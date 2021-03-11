Laird Superfood Reports Fourth Quarter & FY2020 Financial Results

Net Sales increased to $7.3 million, an increase of 75% year over year.

Online sales contributed 61% of net sales, with lairdsuperfood.com sales growing 170% year over year, and subscribers growing 184%.

Black Friday saw single-day sales grow 474% year over year.

Wholesale sales contributed 37% of net sales, increasing 45% year over year, as retail door expansion reached approximately 7,100 locations.

Gross profit was $1.5 million and gross margin was 20.3% compared to gross profit of $1.4 million and gross margin of 34.7% in the prior year quarter.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $4.5 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $5.3 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, in the prior year period, which included a deemed contribution from the redemption of preferred stock of $7.4 million.

The Company’s active innovation slate included seven new product introductions, including the launch of Boost Coffee, the first ever coffee with Vitamin D from plant-based whole food sources, as well as Activate Prebiotic Daily Greens supplements, Harvest Pili Nuts and Dates, and Renew Protein.

Paul Hodge Jr., Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Laird Superfood, commented, “We finished 2020 with an exceptional fourth quarter of 75% year over year revenue growth, completing a full year that saw our revenue nearly double from 2019. Thank you to our incredible team for their tireless work in a year where flexibility and creativity was key to further penetrating the multi-billion-dollar addressable markets we are pursuing. Through all the challenges presented by the pandemic, our supply chain was intact, and we successfully delivered our high quality, innovative products to a record number of customers and consumers, including over 100,000 new customers who came straight to our online platform and over 176,000 repeat orders during the year.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to enter 2021 with considerable resources – including our enhanced senior leadership team, and with over $57.2 million in cash – to execute on our growth strategy centered on maximizing market penetration in our existing product lines, developing new products that conform to both our quality and value standards and further developing our vertically integrated business model. Mahalo to our dedicated team who achieved so much this year and stayed focused on our operating goals and true to our mission to provide healthy, sustainable plant-based products.”

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 $ % of Total $ % of Total Coffee Creamers $ 5,191,752 71% $ 3,397,040 81% Hydration and Beverage Enhancing Supplements 1,006,066 14% 547,219 13% Coffee, Tea, and Hot Chocolate Products 1,794,091 25% 620,910 15% Other 306,357 4% 124,885 3% Gross Sales 8,298,266 114% 4,690,054 112% Shipping income 27,783 0% 135,209 3% Returns and discounts (1,024,780) (14%) (654,177) (16%) Sales, net $ 7,301,269 100% $ 4,171,086 100% Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 $ % of Total $ % of Total Online $ 4,452,666 61% $ 2,321,968 56% Wholesale 2,672,231 37% 1,845,083 44% Food Service 176,372 2% 4,035 0% Sales, net $ 7,301,269 100% $ 4,171,086 100%

Net sales increased 75% to $7.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $4.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Growth in net sales in the fourth quarter of 2020 was driven primarily by a combination of growth in online and wholesale channels, primarily caused by an increase in sales volume across product lines. Black Friday single-day sales were up 474% year-over-year which also contributed to the increase of net sales.

Gross profit was $1.5 million which is slightly higher compared to the prior year period of $1.4 million. Gross margin was 20.3% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 34.7% of net sales in the prior year period. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to elevated outbound shipping costs combined with the launch of a free shipping initiative for direct online purchases made on lairdsuperfood.com, elevated labor costs as we built out our team to support our second manufacturing line, and increased co-packing and disposal costs related to the production and distribution of our liquid creamer product line.

Operating expenses were $6.0 million compared to $3.7 million in the year ago period and reflect General and Administrative expense increases of $1.7 million, primarily related to elevated personnel costs, professional fees, and insurance expense, as well as Sales and Marketing expense increases of $621,000, primarily related to elevated marketing expenses.

Loss from operations was $4.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to a loss of $2.2 million in the prior year period.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $4.5 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $5.3 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, in the prior year period, which included a deemed contribution from the redemption of preferred stock of $7.4 million.

