SoftBank's SVF Investment Corp. 2 Announces Closing of $230,000,000 Million Initial Public Offering

The Company's shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") on March 9, 2021, under the ticker symbol "SVFB". In addition, an affiliate of the sponsor entered into a forward purchase agreement that provides for the purchase of up to $150,000,000 forward purchase Class A ordinary shares, for $10.00 per share, in a private placement to close substantially concurrently with the closing of the Company's initial business combination.

SAN CARLOS, Calif., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SVF Investment Corp. 2 (Nasdaq: SVFB) (the "Company") announced today the closing of its initial public offering of 23,000,000 Class A ordinary shares, including 3,000,000 shares issued pursuant to the full exercise of underwriters' over-allotment option, at a price to the public of $10.00 per share, resulting in gross proceeds of $230,000,000.

The Company is sponsored by SoftBank Investment Advisers ("SBIA"), the investment manager to the SoftBank Vision Funds. The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company is led by Munish Varma, Managing Partner for SBIA, and Navneet Govil, the CFO of SBIA. Sunil Gulati and Fred Hochberg will serve on the board as independent directors.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., UBS Securities LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., and Mizuho Securities USA LLC acted as book running managers on the offering.

The public offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained for free from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website http://www.sec.gov ; Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o 388 Greenwich Street, New York, New York, 10013, Telephone: 1-646-291-1469; UBS Securities LLC, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10019, Attention: Syndicate , Fax +1 (212) 713-3371; Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., 60 Wall Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10005, Attention: Equity Capital Markets – Syndicate Desk, with a copy to Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., 60 Wall Street, 36th Floor, New York, New York 10005, Attention: General Counsel, Fax: +1 (646) 374-1071; Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 5th Floor New York, New York 10022; Email: prospectus@cantor.com; and Mizuho Securities USA LLC, 1271 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10020, Attention: Equity Capital Markets.