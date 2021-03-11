Domo Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Total revenue was $56.8 million, an increase of 23% year over year

Subscription revenue was $50.0 million, an increase of 26% year over year

Subscription revenue represented 88% of total revenue

Billings were $82.8 million or 28% year-over-year growth

Revenue allocated to remaining performance obligations (RPO) was $282.3 million as of January 31, 2021, an increase of 21% year over year

RPO expected to be recognized as revenue in the next twelve months was $178.2 million as of January 31, 2021, an increase of 23% year over year

Net cash and adjusted net cash provided by operating activities was $3.5 million, free cash flow was $2.1 million

GAAP subscription gross margin was 81%, an improvement of 5 percentage points from Q4 FY20

Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 82%, an improvement of 5 percentage points from Q4 FY20

GAAP operating margin improved by 29 percentage points year over year

Non-GAAP operating margin improved by 33 percentage points year over year

GAAP net loss was $19.6 million, and GAAP net loss per share was $0.65, based on 30.2 million weighted-average shares outstanding

Non-GAAP net loss was $9.8 million, and non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.32, based on 30.2 million weighted-average shares outstanding

Cash and cash equivalents were $90.8 million as of January 31, 2021

Full Year Fiscal 2021 Results

Total revenue was $210.2 million, an increase of 21% year over year

Subscription revenue was $183.6 million, an increase of 25% year over year

Subscription revenue represented 87% of total revenue

Billings were $232.7 million or 23% year-over-year growth

Net cash used in operating activities was $15.9 million, while adjusted net cash used in operating activities was $9.1 million, a year-over-year improvement of 80% and 87%, respectively

GAAP subscription gross margin was 80%, an improvement of 4 percentage points from FY20

Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 81%, an improvement of 4 percentage points from FY20

GAAP operating margin improved by 32 percentage points year over year

Non-GAAP operating margin improved by 35 percentage points year over year

GAAP net loss was $84.6 million, and GAAP net loss per share was $2.89, based on 29.3 million weighted-average shares outstanding

Non-GAAP net loss was $50.8 million, and non-GAAP net loss per share was $1.73, based on 29.3 million weighted-average shares outstanding

“Q4 capped off an incredible year in which our entire team's commitment to customer success drove outstanding performance across the board," said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo. “Our strong performance and much improved financial position has put us in an excellent position to continue to execute and I'm thrilled to be pursuing our growth initiatives in FY22."

Recent Highlights

We believe the following recognition and accolades demonstrate our commitment to product innovation, go-to-market initiatives and customer success:

Domo was named a Challenger in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms based on completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Domo was also named a multiple-category winner in the Dresner Advisory Services 2020 Technology Innovation Awards for being a top-ranked solution in multiple market reports throughout the year.

Domo was honored as the 2020-2021 Best Cloud Business Intelligence or Analytics Solution by The Cloud Awards.

Domo also achieved Premier Status in Snowflake's Partner Connect Program and announced a new native integration with Snowflake that allows customers to better leverage their Snowflake investments.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of March 11, 2021, Domo is providing the following guidance for its first fiscal quarter and full year fiscal 2022:

Q1 Fiscal 2022

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $56.5 million to $57.5 million

Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $0.43 and $0.47 based on 31.1 million weighted-average shares outstanding

Full Year Fiscal 2022

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $240.0 million to $245.0 million

Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $1.53 and $1.63 based on 32.2 million weighted-average shares outstanding

We have not reconciled guidance for non-GAAP metrics to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because such items that impact these measures are not within our control or cannot be reasonably predicted.

Earnings Call Details

Domo plans to host a conference call today to review its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter financial results and to discuss its financial outlook. The call is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. MT/ 5:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the event will be available on the Domo Investor Relations website at https://www.domo.com/ir. Participants can register for the call in advance by visiting http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7572047. Instructions will be shared on how to join the call after registering.

A replay will be available at (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 with conference ID #7572047 following the completion of the conference call until 11:59 p.m. (ET) March 25, 2021.

Domo, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended January 31, January 31, 2020 2021 2020 2021 Revenue: Subscription $ 39,732 $ 49,956 $ 146,837 $ 183,645 Professional services and other 6,439 6,887 26,558 26,535 Total revenue 46,171 56,843 173,395 210,180 Cost of revenue: Subscription (1) 9,470 9,368 35,366 36,656 Professional services and other (1) 4,982 5,144 20,564 20,092 Total cost of revenue 14,452 14,512 55,930 56,748 Gross profit 31,719 42,331 117,465 153,432 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (1) 32,333 31,246 127,567 117,335 Research and development (1) 17,501 16,600 69,224 66,474 General and administrative (1), (2), (3) 9,059 11,353 35,941 42,708 Total operating expenses 58,893 59,199 232,732 226,517 Loss from operations (27,174 ) (16,868 ) (115,267 ) (73,085 ) Other expense, net (1) (2,460 ) (2,784 ) (9,635 ) (11,140 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (29,634 ) (19,652 ) (124,902 ) (84,225 ) Provision for income taxes 225 (37 ) 754 409 Net loss $ (29,859 ) $ (19,615 ) $ (125,656 ) $ (84,634 ) Net loss per share (basic and diluted) $ (1.06 ) $ (0.65 ) $ (4.57 ) $ (2.89 ) Weighted-average number of shares (basic and diluted) 28,042 30,230 27,520 29,308 (1) Includes stock-based compensation expenses, as follows: Cost of revenue: Subscription $ 166 $ 463 $ 507 $ 1,213 Professional services and other 128 349 404 843 Sales and marketing 2,586 3,266 10,770 10,936 Research and development 1,487 2,500 6,339 9,095 General and administrative 1,684 3,046 5,637 11,218 Other expense, net 48 177 190 444 Total stock-based compensation expenses $ 6,099 $ 9,801 $ 23,847 $ 33,749 (2) Includes amortization of certain intangible assets, as follows: General and administrative $ 20 $ 20 $ 80 $ 80 (3) Includes reversal of contingent tax-related accrual, as follows: General and administrative $ - $ - $ (1,293 ) $ -

