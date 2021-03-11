Diversicare Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter Results

Net income from continuing operations was $2.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

EBITDA for the quarter was $4.8 million, which was $2.1 million higher than the fourth quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDAR for the quarter was $18.5 million.

Net Income from continuing operations was $6.5 million for the year and annual EBITDA was $20.1 million.

Earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.30 for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $0.99 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

CEO Remarks

Commenting on the quarter, Jay McKnight, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “I want to start our discussion of the quarter by thanking our team. Our regional and center level teams have been exemplary in their efforts to care for our patients and residents through the worst environment of any of our careers. Additionally, the corporate team supporting the centers has risen to the challenges placed upon them by the pandemic. We are so proud of our team, how they have supported one another, and how they have cared for the patients and residents entrusted to us.”

Mr. McKnight continued, "Despite the effect of the pandemic, we accomplished significant objectives as a company this year that we would like to highlight. As previously announced, we outsourced our therapy operations to Reliant Rehabilitation during the fourth quarter, which provided immediate benefit and we believe will provide additional benefit to us moving forward. Also in the fourth quarter, we exited the lone center that we operated in Florida and completed a related amendment of our master lease with Omega. Additionally, we outperformed our prior experience in the Texas Quality Incentive Payment Program. EBITDA for the quarter of $4.8 million capped off a year of financial improvement over 2019.”

COVID-19 Update

During 2020, we experienced reduced occupancy at our centers and incurred additional expenses preparing for and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. We incurred $32.3 million of additional healthcare related expenses, inclusive of labor costs and the increased cost of personal protective equipment, testing, food and certain other supplies. We anticipate that during 2021 we will continue to incur significant expense and lost revenue arising from the pandemic.

Through December 31, 2020, we received $47.2 million of Provider Relief Funds. During 2020, we recognized $19.8 million of the Provider Relief Funds to offset the increased healthcare-related expenses that we incurred and the lost revenue that resulted from reduced occupancy. We also utilized $1.5 million to finance capital improvements to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The remaining Provider Relief Funds of $25.9 million as of December 31, 2020, were classified as deferred income on our consolidated balance sheet. Additionally, several of our states have temporarily increased Medicaid rates, resulting in $17.0 million of additional patient services revenue during 2020, and certain states provided $4.0 million of other financial assistance to aid us in managing through the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMS”) have continued to issue and expand guidance to long-term care facilities to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, including restrictions on visitation, nonessential workers and communal activities, among other measures. Although social contact restrictions have eased across the U.S., some restrictions remain in place, and some states have continued to impose or re-imposed certain restrictions due to increasing rates of COVID-19 cases. CMS has also issued reporting guidelines for our centers to follow. Reporting guidance requires us to notify residents and designated representatives of the occurrence of a single confirmed COVID-19 positive case, any subsequent positive cases, any COVID-19 positive new admission, and/or three or more cases of new onset respiratory symptoms occurring within 72 hours. Our centers remain compliant with regular reporting to the CDC and CMS regarding the number of COVID-19 cases in our centers, patient deaths, and other information. This information is reported in accordance with existing privacy regulations and statues for the safety and well-being of our residents.

We have taken measures to limit the spread of the virus in our centers, including screening protocols for staff, residents and visitors, and we continue to conduct COVID-19 testing in accordance with CMS guidelines. We are committed to keeping our residents and their designated representatives informed as we continue to navigate COVID-19 in our centers. We will continue to report aggregated COVID-19 data for the company on our website at https://dvcr.com/our-response-to-covid-19/ and provide center specific information on each of our center’s websites.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

The following table summarizes key revenue and census statistics for continuing operations for each period:

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 Skilled nursing occupancy 67.6 % 77.2 % As a percent of total census: Medicare census 13.0 % 8.8 % Managed Care census 5.5 % 4.4 % As a percent of total revenues: Medicare revenues 22.5 % 17.9 % Medicaid revenues 44.2 % 47.8 % Managed Care revenues 10.7 % 10.3 % *Average rate per day: Medicare $ 502.33 $ 488.69 Medicaid $ 182.93 $ 180.25 Managed Care $ 426.10 $ 399.72 *Excludes COVID-19 stimulus payments

Patient revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $119.5 million, representing a $1.4 million decrease from the fourth quarter of 2019. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we experienced quarter over quarter decreases in our Medicaid, Private and Hospice average daily census, which resulted in a $14.2 million decrease to patient revenues. The unfavorable impact was mitigated by an increase in our Medicare and Managed Care average daily census, which resulted in increased revenue of $7.3 million. Our Medicaid and Managed care rates increased quarter over quarter, contributing $1.5 million. During the fourth quarter of 2020, we recognized $5.4 million of Medicaid and Hospice state stimulus funds and $0.8 million of increased revenue from the suspension of sequestration under the provisions of the Cares Act.

