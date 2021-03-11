 

Asensus Surgical, Inc. Reports Operating and Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery, today announced its operating and financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020.

Recent Highlights

  • Senhance Surgical System received expanded 510(k) clearance for general surgery indication
  • Asensus Surgical received CE Mark for Intelligent Surgical Unit(ISU), enabling machine vision capabilities in Europe
  • Performed first pediatric cases utilizing Senhance Surgical System, representing the first time that 3 mm instruments were used in robotic pediatric surgery
  • Senhance received its registration certificate by the Russian medical device regulatory agency, Roszdravnadzor, allowing for its sale and utilization throughout the Russian Federation
  • Announced partnering arrangement with Amsterdam Skills Centre to launch Senhance surgical training center in the Netherlands
  • Closed two equity financings, totaling approximately $111 million in gross proceeds in aggregate, extending cash runway into 2024

“We are very pleased with the momentum we generated during 2020 and particularly during the fourth quarter,” said Anthony Fernando, President and CEO of Asensus Surgical. “This momentum continued into the early part of 2021 where we have already accomplished a number of significant milestones, including the bolstering of our balance sheet, the rebranding of the organization, and the introduction of our vision for Performance-Guided Surgery. As we look to the balance of 2021, we look to continue to drive the adoption of Senhance, bringing transformative technology to surgeons, hospitals and patients across the globe. Concurrently, we will work to expand the capabilities of Senhance and deliver on our surgical assurance framework.”

Name Change

On February 23, 2021, the Company announced that it changed its corporate name to Asensus Surgical, Inc. The name change reflects the company's broader vision of shaping the future of surgery by integrating computer vision and machine learning with surgical robotics.

Upcoming 2021 Milestones

For the full year 2021, the Company expects to install 10 - 12 new Senhance Surgical Systems.

During the first half of 2021, the Company expects to achieve the following regulatory milestones:

  • File for FDA 510(k) clearance for articulating instruments
  • File for FDA 510(k) clearance for the next generation ISU features

During the first half of 2021, the Company expects to publish clinical papers in peer reviewed journals on the following subjects:

  • Health economic studies comparing Senhance Digital Laparoscopy, laparoscopy, and robotic surgery
  • Clinical performance when utilizing the Senhance Surgical System

Commercial and Clinical Update

Throughout 2020, the Company initiated ten new clinical programs: three in the US, four in Europe, and three in Asia.

On October 13, 2020, the Company announced that surgeons at Maastricht University Medical Center+ (MUMC+) in the Netherlands, had successfully operated on multiple pediatric patients, becoming the first pediatric surgical program in the world to utilize the Senhance Surgical System and integrate digital laparoscopy with instruments as small as 3 mm into their standard of surgical care.

On December 16, 2020, the Company announced that the Senhance Surgical System received its registration certificate by Roszdravnadzor, the Russian medical device regulatory agency allowing for its sale and utilization throughout the Russian Federation.

On January 19, 2021, the Company announced it received CE Mark approval for the ISU that enables machine vision capabilities on the Senhance Surgical System. This approval will provide Senhance digital laparoscopic programs in Europe access to this new technology, ushering them to the forefront of surgical innovation utilizing augmented intelligence.

On February 18, 2021, the Company agreed to team with the Amsterdam Skills Centre (ASC) in the Netherlands for surgical training. This site will serve surgeons and staff throughout Europe with basic and advanced training on the Senhance Surgical System. The ASC will also provide Asensus Surgical with a world-class facility to engage European surgeons in technology and clinical development studies.

On March 3, 2021, the Company announced it received an additional FDA clearance for the Senhance Surgical System which allows for indication expansion in general surgery in the United States.

Fourth Quarter Financial Results

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, the Company reported revenue of $1.1 million as compared to revenue of $0.7 million in the three months ended December 31, 2019. Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020 included $0.3 million in system leasing, $0.3 million in instruments and accessories, and $0.5 million in services.

