Golden Entertainment Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter Results

Blake Sartini, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Golden Entertainment, commented, “Our fourth quarter started strong with record October Adjusted EBITDA. However, tightened operating restrictions across all our businesses due to the pandemic began in November and extended through December, impacting overall fourth quarter results. Despite these challenges, our fourth quarter continues to demonstrate that the adjustments we have made to our operations provide a foundation for sustainable margin improvements which are expected to provide a significant lift to our Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow as business volume returns to normalized levels.

“Reflecting a margin improvement of more than 1,000 basis points, fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA for our Las Vegas locals casinos increased 21% compared to the same period last year despite a 6.5% decline in revenue as a result of reduced capacity and other restrictions. While The STRAT generated positive Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter, the property was particularly impacted by the restrictions in place during the period which significantly impacted occupancy in November and December. Adjusted EBITDA for all of our Nevada casinos excluding The STRAT, increased 5.6% year over year as we improved the Adjusted EBITDA margin by 840 basis points. Our Maryland property was also impacted by restrictions and adverse weather during the quarter. For our total casino operations excluding The STRAT, our focus on continued expense management drove an Adjusted EBITDA margin improvement of approximately 670 basis points year over year to approximately 37% in the fourth quarter. In addition, both our Nevada and Montana distributed gaming operations grew revenue and Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter over the prior-year period.

“We are encouraged by the increased business volumes since state restrictions began to ease and believe that as the vaccination rollout progresses, Las Vegas will benefit from pent up demand as well as the resumption of retail and business travel. Looking forward, we expect the changes we have made to our cost structure will provide us with sustainable margin improvements which are expected to result in higher cash generation and allow us to reduce leverage, pursue future strategic initiatives and return capital to shareholders.”

Consolidated Results

The Company reported 2020 fourth quarter revenues of $205.6 million compared to $242.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $18.5 million, or a loss of $0.66 per share, compared to a net loss of $7.7 million, or $0.28 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was $38.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $43.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Casinos

Casino revenues were $112.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $150.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Casino Adjusted EBITDA was $33.4 million compared to $41.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Distributed Gaming

Distributed Gaming revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $93.0 million compared to $91.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Distributed Gaming Adjusted EBITDA was $13.6 million compared to $13.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Debt and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $103.6 million. Total debt was approximately $1.2 billion, consisting primarily of $772 million in term loan borrowings outstanding under the Company’s existing credit facility and $375 million of senior unsecured notes. There were no outstanding borrowings under the Company's $200 million revolving credit facility as of December 31, 2020.

Investor Conference Call and Webcast

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and the Company’s future results that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “potential,” “seek,” “should,” “think,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions, or they may use future dates. In addition, forward-looking statements include statements regarding the impact of the 2019 novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic on the Company’s business; the return of business volumes to normalized levels as the pandemic subsides; anticipated future performance and demand as vaccination rollouts progress and state restrictions ease; the Company’s strategies, objectives and business opportunities; anticipated future growth and trends in the Company’s business or key markets; projections of future financial condition, operating results, income, capital expenditures, costs or other financial items, including future cash generation and ability to reduce leverage and return capital to shareholders; the sustainability of margin improvements; and other characterizations of future events or circumstances as well as other statements that are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. These forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may change at any time, and readers are therefore cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially include: the uncertainty of the extent, duration and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the response of governments, including government-mandated closures or travel restrictions; changes in national, regional and local economic and market conditions; legislative and regulatory matters (including the cost of compliance or failure to comply with applicable laws and regulations); increases in gaming taxes and fees in the jurisdictions in which the Company operates; the Company’s ability to realize the anticipated cost savings, synergies and other benefits of its casino and other acquisitions; litigation; increased competition; the Company’s ability to renew its distributed gaming contracts; reliance on key personnel (including our Chief Executive Officer, President and Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Operating Officer); the level of the Company’s indebtedness and its ability to comply with covenants in its debt instruments; terrorist incidents; natural disasters; severe weather conditions (including weather or road conditions that limit access to the Company’s properties); the effects of environmental and structural building conditions; the effects of disruptions to the Company’s information technology and other systems and infrastructure; factors affecting the gaming, entertainment and hospitality industries generally; and other risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including the “Risk Factors” sections of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company’s consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, which measure the Company believes is appropriate to provide meaningful comparison with, and to enhance an overall understanding of, the Company’s past financial performance and prospects for the future. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to both management and investors by excluding specific expenses and gains that the Company believes are not indicative of core operating results. Further, Adjusted EBITDA is a measure of operating performance used by management, as well as industry analysts, to evaluate operations and operating performance and is widely used in the gaming industry. Other companies in the gaming industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than the Company.