Of the $47.2 million of Provider Relief Funds that we received under the Cares Act during 2020, we recognized $5.1 million of the funds during the fourth quarter of 2020, which combined with $4.0 million of state grant funds, were classified as other operating income in the Company's results of operations. The Provider Relief Funds and state grant funds that we recognized during the quarter were used to offset increased healthcare-related expenses and lost revenues attributable to COVID-19.

Operating expenses increased to $99.9 million, or 83.6% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2020 from $96.2 million, or 79.6% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in operating expenses was due to COVID-19 related expenses of $15.3 million, which included increased labor costs and increased cost for personal protective equipment, testing, food and certain other supplies. Excluding the increased healthcare-related expenses attributable to COVID-19, we benefited from our cost saving initiatives that favorably impacted our clinical labor costs and nursing and ancillary costs.

Lease expense decreased to $13.4 million in 2020 from $13.5 million in 2019, a decrease of $0.1 million, or 0.5%. On December 1, 2020, the Company entered into an agreement with Omega Healthcare Investors to transfer operations of a facility located in Florida to another operator. The agreement effectively amended the Omega Master Lease to remove this center, reduce the annual rent expense, and release the Company from any further obligations arising under the Omega Master Lease with respect to the Florida facility.

Professional liability expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $2.1 million, representing an increase of $0.3 million over the fourth quarter of 2019. Professional liability expense fluctuates from period to period based on the results of our third-party professional liability actuarial studies, the premium costs of purchased insurance, and the costs incurred in defending and settling existing claims.

General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $7.6 million, representing an increase of $0.8 million over the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase resulted from increased labor expense in addition to legal and consulting fees associated with the Company's debt refinance during the fourth quarter of October 2020.

Continuing operations reported income before taxes of $1.2 million in 2020, compared to a loss of $1.2 million in 2019. The benefit for income taxes was $0.8 million in 2020 compared to a provision for income taxes of $0.2 million in 2019. The basic and diluted loss per common share from continuing operations were $0.30 in 2020 compared to a basic and diluted loss per common share from continuing operations of $0.22 in 2019, respectively.

Diversicare provides long-term care services to patients in 61 skilled nursing and centers containing 7,250 skilled licensed nursing beds. For additional information about the Company, visit Diversicare's web site: www.DVCR.com.

DIVERSICARE HEALTHCARE SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS: Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,821 $ 2,710 Receivables 53,691 60,521 Self insurance receivables 1,025 1,011 Other current assets 11,724 8,074 Total current assets 97,261 72,316 Property and equipment, net 43,320 47,755 Acquired leasehold interest, net 5,202 5,736 Operating lease assets 290,296 310,238 Other assets, net 3,773 4,323 TOTAL ASSETS $ 439,852 $ 440,368 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT: Current Liabilities Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations $ 1,660 $ 3,498 Trade accounts payable 13,901 14,641 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 28,583 23,736 Accrued expenses: Payroll and employee benefits 15,393 16,780 Current portion of self-insurance reserves 12,665 13,829 Deferred income 25,900 — Other current liabilities 14,743 11,545 Total current liabilities 112,845 84,029 Noncurrent Liabilities Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, less current portion 58,526 70,637 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 274,155 295,636 Self-insurance reserves, less current portion 15,476 16,291 Accrued litigation contingency 8,000 9,000 Other noncurrent liabilities 2,155 1,691 Total noncurrent liabilities 358,312 393,255 SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT (31,305 ) (36,916 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT $ 439,852 $ 440,368