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, total net operating expenses were $14.2 million, as compared to $18.1 million, excluding the gain from the sale of the AutoLap assets, in the three months ended December 31, 2019.

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, net loss was $13.8 million, or $0.13 per share, as compared to a net loss of $13.7 million, or $0.69 per share, in the three months ended December 31, 2019.

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, the adjusted net loss was $9.7 million, or $0.09 per share, as compared to an adjusted net loss of $16.4 million, or $0.83 per share in the three months ended December 31, 2019, after adjusting for the following charges: net gain on the sale of the AutoLap assets, amortization of intangible assets, change in fair value of contingent consideration, change in fair value of warrant liabilities, restructuring and other charges, inventory write-down related to the restructuring plan, and loss on extinguishment of debt. Adjusted net loss is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures below.

Balance Sheet Updates

The Company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of approximately $17.5 million as of December 31, 2020.

On January 14, 2021, the Company announced the closing of its registered direct offering of 25,000,000 shares of its common stock. The offering was priced at a purchase price per share of $1.25, for gross proceeds of approximately $31.25 million.

On February 1, 2021, the Company announced the closing of a bought deal offering of common stock and full exercise of the underwriter’s option to purchase additional shares. The Company issued 26,545,832 shares at a public offering price of $3.00 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $79.64 million.

Following such financing transactions as well as proceeds from the ATM Offering and exercises of our Series C and D Warrants, the Company has cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, of $169.5 million as of February 1, 2021.

Conference Call

Asensus Surgical, Inc. will host a conference call on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 4:30 PM ET to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 operating and financial results. To listen to the conference call on your telephone, please dial 1-855-327-6837 for domestic callers and 1-631-891-4304 for international callers, and reference conference ID 10013234 approximately ten minutes prior to the start time. To access the live audio webcast or archived recording, use the following link http://ir.asensus.com/events.cfm. The replay will be available on the Company’s website.

About Asensus Surgical, Inc.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery. This builds upon the foundation of Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System powered by the Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU) to increase surgeon control and reduce surgical variability. With the addition of machine vision, augmented intelligence, and deep learning capabilities throughout the surgical experience, we intend to holistically address the current clinical, cognitive and economic shortcomings that drive surgical outcomes and value-based healthcare. Learn more about Performance-Guided Surgery and Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System here: www.senhance.com. Now available for sale in the US, EU, Japan, Russia, and select other countries. For a complete list of indications for use, visit: www.senhance.com/indications. For more information, visit www.asensus.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

The adjusted net loss and adjusted net loss per share presented in this press release are non-GAAP financial measures. The adjustments relate to net gain on the sale of the AutoLap assets, loss from the sale of SurgiBot assets, amortization of intangible assets, change in fair value of contingent consideration, goodwill impairment, in-process research and development impairment, change in fair value of warrant liabilities, restructuring and other charges, inventory write down related to the restructuring plan, loss of extinguishment of debt, deemed dividend related to beneficial conversion feature of the preferred stock, and deemed dividend related to the conversion of preferred stock into common stock. These financial measures are presented on a basis other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("Non-GAAP Measures"). In the tables that follow under "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures,” we present adjusted net loss and adjusted net loss per share, reconciled to their comparable GAAP measures. These items are adjusted because they are not operational or because these charges are non-cash or non-recurring and management believes these adjustments are meaningful to understanding the Company's performance during the periods presented. These Non-GAAP Measures should be considered a supplement to, not a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements relating to the current market development and operational plans for the Senhance Surgical System, as well as 2020 fourth quarter and full-year results and plans for 2021. These statements and other statements regarding our future plans and goals constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations and include whether we are able to achieve desired results from our change in strategic focus, successfully implement our Performance-Guided Surgery initiative to grow our business, manage our cash flow efficiently, manage the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, meet the operational and regulatory goals we have set forth for 2021 and whether our cash on hand will be sufficient to meet our anticipated cash needs into 2024. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with Asensus Surgical's business, please review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which we expect to file with the SEC on or before the due date and our other filings we make with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the origination date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 