The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) are provided in the financial information tables below.

The Company defines “Adjusted EBITDA” as earnings before interest and other non-operating income (expense), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, acquisition and severance expenses, preopening and related expenses, loss (gain) on asset disposal, share-based compensation expenses, change in fair value of derivative, and other gains and losses. Adjusted EBITDA for a particular segment or operation is Adjusted EBITDA before corporate overhead, which is not allocated to each segment or operation. The Company defines “Preopening and related expenses” as inclusive of rent, organizational costs, non-capital costs associated with the opening of tavern and casino locations, and expenses related to The STRAT rebranding and the launch of the True Rewards loyalty program.

About Golden Entertainment, Inc.

Golden Entertainment owns and operates gaming properties across two divisions – casino operations and distributed gaming. Golden Entertainment operates over 16,000 slots, 120 table games, and 6,200 hotel rooms. Golden Entertainment owns ten casino resorts – nine in Southern Nevada and one in Maryland. Through its distributed gaming business in Nevada and Montana, Golden Entertainment operates video gaming devices at over 1,000 locations and owns over 60 traditional taverns in Nevada. Golden Entertainment is also licensed in Illinois and Pennsylvania to operate video gaming terminals. For more information, visit www.goldenent.com.

Golden Entertainment, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Gaming $ 147,340 $ 146,197 $ 476,753 $ 578,803 Food and beverage 31,681 49,962 112,081 202,933 Rooms 17,314 30,045 71,411 132,193 Other 9,293 15,930 33,910 59,481 Total revenues 205,628 242,134 694,155 973,410 Expenses Gaming 85,570 84,787 275,041 334,941 Food and beverage 24,922 40,278 92,202 159,728 Rooms 10,283 15,457 39,935 62,510 Other operating 2,510 4,924 11,789 21,333 Selling, general and administrative 47,122 55,560 179,412 225,848 Depreciation and amortization 29,793 29,740 124,430 116,592 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 6,092 — 33,964 — Acquisition and severance expenses 343 393 3,710 3,488 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets (14 ) 320 803 919 Preopening expenses 121 175 308 1,934 Total expenses 206,742 231,634 761,594 927,293 Operating (loss) income (1,114 ) 10,500 (67,439 ) 46,117 Non-operating expense Interest expense, net (17,535 ) (18,174 ) (69,110 ) (74,220 ) Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt — — — (9,150 ) Change in fair value of derivative — (79 ) (1 ) (4,168 ) Total non-operating expense, net (17,535 ) (18,253 ) (69,111 ) (87,538 ) Loss before income tax benefit (provision) (18,649 ) (7,753 ) (136,550 ) (41,421 ) Income tax benefit (provision) 180 81 (61 ) 1,876 Net loss $ (18,469 ) $ (7,672 ) $ (136,611 ) $ (39,545 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 28,186 27,841 28,080 27,746 Dilutive impact of stock options and restricted stock units — — — — Diluted 28,186 27,841 28,080 27,746 Net loss per share Basic $ (0.66 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (4.87 ) $ (1.43 ) Diluted $ (0.66 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (4.87 ) $ (1.43 )