DIVERSICARE HEALTHCARE SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 PATIENT REVENUES, net $ 119,523 $ 120,873 OTHER OPERATING INCOME 9,091 — Operating expense 99,908 96,227 Facility-level operating income 28,706 24,646 EXPENSES: Lease and rent expense 13,441 13,510 Professional liability 2,108 1,814 General and administrative 7,566 6,742 Depreciation and amortization 2,406 2,310 Total expenses less operating 25,521 24,376 OPERATING INCOME 3,185 270 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Other income (561 ) 82 Debt retirement costs (247 ) — Interest expense, net (1,167 ) (1,570 ) (1,975 ) (1,488 ) INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,210 (1,218 ) BENEFIT (PROVISION) FOR INCOME TAXES 818 (150 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 2,028 (1,368 ) NET LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS: Operating loss, net of taxes (367 ) (1,879 ) DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS (367 ) (1,879 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 1,661 $ (3,247 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE FOR DIVERSICARE HEALTHCARE SERVICES, INC. SHAREHOLDERS: Per common share – basic Continuing operations $ 0.30 $ (0.22 ) Discontinued operations (0.05 ) (0.29 ) $ 0.25 $ (0.51 ) Per common share – diluted Continuing operations $ 0.30 $ (0.22 ) Discontinued operations $ (0.05 ) $ (0.29 ) $ 0.25 $ (0.51 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 6,655 6,471 Diluted 6,804 6,471

DIVERSICARE HEALTHCARE SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 PATIENT REVENUES, net $ 475,718 $ 475,020 OTHER OPERATING INCOME 23,802 — Operating expense 389,248 380,870 Facility-level operating income 110,272 94,150 EXPENSES: Lease and rent expense 54,001 52,990 Professional liability 8,310 6,996 Government settlement expense — 3,100 General and administrative 27,691 28,009 Depreciation and amortization 9,069 9,122 Total expenses less operating 99,071 100,217 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 11,201 (6,067 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Other income 53 281 Interest expense, net (5,008 ) (5,994 ) Debt retirement costs (247 ) — (5,202 ) (5,713 ) INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 5,999 (11,780 ) BENEFIT (PROVISION) FOR INCOME TAXES 531 (15,694 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 6,530 (27,474 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS: Operating loss, net of taxes (1,371 ) (9,322 ) Gain on lease modification, net of tax — 733 DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS (1,371 ) (8,589 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 5,159 $ (36,063 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE FOR DIVERSICARE HEALTHCARE SERVICES, INC. SHAREHOLDERS: Per common share – basic Continuing operations $ 0.99 $ (4.25 ) Discontinued operations (0.21 ) (1.33 ) $ 0.78 $ (5.58 ) Per common share – diluted Continuing operations $ 0.97 $ (4.25 ) Discontinued operations (0.20 ) (1.33 ) $ 0.77 $ (5.58 ) DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK $ — $ 0.17 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 6,615 6,459 Diluted 6,705 6,459

DIVERSICARE HEALTHCARE SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 5,159 $ (36,063 ) Discontinued operations (1,371 ) (8,589 ) Net income (loss) from continuing operations 6,530 (27,474 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) from continuing operations to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 9,069 9,122 Deferred income tax provision (benefit) (1,227 ) 15,421 Provision for self-insured professional liability, net of cash payments 372 4,739 Stock based and deferred compensation 570 573 Debt retirement costs 247 — Provision for leases, net of cash payments 3,063 3,897 Amortization of right-of-use assets 23,942 21,890 Government settlement expense — 3,100 Other 482 1,507 Changes in other assets and liabilities affecting operating activities: Receivables 6,816 9,200 Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,060 ) (6,693 ) Trade accounts payable and accrued expenses (579 ) (1,793 ) Deferred income 25,900 — Operating lease liabilities (23,938 ) (21,154 ) Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 48,187 12,335 Cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations (1,371 ) (7,003 ) Cash provided by operating activities 46,816 5,332 Cash used in investing activities (5,596 ) (4,974 ) Cash used in financing activities (13,109 ) (333 ) Net increase in cash 28,111 25 Cash beginning of period 2,710 2,685 Cash end of period $ 30,821 $ 2,710

DIVERSICARE HEALTHCARE SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDAR (In thousands) December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net income (loss) $ 1,661 $ 2,799 $ 1,452 $ (753 ) $ (3,247 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax 367 374 387 243 1,879 Income tax provision (benefit) (818 ) 209 182 (104 ) 150 Interest expense 1,167 1,172 1,209 1,460 1,570 Depreciation and amortization 2,406 2,098 2,278 2,288 2,310 EBITDA 4,783 6,652 5,508 3,134 2,662 EBITDA adjustments: Debt retirement costs (a) 247 — — — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,030 $ 6,652 $ 5,508 $ 3,134 $ 2,662 Lease expense (b) $ 13,441 $ 13,524 $ 13,523 $ 13,512 $ 13,510

(a) Represents non-recurring debt retirement costs related to the amendment of our debt agreements in October 2020. (b) As management, we evaluate Adjusted EBITDA exclusive of lease expense, or Adjusted EBITDAR, as a financial valuation metric. For the three month period ended December 31, 2020, Adjusted EBITDAR is calculated below.

Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,030 Lease expense 13,441 Adjusted EBITDAR $ 18,471

DIVERSICARE HEALTHCARE SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) FOR DIVERSICARE HEALTHCARE SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES COMMON SHAREHOLDERS TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) FOR DIVERSICARE HEALTHCARE SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES COMMON SHAREHOLDERS (In thousands, except per share data) For Three Months Ended December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Net income (loss) for Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. Common shareholders $ 1,661 $ 2,799 $ 1,452 $ (753 ) $ (3,247 ) Adjustments: Debt retirement costs (a) 247 — — — — Discontinued operations, net of tax 367 374 387 243 1,879 Adjusted net income (loss) for Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. common shareholders $ 2,275 $ 3,173 $ 1,839 $ (510 ) $ (1,368 ) Adjusted net income (loss) for Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. common shareholders Basic $ 0.34 $ 0.48 $ 0.28 $ (0.08 ) $ (0.22 ) Diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.48 $ 0.28 $ (0.08 ) $ (0.22 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING : Basic 6,655 6,577 6,649 6,506 6,471 Diluted 6,804 6,626 6,704 6,506 6,471

(a) Represents non-recurring debt retirement costs related to the amendment of our debt agreements in October 2020.

DIVERSICARE HEALTHCARE SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED OPERATING STATISTICS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 As of December 31, 2020 Occupancy (Note 2) Region

(Note 1) Licensed

Nursing

Beds (4) Available

Nursing

Beds (4) Skilled

Nursing

Weighted

Average

Daily

Census Licensed

Nursing

Beds Available

Nursing

Beds Medicare

Utilization 2020 Q4

Revenue

($ in millions) Medicare

Room and

Board

Revenue

PPD

(Note 3) Medicaid

Room

and

Board

Revenue

PPD

(Note 3) Alabama 2,385 2,318 1,873 76.8 % 79.0 % 13.0 % $ 45.7 $ 474.17 $ 190.17 Kansas 464 464 329 71.0 % 71.0 % 20.6 % 8.3 517.59 179.19 Mississippi 1,039 1,004 750 72.2 % 74.7 % 15.6 % 18.2 472.57 196.68 Missouri 339 339 212 62.4 % 62.4 % 14.3 % 3.9 580.28 147.36 Ohio 403 393 301 74.7 % 76.6 % 10.8 % 7.9 585.42 188.61 Tennessee 775 709 524 67.7 % 74.0 % 16.7 % 14.9 500.41 210.71 Texas 1,845 1,662 947 51.4 % 57.0 % 6.5 % 20.6 573.69 153.60 Total 7,250 6,889 4,936 67.6 % 71.1 % 13.0 % $ 119.5 $ 502.33 $ 182.93 Note 1: The Alabama region includes nursing centers in Alabama and Florida. The Tennessee region includes one nursing center in Indiana. Note 2: The number of Licensed Nursing Beds is based on the licensed capacity of the facility. The Company has historically reported its occupancy based on licensed nursing beds, and excludes a limited number of assisted living, independent living, and personal care beds. The number of Available Nursing Beds represents licensed nursing beds less beds removed from service. Available nursing beds is subject to change based upon the needs of the facilities, including configuration of patient rooms, common usage areas and offices, status of beds (private, semi-private, ward, etc.) and renovations. Occupancy is measured on a weighted average basis. These percentages were calculated considering the impact of the transfer of operations of the Florida facility effective December 1, 2020. Note 3: These Medicare and Medicaid revenue rates include room and board revenues, but do not include any ancillary revenues related to these patients. These rates were calculated considering the impact of the transfer of operations of the Florida facility effective December 1, 2020. Note 4: The Licensed and Available Nursing Bed counts above include only licensed and available SNF beds.