Valerie Ells, Chief Financial Officer, commented, “We are thrilled with our net sales performance in the fourth quarter, which furthers our conviction in the strength of our brand and the compelling addressable market opportunities in front of us. We remain confident that our business is set on a path for a strong 2021. This growth will be determined by a few key successful initiatives in the coming year including, but not limited to, timely and innovative new product introductions and a continued strong online performance. We also aim to add more wholesale doors using our liquid creamer as a means for creating these opportunities. Market share and customer growth are our major priorities and this quarter demonstrated that our authentic brand, and meeting consumers where they are across our omnichannel platform, resonates with today’s consumer seeking healthy, plant-based and sustainable products.”

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020

Years Ended December 31, 2020 2019 $ % of Total $ % of Total Coffee Creamers $ 18,433,345 70% $ 9,330,678 71% Hydration and Beverage Enhancing Supplements 3,887,198 15% 2,022,269 15% Coffee, Tea, and Hot Chocolate Products 5,961,254 23% 1,930,434 15% Other 675,339 3% 471,097 4% Gross Sales 28,957,136 111% 13,754,478 105% Shipping income 248,865 1% 464,551 4% Returns and discounts (3,199,603) (12%) (1,115,301) (9%) Sales, net $ 26,006,398 100% $ 13,103,728 100% Years Ended December 31, 2020 2019 $ % of Total $ % of Total Online $ 14,501,706 56% $ 7,646,864 59% Wholesale 10,996,517 42% 5,295,024 40% Food Service 508,175 2% 161,840 1% Sales, net $ 26,006,398 100% $ 13,103,728 100%

Net sales increased 98% to $26.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 compared to $13.1 million in the prior year period. This increase was primarily driven by a significant expansion of our customer base in both online and traditional wholesale channels.

Gross profit was $6.8 million, or 26.2% of net sales, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $5.1 million, or 38.8% of net sales, in the prior year period. The increase in gross profit was primarily due to sales growth. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to elevated outbound shipping costs combined with the launch of a free shipping initiative for direct online purchases made on lairdsuperfood.com, increased co-packing costs primarily associated with our liquid creamer product line, disposal costs related to the initial production and distribution of our liquid creamer product line, and elevated labor costs.

Operating expenses were $19.7 million compared to $13.8 million in the prior year and reflect General and Administrative expense increases of $3.6 million, primarily related to the Company’s Initial Public Offering related expenses including accelerated stock option vesting, discretionary bonuses, and professional fees, as well as an asset impairment recorded during the second quarter of 2020. The change from the prior year further reflects Sales and Marketing increases of $2.1 million to $10.4 million from $8.3 million in the prior year period, primarily related to elevated advertising and marketing expenses and personnel costs.

Loss from operations was $12.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $8.8 million in the prior year period.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $14.5 million, or $2.61 per diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 compared to $1.1 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

The Company’s current assets include cash and cash equivalents of $57.2 million as of December 31, 2020. Total outstanding debt was $51,000 as of December 31, 2020. Net cash used in operating activities was $14.7 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $9.4 million in the prior year period.

Capital expenditures totaled $1.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $2.4 million in the prior year period.

2021 Outlook

The Company’s guidance assumes that there are no significant disruptions to the supply chain, or its customers or consumers, including any disruptions from adverse macroeconomic factors. In addition, the Company’s guidance reflects management’s expectation that it will continue to execute on the following core strategies: a) the optimized roll out of liquid creamer, b) expansion into additional wholesale channels, c) timely and innovative new product introductions, and d) continuation of strong online performance coupled with the optimization of DTC shipping expenses.

Given the uncertainty regarding the ultimate duration, magnitude and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, management does not have certainty on the timing or execution of such strategies.

