess of 6,000 new buses during its tenure. Its reputation remains strong with the Blue Bird product and aftermarket support, and employs a well-trained and experienced staff. To learn more, visit cowest.net.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Blue Bird Delivers Colorado’s First Electric School Bus Colorado is the latest state to add a zero-emissions school bus to its fleet. Blue Bird Corporation, the #1 provider of electric-powered school buses, delivered the state’s first electric school bus to the Boulder Valley School District on March …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
AVEO Oncology Announces U.S. FDA Approval of FOTIVDA (tivozanib) for the Treatment of Adult ...
Total and Microsoft Partner to Drive Digital Innovation and Net Zero Goals
NCR Board Elects New Independent Lead Director and Nominates New Board Member
T-Mobile Further Solidifies 5G Leadership Position with Successful C-Band Auction
Genentech Provides Update on the Phase III REMDACTA Trial of Actemra Plus Veklury in Patients With ...
SOS LIMITED ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating SOS Limited on Behalf of SOS stockholders and ...
Cresco Labs Announces Expiration of HSR Act Waiting Period for the Proposed Acquisition of Bluma ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
IonQ To Become The First Publicly Traded Pure-Play Quantum Computing Company
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.03.21
400 Electric-Powered Blue Bird School Buses Roll into North America
10.02.21
Blue Bird Reports Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results; Focused on Margin Expansion, EV Growth and Industry Recovery; Fiscal 2021 Guidance Reaffirmed