Asensus Surgical, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product

 

$

620

 

 

$

286

 

 

$

1,612

 

$

 

7,104

 

Service

 

 

488

 

 

 

402

 

 

 

1,563

 

 

 

1,427

 

Total revenue

 

 

1,108

 

 

 

688

 

 

 

3,175

 

 

 

8,531

 

Cost of revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product

 

 

(99)

 

 

 

9,812

 

 

 

2,254

 

 

 

16,439

 

Service

 

 

691

 

 

 

1,071

 

 

 

2,912

 

 

 

4,292

 

Total cost of revenue

 

 

592

 

 

 

10,883

 

 

 

5,166

 

 

 

20,731

 

Gross profit (loss)

 

 

516

 

 

 

(10,195

)

 

 

(1,991

)

 

 

(12,200

)

Operating Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

 

3,752

 

 

 

4,634

 

 

 

16,621

 

 

 

22,468

 

Sales and marketing

 

 

2,774

 

 

 

5,584

 

 

 

13,064

 

 

 

28,014

 

General and administrative

 

 

3,712

 

 

 

3,799

 

 

 

14,137

 

 

 

18,758

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

2,837

 

 

 

2,547

 

 

 

10,801

 

 

 

10,301

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

 

1,154

 

 

 

136

 

 

 

2,924

 

 

 

(9,553

)

Restructuring and other charges

 

 

(8

)

 

 

1,374

 

 

 

851

 

 

 

1,374

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

78,969

 

In-process research and development impairment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,912

 

Gain from sale of AutoLap assets, net

 

 

 

 

 

(15,965

)

 

 

 

 

 

(15,965

)

Loss from sale of SurgiBot assets, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

97

 

Total Operating Expenses

 

 

14,221

 

 

 

2,109

 

 

 

58,398

 

 

 

142,375

 

Operating Loss

 

 

(13,705

)

 

 

(12,304

)

 

 

(60,389

)

 

 

(154,575

)

Other Income (Expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

 

 

(130

)

 

 

(788

)

 

 

(336

)

 

 

2,248

 

Interest income

 

 

2

 

 

 

23

 

 

 

35

 

 

 

582

 

Interest expense

 

 

(19

)

 

 

(1,206

)

 

 

(19

)

 

 

(4,613

)

Other expense, net

 

 

(67

)

 

 

(32

)

 

 

(119

)

 

 

(967

)

Total Other Expense, net

 

 

(214

)

 

 

(2,003

)

 

 

(439

)

 

 

(2,750

)

Loss before income taxes

 

 

(13,919

)

 

 

(14,307

)

 

 

(60,828

)

 

 

(157,325

)

Income tax benefit

 

 

130

 

 

 

575

 

 

 

1,516

 

 

 

3,124

 

Net loss

 

 

(13,789

)

 

 

(13,732

)

 

 

(59,312

)

 

 

(154,201

)

Deemed dividend related to beneficial conversion feature of preferred stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(412

)

 

 

 

Deemed dividend related to conversion of preferred stock into common stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(299

)

 

 

 

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

 

 

(13,789

)

 

 

(13,732

)

 

 

(60,023

)

 

 

(154,201

)

Comprehensive loss:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

 

(13,789

)

 

 

(13,732

)

 

 

(59,312

)

 

 

(154,201

)

Foreign currency translation gain (loss)

 

 

2,147

 

 

 

1,671

 

 

 

4,338

 

 

 

(2,708

)

Comprehensive loss

 

$

(11,642

)

 

$

(12,061

)

 

$

(54,974

)

 

$

(156,909

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per common share attributable to common stockholders – basic and diluted

 

$

(0.13

)

 

$

(0.69

)

 

$

(0.85

)

 

$

(8.69

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of shares used in computing net loss per common share – basic and diluted

 

 

103,783

 

 

 

19,885

 

 

 

70,809

 

 

 

17,737

 

 

Asensus Surgical, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

16,363

 

 