For the full year 2021, management feels confident the business is on a path for strong, double digit growth and expects net revenue of at least $42 million. The Company has a full year 2021 margin goal of 28-30%, which they plan to achieve via the liquid packaging update, optimizing DTC shipping, and continuing to maximize fixed cost leverage available via vertical integration.

LAIRD SUPERFOOD, INC. STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS For the Three Months Ended

December 31, For the Years Ended

December, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Sales, net $ 7,301,270 $ 4,171,086 $ 26,006,398 $ 13,103,728 Cost of goods sold (5,819,762) (2,722,605) (19,204,642) (8,019,094) Gross profit 1,481,508 1,448,481 6,801,756 5,084,634 General and administrative Salaries, wages and benefits 880,979 664,925 3,533,478 2,423,005 Stock-based compensation 835,203 263,388 1,424,803 700,384 Professional fees 316,368 129,331 963,791 491,465 Insurance expense 519,848 51,330 666,045 132,637 Office expense 139,300 110,085 503,817 416,160 Occupancy 62,151 61,711 229,303 157,697 Merchant service fees 127,437 46,054 375,792 157,737 Netsuite subscription expense 35,425 45,194 125,916 157,752 Impairment on asset held for sale - - 239,734 - Other expense 260,737 119,365 765,600 564,347 Total general and administrative expenses 3,177,448 1,491,383 8,828,279 5,201,184 Research and product development Salaries, wages and benefits 70,318 83,966 225,305 216,657 Product Development Expense 67,769 41,880 209,275 80,724 Stock-based compensation 3,567 2,192 10,261 7,741 Other expense 2,526 9,834 63,329 19,162 Total research and product development expenses 144,180 137,872 508,170 324,284 Sales and marketing Salaries, wages and benefits 611,868 679,340 2,669,384 2,609,825 Stock-based compensation 30,570 106,536 661,026 207,686 Advertising 1,116,621 714,854 4,457,213 3,131,332 General marketing 696,263 296,880 1,592,180 1,157,920 Amazon selling fee 168,668 154,361 743,981 541,009 Travel expense 5,276 63,142 84,148 330,121 Other expense 37,634 30,727 186,546 333,244 Total sales and marketing expenses 2,666,900 2,045,840 10,394,478 8,311,137 Total expenses 5,988,528 3,675,095 19,730,927 13,836,605 Operating loss (4,507,020) (2,226,614) (12,929,171) (8,751,971) Other income (expense) Interest and dividend income 13,423 89,843 64,943 239,175 Gain on sale of available-for-sale securities - 7,664 13,927 7,664 Interest expense - (29,988) - (48,816) Grant income - - - 50,000 Total other income 13,423 67,519 78,870 248,023 Loss before income taxes (4,493,597) (2,159,095) (12,850,301) (8,503,948) Benefit from income taxes - - - - Net loss $ (4,493,597) $ (2,159,095) $ (12,850,301) $ (8,503,948) Add deemed contribution from the redemption of preferred stock - 7,448,879 - 7,448,879 Less deemed dividend of beneficial conversion feature - - (825,366) - Less deemed dividend on warrant discount - - (825,366) - Net loss attributable to Laird Superfood, Inc. common stockholders $ (4,493,597) $ 5,289,784 $ (14,501,033) $ (1,055,069) Net loss per share attributable to Laird Superfood, Inc common stockholders: Basic $ (0.51) $ 1.31 $ (2.61) $ (0.29) Diluted $ (0.51) $ 0.96 $ (2.61) $ (0.29) Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding used in computing net loss per share of

common stock, basic 8,876,431 4,045,056 5,546,078 3,668,050 Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding used in computing net loss per share of

