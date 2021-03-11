 

Golden Entertainment Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.03.2021, 22:05  |  12   |   |   

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEN) (“Golden” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Blake Sartini, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Golden Entertainment, commented, “Our fourth quarter started strong with record October Adjusted EBITDA. However, tightened operating restrictions across all our businesses due to the pandemic began in November and extended through December, impacting overall fourth quarter results. Despite these challenges, our fourth quarter continues to demonstrate that the adjustments we have made to our operations provide a foundation for sustainable margin improvements which are expected to provide a significant lift to our Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow as business volume returns to normalized levels.

“Reflecting a margin improvement of more than 1,000 basis points, fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA for our Las Vegas locals casinos increased 21% compared to the same period last year despite a 6.5% decline in revenue as a result of reduced capacity and other restrictions. While The STRAT generated positive Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter, the property was particularly impacted by the restrictions in place during the period which significantly impacted occupancy in November and December. Adjusted EBITDA for all of our Nevada casinos excluding The STRAT, increased 5.6% year over year as we improved the Adjusted EBITDA margin by 840 basis points. Our Maryland property was also impacted by restrictions and adverse weather during the quarter. For our total casino operations excluding The STRAT, our focus on continued expense management drove an Adjusted EBITDA margin improvement of approximately 670 basis points year over year to approximately 37% in the fourth quarter. In addition, both our Nevada and Montana distributed gaming operations grew revenue and Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter over the prior-year period.

“We are encouraged by the increased business volumes since state restrictions began to ease and believe that as the vaccination rollout progresses, Las Vegas will benefit from pent up demand as well as the resumption of retail and business travel. Looking forward, we expect the changes we have made to our cost structure will provide us with sustainable margin improvements which are expected to result in higher cash generation and allow us to reduce leverage, pursue future strategic initiatives and return capital to shareholders.”

Consolidated Results

The Company reported 2020 fourth quarter revenues of $205.6 million compared to $242.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $18.5 million, or a loss of $0.66 per share, compared to a net loss of $7.7 million, or $0.28 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was $38.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $43.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Casinos

Casino revenues were $112.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $150.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Casino Adjusted EBITDA was $33.4 million compared to $41.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Distributed Gaming

Distributed Gaming revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $93.0 million compared to $91.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Distributed Gaming Adjusted EBITDA was $13.6 million compared to $13.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Debt and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $103.6 million. Total debt was approximately $1.2 billion, consisting primarily of $772 million in term loan borrowings outstanding under the Company’s existing credit facility and $375 million of senior unsecured notes. There were no outstanding borrowings under the Company's $200 million revolving credit facility as of December 31, 2020.

Investor Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a webcast and conference call today March 11, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the fourth quarter 2020 results. The conference call may be accessed live over the phone by dialing (844) 465-3054 or for international callers by dialing (480) 685-5227; the passcode is 2964498. A replay will be available beginning at 3:00 p.m. PT today and may be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 for international callers; the passcode is 2964498. The replay will be available until March 14, 2021. The call will also be webcast live through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website, www.goldenent.com. A replay of the audio webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website, www.goldenent.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and the Company’s future results that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “potential,” “seek,” “should,” “think,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions, or they may use future dates. In addition, forward-looking statements include statements regarding the impact of the 2019 novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic on the Company’s business; the return of business volumes to normalized levels as the pandemic subsides; anticipated future performance and demand as vaccination rollouts progress and state restrictions ease; the Company’s strategies, objectives and business opportunities; anticipated future growth and trends in the Company’s business or key markets; projections of future financial condition, operating results, income, capital expenditures, costs or other financial items, including future cash generation and ability to reduce leverage and return capital to shareholders; the sustainability of margin improvements; and other characterizations of future events or circumstances as well as other statements that are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. These forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may change at any time, and readers are therefore cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially include: the uncertainty of the extent, duration and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the response of governments, including government-mandated closures or travel restrictions; changes in national, regional and local economic and market conditions; legislative and regulatory matters (including the cost of compliance or failure to comply with applicable laws and regulations); increases in gaming taxes and fees in the jurisdictions in which the Company operates; the Company’s ability to realize the anticipated cost savings, synergies and other benefits of its casino and other acquisitions; litigation; increased competition; the Company’s ability to renew its distributed gaming contracts; reliance on key personnel (including our Chief Executive Officer, President and Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Operating Officer); the level of the Company’s indebtedness and its ability to comply with covenants in its debt instruments; terrorist incidents; natural disasters; severe weather conditions (including weather or road conditions that limit access to the Company’s properties); the effects of environmental and structural building conditions; the effects of disruptions to the Company’s information technology and other systems and infrastructure; factors affecting the gaming, entertainment and hospitality industries generally; and other risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including the “Risk Factors” sections of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company’s consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, which measure the Company believes is appropriate to provide meaningful comparison with, and to enhance an overall understanding of, the Company’s past financial performance and prospects for the future. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to both management and investors by excluding specific expenses and gains that the Company believes are not indicative of core operating results. Further, Adjusted EBITDA is a measure of operating performance used by management, as well as industry analysts, to evaluate operations and operating performance and is widely used in the gaming industry. Other companies in the gaming industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than the Company.