$

9,598

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

1,115

 

 

 

620

 

Inventories

 

 

10,034

 

 

 

10,653

 

Other current assets

 

 

6,501

 

 

 

7,084

 

Total Current Assets

 

 

34,013

 

 

 

27,955

 

Restricted cash

 

 

1,166

 

 

 

969

 

Inventories, net of current portion

 

 

8,813

 

 

 

7,594

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

10,342

 

 

 

4,706

 

Intellectual property, net

 

 

22,267

 

 

 

28,596

 

In-process research and development

 

 

 

 

 

2,470

 

Net deferred tax assets

 

 

307

 

 

 

 

Other long term assets

 

 

1,350

 

 

 

2,489

 

Total Assets

 

$

78,258

 

 

$

74,779

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

1,965

 

 

$

3,579

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

6,301

 

 

 

8,553

 

Deferred revenue – current portion

 

 

789

 

 

 

818

 

Notes payable – current portion

 

 

1,228

 

 

 

 

Contingent consideration – current portion

 

 

 

 

 

73

 

Total Current Liabilities

 

 

10,283

 

 

 

13,023

 

Long Term Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred revenue – less current portion

 

 

 

 

 

27

 

Contingent consideration – less current portion

 

 

3,936

 

 

 

1,011

 

Notes payable – less current portion

 

 

1,587

 

 

 

 

Warrant liabilities

 

 

255

 

 

 

2,388

 

Net deferred tax liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

1,392

 

Other long term liabilities

 

 

628

 

 

 

1,403

 

Total Liabilities

 

 

16,689

 

 

 

19,244

 

Commitments and Contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock $0.001 par value, 750,000,000 shares authorized at

December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019; 116,231,072 and

20,691,301 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and

December 31, 2019, respectively

 

 

116

 

 

 

21

 

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

781,397

 

 

 

720,484

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(722,912

)

 

 

(663,600

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

2,968

 

 

 

(1,370

)

Total Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

61,569

 

 

 

55,535

 

Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

$

78,258

 

 

$

74,779

 

 

Asensus Surgical, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Operating Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(59,312

)

 

$

(154,201

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and cash equivalents used in

operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain from sale of AutoLap assets, net

 

 

 

 

 

(15,965

)

Loss from sale of SurgiBot assets, net

 

 

 

 

 

97

 

Goodwill and intangible assets impairment

 

 

 

 

 

86,881

 

Depreciation

 

 

2,898

 

 

 

2,166

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

10,801

 

 

 

10,301

 

Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs

 

 

 

 

 

1,513

 

Amortization of short-term investment discount

 

 

 

 

 

(327

)

Stock-based compensation

 

 

7,911

 

 

 

11,508

 

Interest expense on deferred consideration – MST acquisition

 

 

 

 

 

756

 

Deferred tax benefit

 

 

(1,516

)

 

 

(3,224

)

Bad debt expense

 

 

 

 

 

1,634

 

Write down of inventory

 

 

 

 

 

8,931

 

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

 

 

336

 

 

 

(2,248

)

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

 

2,924

 

 

 

(9,553

)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

1,006

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(447

)

 

 

6,083

 

Interest receivable

 

 

 

 

 

26

 

Inventories

 

 

(7,198

)

 

 

(16,404

)

Other current and long term assets

 

 

2,296

 

 

 

(655

)

Accounts payable

 

 

(1,758

)

 

 

(668)

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

(2,645

)

 

 

(1,180

)

Deferred revenue

 

 

(105

)

 

 

(959

)

Other long term liabilities

 

 

(860

)

 

 

998

 

Net cash and cash equivalents used in operating activities

 

 

(46,675

)

 

 

(73,484

)

Investing Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from sale of AutoLap assets

 

 

 

 

 

15,965

 

Purchase of short-term investments

 

 

 

 

 

(12,883

)

Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments

 

 

 

 

 

65,000

 

Purchase of property and equipment

 

 

(3

)

 

 

(437

)

