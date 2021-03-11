Vaxil Announces 2021 Reseach and Development Strategy and Progress

Vaxil’s strategy remains focused on delivering long-term value based on the unique benefits of signal peptides (" SPs ") including their broad and robust immune response, both cellular and humoral, their reduced sensitivity to genetic mutation and manufacturing efficiency.

NESS-ZIONA, Israel, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAXIL BIO LTD. (“ Vaxil ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX VENTURE: VXL), an innovative immunotherapy biotech company specializing in cancer and infectious diseases, today announces the direction and progress of its 2021 research strategy.

Vaxil’s has initiated experimental work in the following areas of its 2021 strategic focus:

Optimizing the immune response to SPs in infectious diseases such as COVID, as well as oncology, to demonstrate the robust and consistent value SPs can bring to the clinic. Developing oral delivery technology internally as well as through relevant partnerships, to expand value across all therapeutic areas. Preparing for a clinical trial that both leverages Vaxil’s science and previous success in its research programs and creates the best opportunity for helping patients.



Consistent with this strategy, the company has initiated efforts to design and then conduct experiments focused on strengthening the value proposition of SPs across these therapeutic areas by demonstrating the ability to generate a robust and consistent immune response.

Based on the previously announced positive signs seen in an early oral delivery experiment, the Company is proceeding to design and conduct formulation experiments that further validate oral routes of administration. Vaxil will also explore partnerships that can maximize the likelihood of successfully delivering SPs orally.

Finally, building on previous successful investigation, the Company has begun efforts to accelerate the pathway to a clinical trial through the design and execution of supportive experiments.

In 2021, the Company will continue to refine its work on the potential COVID-19 vaccine, building on the data and results from 2020, which can also be a model for other infectious diseases.

Consistent with the work performed during 2020 in COVID, the Company is also pleased to announce that it has submitted an international patent application for its anti-infective vaccine platform, specifically for a coronavirus vaccine that is intended to provide broad patent protection for novel vaccines, pharmaceutical compositions and methods of treating and preventing an infectious disease as well as methods for producing a peptide vaccine against coronaviruses.