The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) are provided in the financial information tables below.

The Company defines “Adjusted EBITDA” as earnings before interest and other non-operating income (expense), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, acquisition and severance expenses, preopening and related expenses, loss (gain) on asset disposal, share-based compensation expenses, change in fair value of derivative, and other gains and losses. Adjusted EBITDA for a particular segment or operation is Adjusted EBITDA before corporate overhead, which is not allocated to each segment or operation. The Company defines “Preopening and related expenses” as inclusive of rent, organizational costs, non-capital costs associated with the opening of tavern and casino locations, and expenses related to The STRAT rebranding and the launch of the True Rewards loyalty program.

About Golden Entertainment, Inc.

Golden Entertainment owns and operates gaming properties across two divisions – casino operations and distributed gaming. Golden Entertainment operates over 16,000 slots, 120 table games, and 6,200 hotel rooms. Golden Entertainment owns ten casino resorts – nine in Southern Nevada and one in Maryland. Through its distributed gaming business in Nevada and Montana, Golden Entertainment operates video gaming devices at over 1,000 locations and owns over 60 traditional taverns in Nevada. Golden Entertainment is also licensed in Illinois and Pennsylvania to operate video gaming terminals. For more information, visit www.goldenent.com.

 

Golden Entertainment, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
 (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gaming

$

147,340

 

 

$

146,197

 

 

$

476,753

 

 

$

578,803

 

Food and beverage

31,681

 

 

49,962

 

 

112,081

 

 

202,933

 

Rooms

17,314

 

 

30,045

 

 

71,411

 

 

132,193

 

Other

9,293

 

 

15,930

 

 

33,910

 

 

59,481

 

Total revenues

205,628

 

 

242,134

 

 

694,155

 

 

973,410

 

Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gaming

85,570

 

 

84,787

 

 

275,041

 

 

334,941

 

Food and beverage

24,922

 

 

40,278

 

 

92,202

 

 

159,728

 

Rooms

10,283

 

 

15,457

 

 

39,935

 

 

62,510

 

Other operating

2,510

 

 

4,924

 

 

11,789

 

 

21,333

 

Selling, general and administrative

47,122

 

 

55,560

 

 

179,412

 

 

225,848

 

Depreciation and amortization

29,793

 

 

29,740

 

 

124,430

 

 

116,592

 

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets

6,092

 

 

 

 

33,964

 

 

 

Acquisition and severance expenses

343

 

 

393

 

 

3,710

 

 

3,488

 

(Gain) loss on disposal of assets

(14

)

 

320

 

 

803

 

 

919

 

Preopening expenses

121

 

 

175

 

 

308

 

 

1,934

 

Total expenses

206,742

 

 

231,634

 

 

761,594

 

 

927,293

 

Operating (loss) income

(1,114

)

 

10,500

 

 

(67,439

)

 

46,117

 

Non-operating expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

(17,535

)

 

(18,174

)

 

(69,110

)

 

(74,220

)

Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

(9,150

)

Change in fair value of derivative

 

 

(79

)

 

(1

)

 

(4,168

)

Total non-operating expense, net

(17,535

)

 

(18,253

)

 

(69,111

)

 

(87,538

)