Net cash and cash equivalents (used in) provided by investing activities

 

 

(3

)

 

 

67,645

 

Financing Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock, preferred stock and warrants under 2020 financing, net of issuance costs

 

 

13,478

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs

 

 

33,847

 

 

 

25,777

 

Proceeds from notes payable, net of issuance costs

 

 

2,815

 

 

 

 

Payment of note payable

 

 

 

 

 

(31,425

)

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of vesting of restricted stock units

 

 

(36

)

 

 

(499

)

Payment of contingent consideration

 

 

(74

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from exercise of stock options and warrants

 

 

3,340

 

 

 

538

 

Net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) financing activities

 

 

53,370

 

 

 

(5,609

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

 

270

 

 

 

364

 

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

6,962

 

 

 

(11,084

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

 

10,567

 

 

 

21,651

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

 

$

17,529

 

 

$

10,567

 

Supplemental Disclosure for Cash Flow Information

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest paid

 

$

 

 

$

2,187

 

Supplemental Schedule of Non-cash Investing and Financing Activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Transfer of inventories to property and equipment

 

$

8,113

 

 

$

486

 

Exchange of common stock for Series B Warrants

 

$

2,470

 

 

$

 

Transfer of in-process research and development to intellectual property

 

$

2,425

 

 

$

 

Deemed dividend related to beneficial conversion feature of preferred stock

 

$

412

 

 

$

 

Deemed dividend related to conversion of preferred stock into common stock

 

$

299

 

 

$

 

Issuance of common stock – MST acquisition

 

$

 

 

$

6,600

 

Proceeds from sale of AutoLap assets exchanged for settlement of Company obligations

 

$

 

 

$

1,000

 

Transfer of property and equipment to inventories

 

$

 

 

$

323

 

Conversion of preferred stock to common stock

$

79

$

 

Asensus Surgical, Inc.

 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

 

Adjusted Net Loss and Net Loss per Share

 

(in thousands except per share amounts)

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

Net loss attributable to common stockholders (GAAP)

$

(13,789)

$

(13,732)

$

(60,023)

$

(154,201)

 

Adjustments

 

Gain from sale of AutoLap assets, net

 

 

 

(15,965)

 

 

 

 

(15,965)

Loss from sale of SurgiBot assets, net

97

Amortization of intangible assets

2,837

2,547

10,801

10,301

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

1,154

136

2,924

(9,553)

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

78,969

 

In-process research and development impairment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,912

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

130

788

336

(2,248)

 

Restructuring and other charges

 

(8)

 

 

1,374

 

 

851

 

 

1,374

 

Inventory write-down related to restructuring

 

 

 

7,408

 

 

 

 

7,408

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

1,006

 

 

 

 

1,006

 

Deemed dividend related to beneficial conversion feature of preferred stock

 

 

 

 

 

412

 

 

Deemed dividend related to conversion of preferred stock into common stock

299

Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders (Non-GAAP)

$

(9,676)

$

(16,438)

$

(44,400)

$

(74,900)

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders (GAAP)

$

(0.13)

$

(0.69)

$

(0.85)

$

(8.69)

 

Adjustments

 

Gain from sale of AutoLap assets, net

 

 

 

(0.80)

 

 

 

 

(0.90)

Loss from sale of SurgiBot assets, net

0.01

Amortization of intangible assets

0.03

0.13

0.15

0.58

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

0.01

0.01

0.04

(0.54)

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4.45

In-process research and development impairment

0.45

 

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

 

 

 

0.04

 

 

 

 

(0.13)

 

Restructuring and other charges

 

 

 

0.07

 

 

0.01

 

 

0.08

 

Inventory write-down related to restructuring

 

 

 

0.37

 

 

 

 

0.42

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

 

0.06

 

Deemed dividend related to beneficial conversion feature of preferred stock

 

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

Deemed dividend related to conversion of preferred stock into common stock

0.01

Adjusted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders (Non-GAAP)

$

(0.09)

$

(0.83)

$

(0.63)