Golden Entertainment, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months December 31, 2020 Casinos Segment Distributed Gaming Segment Nevada Casinos Maryland Casino Nevada Distributed Gaming Montana Distributed Gaming Corporate and Other Consolidated Total Revenues $ 97,628 $ 14,966 $ 73,059 $ 19,971 $ 4 $ 205,628 Net (loss) income $ (1,323 ) $ 3,232 $ 7,172 $ 600 $ (28,150 ) $ (18,469 ) Depreciation and amortization 22,707 1,016 3,636 1,809 625 29,793 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 6,092 — — — — 6,092 Acquisition and severance expenses 324 1 — (1 ) 19 343 Preopening and related expenses (1) — — — — 121 121 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 3 35 (57 ) 4 1 (14 ) Share-based compensation — — — — 2,115 2,115 Other, net 1,052 (1 ) — — 464 1,515 Interest expense, net 269 6 448 — 16,812 17,535 Income tax benefit — — — — (180 ) (180 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,124 $ 4,289 $ 11,199 $ 2,412 $ (8,173 ) $ 38,851 Three Months December 31, 2019 Casinos Segment Distributed Gaming Segment Nevada Casinos Maryland Casino Nevada Distributed Gaming Montana Distributed Gaming Corporate and Other Consolidated Total Revenues $ 133,852 $ 16,346 $ 72,776 $ 18,955 $ 205 $ 242,134 Net income (loss) $ 13,288 $ 3,873 $ 7,005 $ 621 $ (32,459 ) $ (7,672 ) Depreciation and amortization 22,774 949 3,764 1,757 496 29,740 Acquisition and severance expenses 51 — — — 342 393 Preopening and related expenses (1) 61 — 67 — 135 263 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 363 (1 ) 19 (61 ) — 320 Share-based compensation — — — — 1,223 1,223 Other, net 95 — 52 — 475 622 Interest expense, net 264 1 15 1 17,893 18,174 Change in fair value of derivative — — — — 79 79 Income tax benefit — — — — (81 ) (81 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 36,896 $ 4,822 $ 10,922 $ 2,318 $ (11,897 ) $ 43,061

(1) Preopening and related expenses include rent, organizational costs, non-capital costs associated with the opening of tavern and casino locations, and expenses related to The STRAT rebranding and the launch of the True Rewards loyalty program.

Year Ended December 31, 2020 Casinos Segment Distributed Gaming Segment Nevada Casinos Maryland Casino Nevada Distributed Gaming Montana Distributed Gaming Corporate and Other Consolidated Total Revenues $ 363,674 $ 51,636 $ 206,760 $ 71,496 $ 589 $ 694,155 Net (loss) income $ (32,085 ) $ 10,145 $ 1,156 $ 865 $ (116,692 ) $ (136,611 ) Depreciation and amortization 94,801 4,144 15,651 7,284 2,550 124,430 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 33,964 — — — — 33,964 Acquisition and severance expenses 2,776 155 571 40 168 3,710 Preopening and related expenses (1) 225 — (1 ) — 309 533 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 1,263 65 (462 ) 49 (112 ) 803 Share-based compensation — — — — 9,637 9,637 Other, net 1,190 48 705 — 1,332 3,275 Interest expense, net 825 12 485 3 67,785 69,110 Change in fair value of derivative — — — — 1 1 Income tax provision — — — — 61 61 Adjusted EBITDA $ 102,959 $ 14,569 $ 18,105 $ 8,241 $ (34,961 ) $ 108,913 Year Ended December 31, 2019 Casinos Segment Distributed Gaming Segment Nevada Casinos Maryland Casino Nevada Distributed Gaming Montana Distributed Gaming Corporate and Other Consolidated Total Revenues $ 545,231 $ 70,170 $ 285,012 $ 72,227 $ 770 $ 973,410 Net income (loss) $ 64,034 $ 16,145 $ 25,536 $ 2,829 $ (148,089 ) $ (39,545 ) Depreciation and amortization 89,056 3,862 15,322 6,713 1,639 116,592 Acquisition and severance expenses 529 46 22 13 2,878 3,488 Preopening and related expenses (1) 2,708 15 1,482 — 343 4,548 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 1,026 98 96 (296 ) 385 1,309 Share-based compensation 11 — 5 10,108 10,124 Other, net 405 — 52 — 1,759 2,216 Interest expense, net 576 5 68 5 73,566 74,220 Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt — — — — 9,150 9,150 Change in fair value of derivative — — — — 4,168 4,168 Income tax benefit — — — — (1,876 ) (1,876 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 158,345 $ 20,171 $ 42,583 $ 9,264 $ (45,969 ) $ 184,394

(1) Preopening and related expenses include rent, organizational costs, non-capital costs associated with the opening of tavern and casino locations, and expenses related to The STRAT rebranding and the launch of the True Rewards loyalty program.