Loss before income tax benefit (provision)

(18,649

)

 

(7,753

)

 

(136,550

)

 

(41,421

)

Income tax benefit (provision)

180

 

 

81

 

 

(61

)

 

1,876

 

Net loss

$

(18,469

)

 

$

(7,672

)

 

$

(136,611

)

 

$

(39,545

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average common shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

28,186

 

 

27,841

 

 

28,080

 

 

27,746

 

Dilutive impact of stock options and restricted stock units

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted

28,186

 

 

27,841

 

 

28,080

 

 

27,746

 

Net loss per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

(0.66

)

 

$

(0.28

)

 

$

(4.87

)

 

$

(1.43

)

Diluted

$

(0.66

)

 

$

(0.28

)

 

$

(4.87

)

 

$

(1.43

)

 

Golden Entertainment, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA
 (Unaudited, in thousands)

 

 

Three Months December 31, 2020

 

Casinos Segment

 

Distributed Gaming Segment

 

 

 

 

 

Nevada Casinos

 

Maryland Casino

 

Nevada Distributed Gaming

 

Montana Distributed Gaming

 

Corporate and Other

 

Consolidated

Total Revenues

$

97,628

 

 

$

14,966

 

 

$

73,059

 

 

$

19,971

 

 

$

4

 

 

$

205,628

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income

$

(1,323

)

 

$

3,232

 

 

$

7,172

 

 

$

600

 

 

$

(28,150

)

 

$

(18,469

)

Depreciation and amortization

22,707

 

 

1,016

 

 

3,636

 

 

1,809

 

 

625

 

 

29,793

 

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets

6,092

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,092

 

Acquisition and severance expenses

324

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

19

 

 

343

 

Preopening and related expenses (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

121

 

 

121

 

Loss (gain) on disposal of assets

3

 

 

35

 

 

(57

)

 

4

 

 

1

 

 

(14

)

Share-based compensation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,115

 

 

2,115

 

Other, net

1,052

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

 

 

464

 

 

1,515

 

Interest expense, net

269

 

 

6

 

 

448

 

 

 

 

16,812

 

 

17,535

 

Income tax benefit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(180

)

 

(180

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

29,124

 

 

$

4,289

 

 

$

11,199

 

 

$

2,412

 

 

$

(8,173

)

 

$

38,851

 

 

 

Three Months December 31, 2019

 

Casinos Segment

 

Distributed Gaming Segment

 

 

 

 

 

Nevada Casinos

 

Maryland Casino

 

Nevada Distributed Gaming

 

Montana Distributed Gaming

 

Corporate and Other

 

Consolidated

Total Revenues

$

133,852

 

 

$

16,346

 

 

$

72,776

 

 

$

18,955

 

 

$

205

 

 

$

242,134

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

13,288

 

 

$

3,873

 

 

$

7,005

 

 

$

621

 

 

$

(32,459

)

 

$

(7,672

)

Depreciation and amortization

22,774

 

 

949

 

 

3,764

 

 

1,757

 

 

496

 

 

29,740

 

Acquisition and severance expenses

51

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

342

 

 

393

 

Preopening and related expenses (1)

61

 

 

 

 

67

 

 

 

 

135

 

 

263

 

Loss (gain) on disposal of assets

363

 

 

(1

)

 

19

 

 

(61

)

 

 

 

320

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,223

 

 

1,223

 

Other, net

95

 

 

 

 

52

 

 

 

 

475

 

 

622

 

Interest expense, net

264

 

 

1

 

 

15

 

 

1

 

 

17,893

 

 

18,174

 

Change in fair value of derivative

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

79

 

 

79

 

Income tax benefit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(81

)

 

(81

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

36,896

 

 

$

4,822

 

 

$

10,922

 

 

$

2,318

 

 

$

(11,897

)

 

$

43,061

 

(1)

 

Preopening and related expenses include rent, organizational costs, non-capital costs associated with the opening of tavern and casino locations, and expenses related to The STRAT rebranding and the launch of the True Rewards loyalty program.