common stock, diluted 8,876,431 5,532,032 5,546,078 3,668,050

LAIRD SUPERFOOD, INC. STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the Years Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (12,850,301) $ (8,503,948) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation 474,621 300,561 Loss on disposal of equipment - 483 Stock-based compensation 2,318,502 851,338 Noncash conversion of note payable to grant income - (50,000) Impairment on asset held for sale 239,734 - Gain on sale of investment securities available-for-sale 13,927 7,664 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (454,853) (9,934) Inventory (3,859,933) (1,253,732) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,256,511) (136,669) Deferred rent 360,786 (1,131,393) Deposits 30,954 80,750 Other assets 10,151 2,598 Accounts payable 591,213 (60,741) Payroll liabilities 231,823 307,911 Accrued expenses 403,497 161,881 Net cash from operating activities (14,746,390) (9,433,231) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, equipment, and software (1,059,858) (2,423,965) Deposits on equipment to be acquired - (14,699) Purchase of investment securities available-for-sale (8,171,129) (12,493,099) Proceeds from maturities of investment securities available-for-sale 4,950,000 7,000,000 Net cash from investing activities (4,280,987) (7,931,763) Cash flows from financing activities Payments on line of credit - (5,000,000) Draw on line of credit - 5,000,000 Issuance of common stock 66,110,517 9,698,296 Redemption of preferred stock - (7,503,195) Issuance of preferred stock 10,000,006 - Common stock issuance costs (1,268,772) (71,102) Preferred stock issuance costs (147,721) - Restricted capital contribution 298,103 - Common stock issuance costs (20,532) (1,145,968) Stock options exercised 259,747 51,049 Net cash from financing activities 75,231,348 1,029,080 Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 56,203,971 (16,335,914) Cash,cash equivalents, and restricted cash beginning of period 1,004,109 17,340,023 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash end of period $ 57,208,080 $ 1,004,109 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Interest paid $ - $ 48,816 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash information Deemed contribution from redemption of preferred stock $ - $ 7,448,879 Conversion of preferred stock to common stock $ 16,575,236 $ - Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities $ 14,433 $ (226) Purchases of equipment included in deposits at the beginning of the period $ 14,699 $ 4,577 Purchases of land included in prepaids and other current assets at the beginning of the period $ - $ 40,000

LAIRD SUPERFOOD, INC. BALANCE SHEETS As of December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 57,208,080 $ 1,004,109 Accounts receivable, net 839,659 384,806 Investment securities available-for-sale 8,706,844 5,485,209 Inventory 6,295,898 2,435,965 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,847,319 590,808 Deposits 97,674 143,327 Total current assets 75,995,474 10,044,224 Noncurrent assets Property and equipment, net 3,263,488 3,153,286 Fixed assets held for sale 250,000 - Licensing agreement - intangible 132,100 132,100 Deferred rent 2,696,646 3,057,432 Other assets 4,992 15,143 Total noncurrent assets 6,347,226 6,357,961 Total assets $ 82,342,700 $ 16,402,185 Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,315,964 $ 724,751 Payroll liabilities 722,915 491,092 Accrued expenses 704,543 301,046 Total current liabilities 2,743,422 1,516,889 Long-term liabilities Note payable 51,000 51,000 Total long-term liabilities 51,000 51,000 Total liabilities 2,794,422 1,567,889 Commitments and contingencies (Note 9) Convertible preferred stock Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 and 1,329,680 shares authorized as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively; Series A-1 Preferred Stock, 0 shares authorized, issued, and outstanding as of December 31, 2020; 1,177,426 shares authorized, 162,340 issued and outstanding, and 609,078 undesignated as of December 31, 2019; Series A-2 Preferred Stock 0 shares authorized, issued, and outstanding as of December 31, 2020; 152,253 shares authorized, issued, and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 - 6,722,951 Total convertible preferred stock - 6,722,951 Stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 and 9,600,000 shares authorized as of December 31 and December 31, 2019; 9,247,758 and 8,883,010 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020, respectively; 4,551,950 and 4,188,558 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019, respectively 8,893 4,188 Additional paid-in capital 111,452,346 27,184,250 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 14,207 (226) Accumulated deficit (31,927,168) (19,076,867) Total stockholders' equity 79,548,278 8,111,345 Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity $ 82,342,700 $ 16,402,185

