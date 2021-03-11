 

McAfee Reports Quarterly Dividend for the First Quarter 2021

McAfee Corp. (“McAfee” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MCFE) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the first quarter of 2021 of $0.115 per share on the Company’s Class A common stock. The dividend is payable on or about April 9, 2021 to shareholders of record at 5:00 p.m. Eastern standard time on March 26, 2021.

About McAfee

McAfee is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates consumer and business solutions that make the world a safer place.

McAfee and the McAfee logo are trademarks of McAfee, LLC or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks and brands may be claimed as the property of others.