 

 

Year Ended December 31, 2020

 

Casinos Segment

 

Distributed Gaming Segment

 

 

 

 

 

Nevada Casinos

 

Maryland Casino

 

Nevada Distributed Gaming

 

Montana Distributed Gaming

 

Corporate and Other

 

Consolidated

Total Revenues

$

363,674

 

 

$

51,636

 

$

206,760

 

 

$

71,496

 

 

$

589

 

 

$

694,155

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income

$

(32,085

)

 

$

10,145

 

$

1,156

 

 

$

865

 

 

$

(116,692

)

 

$

(136,611

)

Depreciation and amortization

94,801

 

 

4,144

 

15,651

 

 

7,284

 

 

2,550

 

 

124,430

 

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets

33,964

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

33,964

 

Acquisition and severance expenses

2,776

 

 

155

 

571

 

 

40

 

 

168

 

 

3,710

 

Preopening and related expenses (1)

225

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

309

 

 

533

 

Loss (gain) on disposal of assets

1,263

 

 

65

 

(462

)

 

49

 

 

(112

)

 

803

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

9,637

 

 

9,637

 

Other, net

1,190

 

 

48

 

705

 

 

 

 

1,332

 

 

3,275

 

Interest expense, net

825

 

 

12

 

485

 

 

3

 

 

67,785

 

 

69,110

 

Change in fair value of derivative

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

1

 

Income tax provision

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

61

 

 

61

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

102,959

 

 

$

14,569

 

$

18,105

 

 

$

8,241

 

 

$

(34,961

)

 

$

108,913

 

 

 

Year Ended December 31, 2019

 

Casinos Segment

 

Distributed Gaming Segment

 

 

 

 

 

Nevada Casinos

 

Maryland Casino

 

Nevada Distributed Gaming

 

Montana Distributed Gaming

 

Corporate and Other

 

Consolidated

Total Revenues

$

545,231

 

 

$

70,170

 

$

285,012

 

 

$

72,227

 

 

$

770

 

 

$

973,410

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

64,034

 

 

$

16,145

 

$

25,536

 

 

$

2,829

 

 

$

(148,089

)

 

$

(39,545

)

Depreciation and amortization

89,056

 

 

3,862

 

15,322

 

 

6,713

 

 

1,639

 

 

116,592

 

Acquisition and severance expenses

529

 

 

46

 

22

 

 

13

 

 

2,878

 

 

3,488

 

Preopening and related expenses (1)

2,708

 

 

15

 

1,482

 

 

 

 

343

 

 

4,548

 

Loss (gain) on disposal of assets

1,026

 

 

98

 

96

 

 

(296

)

 

385

 

 

1,309

 

Share-based compensation

11

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

 

10,108

 

 

10,124

 

Other, net

405

 

 

 

52

 

 

 

 

1,759

 

 

2,216

 

Interest expense, net

576

 

 

5

 

68

 

 

5

 

 

73,566

 

 

74,220

 

Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

9,150

 

 

9,150

 

Change in fair value of derivative

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,168

 

 

4,168

 

Income tax benefit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,876

)

 

(1,876

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

158,345

 

 

$

20,171

 

$

42,583

 

 

$

9,264

 

 

$

(45,969

)

 

$

184,394

 

(1)

 

Preopening and related expenses include rent, organizational costs, non-capital costs associated with the opening of tavern and casino locations, and expenses related to The STRAT rebranding and the launch of the True Rewards loyalty program.

 



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Golden Entertainment Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter Results Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEN) (“Golden” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. Blake Sartini, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Golden Entertainment, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Total and Microsoft Partner to Drive Digital Innovation and Net Zero Goals
NCR Board Elects New Independent Lead Director and Nominates New Board Member
T-Mobile Further Solidifies 5G Leadership Position with Successful C-Band Auction
Genentech Provides Update on the Phase III REMDACTA Trial of Actemra Plus Veklury in Patients With ...
SOS LIMITED ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating SOS Limited on Behalf of SOS stockholders and ...
Cresco Labs Announces Expiration of HSR Act Waiting Period for the Proposed Acquisition of Bluma ...
AVEO Announces Appointment of Mike Ferraresso to Chief Commercial Officer
Barbour Chooses Metapack to Lead Shipping and Return Services
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.02.21
Golden Entertainment to Report 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on March 11 and Host Conference Call and Webcast