$

(4.22)

 

 

The non-GAAP financial measures for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 provide management with additional insight into the Company’s results of operations from period to period without non-recurring and non-cash charges, and are calculated using the following adjustments:

a) The Company entered into an agreement with Great Belief International Limited to sell certain assets related to the AutoLap technology. The Company recorded a $16.0 million gain on the sale of the AutoLap assets during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, which represented the proceeds received in excess of the carrying value of the assets, less contract costs.

b) Loss from sale of SurgiBot assets relates to additional outside service costs to transfer the assets in connection with the sale of SurgiBot assets to Great Belief International Limited.

c) Intangible assets that are amortized consist of developed technology and purchased patent rights recorded at cost and amortized over 5 to 10 years.

d) Contingent consideration in connection with the acquisition of the Senhance System in 2015 is recorded as a liability and is the estimate of the fair value of potential milestone payments related to business acquisitions. Contingent consideration is measured at fair value using a discounted cash flow model utilizing significant unobservable inputs including the probability of achieving each of the potential milestones and an estimated discount rate associated with the risks of the expected cash flows attributable to the various milestones. Significant increases or decreases in any of the probabilities of success or changes in expected timelines for achievement of any of these milestones would result in a significantly higher or lower fair value of these milestones, respectively, and commensurate changes to the associated liability. The contingent consideration is revalued at each reporting period and changes in fair value are recognized in the consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss.

e) As of December 31, 2019, goodwill was deemed to be fully impaired, and the Company recorded an impairment charge of $79.0 million. As of December 31, 2019, IPR&D was deemed to be significantly impaired, and the Company recorded an impairment charge of $7.9 million. No impairment charges were recorded during the three or twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

f) The Company’s Series B Warrants are measured at fair value using a simulation model which takes into account, as of the valuation date, factors including the current exercise price, the expected life of the warrant, the current price of the underlying stock, its expected volatility, holding cost and the risk-free interest rate for the term of the warrant. The warrant liability is revalued at each reporting period or upon exercise and changes in fair value are recognized in the consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss.

g) During the fourth quarter of 2019, we announced the implementation of a restructuring plan to reduce operating expenses as we continue the global market development of the Senhance platform. The restructuring charges amounted to $8.8 million of which $7.4 million was an inventory write down and was included in cost of product revenue and $1.4 million related to employee severance costs and was included as restructuring and other charges in the consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss. During March 2020, the Company continued the restructuring efforts with additional headcount reductions which resulted in $0.9 million related to severance costs in the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

h) In November 2019, the Company entered into a payoff letter with Hercules Capital, Inc. to terminate the Hercules Loan Agreement, as amended. The Company repaid all amounts owed under the Hercules Loan Agreement and recognized a loss of $1.0 million on the extinguishment of notes payable which is included in interest expense on the consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

i) During the first quarter of 2020, the Company closed an underwritten public offering under which it issued, as part of units and the exercise of an over-allotment option, 25,367,646 Series C Warrants, each to acquire one share of Common Stock at an exercise price of $0.68 per share, and 25,367,646 Series D Warrants, each to acquire one share of Common Stock at an exercise price of $0.68 per share. The Company concluded that the Series C Warrants and Series D Warrants are considered equity instruments. The fair value of the Series C and Series D Warrants on the issuance date was determined using a Black-Scholes Merton model. The unit proceeds were then allocated to the Series A preferred stock, Series C Warrants, and Series D Warrants, respectively, based on their relative fair values. As a result, the Company determined that a beneficial conversion feature was created by the difference between the effective conversion price of the preferred stock of $0.37 and the fair value of the Company's common stock as of the issuance date of $0.42. The Company therefore recorded a beneficial conversion charge of $0.4 million as an immediate charge to earnings available to common stockholders for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. Upon conversion of the preferred stock to common stock during the three months ended June 30, 2020, an additional deemed dividend of $0.3 million was recorded as an immediate charge to earnings available to common stockholders for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.



