AVEO Oncology Announces Drawdown of $20 Million Tranche Under Hercules Debt Facility

“With the additional $20 million now available to us from Hercules, AVEO is well positioned to support what we believe will be a successful launch of FOTIVDA in the U.S.,” said Michael Bailey, president and chief executive officer of AVEO. “Our core infrastructure and core commercial organization is in place, and we now look forward to delivering on the promise of FOTIVDA. We also expect to see meaningful progress within our pipeline programs in the coming quarters, including our immunotherapy combination programs for tivozanib, our Phase 2 study of ficlatuzumab and our recently initiated Phase 1 study of AV-380.”

AVEO Oncology (Nasdaq: AVEO) today announced that it has completed a drawdown of $20 million under its previously announced $45 million loan and security agreement with Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC, “Hercules”) and its affiliates. This second tranche was made available in connection with the recent U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of FOTIVDA (tivozanib).

With the closing of the second tranche, AVEO has drawn down a total of $35 million under its loan and security agreement with Hercules. The loan facility has a maturity date of September 1, 2023, extendable to September 1, 2024, and an interest-only period through September 30, 2021, extendable to September 30, 2022, in each case upon the achievement of certain performance milestones related to the commercialization of FOTIVDA. An additional $5 million tranche becomes available if net product revenues of FOTIVDA reach $20 million within a specified time frame, and the final $5 million tranche would be available after that time upon the lender’s consent.

As previously disclosed, AVEO believes that its $68.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of September 30, 2020, along with proceeds from the $20 million loan facility drawdown, together with anticipated partnership cost sharing reimbursements, royalties from EUSA’s FOTIVDA sales and the resulting product revenues upon the commercial launch of FOTIVDA (tivozanib) in the U.S. and the potential additional $10 million in credit under the Hercules loan, would allow the Company to fund planned operations into 2022.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AVEO is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering medicines that provide a better life for cancer patients. AVEO’s strategy is to focus its resources toward development and commercialization of its product candidates in North America, while leveraging partnerships to support development and commercialization in other geographies. AVEO’s lead candidate, FOTIVDA (tivozanib), received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval on March 10, 2021 for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory renal cell carcinoma (RCC) following two or more prior systemic therapies. FOTIVDA was approved in August 2017 in the European Union and other countries in the EUSA territory for the treatment of adult patients with advanced RCC. AVEO has previously reported promising early clinical data on ficlatuzumab (anti-HGF IgG1 mAb) in head and neck cancer, pancreatic cancer and acute myeloid leukemia and is conducting a randomized Phase 2 confirmatory clinical trial of ficlatuzumab for the potential treatment of head and neck cancer. AVEO’s pipeline of product candidates also includes AV-380 (anti-GDF15 IgG1 mAb). AVEO has previously reported the acceptance of its investigational new drug application in the U.S. for AV-380 and its initiation of a Phase 1 clinical trial for the potential treatment of cancer cachexia. AVEO’s earlier-stage pipeline includes monoclonal antibodies in oncology development, including AV-203 (anti-ErbB3 mAb) and AV-353 (anti-Notch 3 mAb). AVEO is committed to creating an environment of diversity and inclusion.