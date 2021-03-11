Americold Realty Trust Declares First Quarter 2021 Dividend

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) (the “Company” or “Americold”), the world’s largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, today announced that its Board of Trustees has declared a dividend of $0.22 per share for the first quarter of 2021, payable to holders of the Company’s common shares. This represents an annualized dividend rate of $0.88 and a 4.8% increase over the prior dividend of $0.21 per share. The dividend will be payable in cash on April 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2021.

“We are very pleased to announce our third consecutive annual dividend increase. Our core business remains steady and consistent, and we are very proud of our ability to continue to drive strong organic growth as well as outsized external growth, even amid the challenging backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated Fred Boehler, President and Chief Executive Officer of Americold Realty Trust.