Domo, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) January 31, January 31, 2020 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 80,843 $ 90,794 Short-term investments 17,967 - Accounts receivable, net 47,967 48,272 Contract acquisition costs 12,676 13,894 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,809 12,216 Total current assets 172,262 165,176 Property and equipment, net 12,816 14,745 Right-of-use assets - 3,663 Contract acquisition costs, noncurrent 17,083 18,605 Intangible assets, net 3,865 3,356 Goodwill 9,478 9,478 Other assets 1,234 1,415 Total assets $ 216,738 $ 216,438 Liabilities and stockholders' deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,298 $ 1,085 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 46,473 51,950 Lease liabilities - 3,808 Current portion of deferred revenue 105,290 129,079 Total current liabilities 154,061 185,922 Lease liabilities, noncurrent - 1,556 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 4,454 3,173 Other liabilities, noncurrent 6,329 9,637 Long-term debt 101,074 99,609 Total liabilities 265,918 299,897 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' deficit: Common stock 28 30 Additional paid-in capital 988,141 1,038,006 Accumulated other comprehensive income 389 877 Accumulated deficit (1,037,738 ) (1,122,372 ) Total stockholders' deficit (49,180 ) (83,459 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 216,738 $ 216,438

Domo, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended January 31, January 31, 2020 2021 2020 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (29,859 ) $ (19,615 ) $ (125,656 ) $ (84,634 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,610 1,275 6,917 4,765 Non-cash lease expense - 972 - 3,969 Amortization of contract acquisition costs 3,274 3,799 11,777 14,376 Stock-based compensation 6,099 9,801 23,847 33,749 Other, net 1,143 884 1,959 4,340 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (13,916 ) (10,484 ) 454 (305 ) Contract acquisition costs (4,161 ) (6,836 ) (13,178 ) (16,775 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,377 ) (3,473 ) (1,739 ) 566 Accounts payable (596 ) (3,738 ) (292 ) (1,341 ) Operating lease liabilities - (1,121 ) - (3,685 ) Accrued and other liabilities 3,726 6,089 (150 ) 6,595 Deferred revenue 18,779 25,995 15,842 22,508 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (15,278 ) 3,548 (80,219 ) (15,872 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (1,606 ) (1,447 ) (6,466 ) (5,706 ) Purchases of securities available for sale (8,753 ) - (102,084 ) (11,149 ) Proceeds from maturities of securities available for sale 13,300 - 84,800 29,200 Purchases of intangible assets (65 ) 6 (65 ) (105 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 2,876 (1,441 ) (23,815 ) 12,240 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan - - 7,812 6,748 Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock (318 ) (1,028 ) (1,428 ) (1,745 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 99 5,587 1,600 8,092 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (219 ) 4,559 7,984 13,095 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (47 ) 315 (80 ) 488 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (12,668 ) 6,981 (96,130 ) 9,951 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 93,511 83,813 176,973 80,843 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 80,843 $ 90,794 $ 80,843 $ 90,794

Domo, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended January 31, January 31, 2020 2021 2020 2021 Reconciliation of Subscription Gross Margin on a GAAP Basis to Subscription Gross Margin on a Non-GAAP Basis: Revenue: Subscription $ 39,732 $ 49,956 $ 146,837 $ 183,645 Cost of revenue: Subscription 9,470 9,368 35,366 36,656 Subscription gross profit on a GAAP basis 30,262 40,588 111,471 146,989 Subscription gross margin on a GAAP basis 76 % 81 % 76 % 80 % Stock-based compensation 166 463 507 1,213 Subscription gross profit on a non-GAAP basis $ 30,428 $ 41,051 $ 111,978 $ 148,202 Subscription gross margin on a non-GAAP basis 77 % 82 % 76 % 81 % Reconciliation of Total Operating Expenses on a GAAP Basis to Total Operating Expenses on a Non-GAAP Basis: Total operating expenses on a GAAP basis $ 58,893 $ 59,199 $ 232,732 $ 226,517 Stock-based compensation (5,757 ) (8,812 ) (22,746 ) (31,249 ) Amortization of certain intangible assets (20 ) (20 ) (80 ) (80 ) Reversal of contingent tax-related accrual - - 1,293 - Total operating expenses on a non-GAAP basis $ 53,116 $ 50,367 $ 211,199 $ 195,188 Reconciliation of Operating Loss on a GAAP Basis to Operating Loss on a Non-GAAP Basis: Operating loss on a GAAP basis $ (27,174 ) $ (16,868 ) $ (115,267 ) $ (73,085 ) Stock-based compensation 6,051 9,624 23,657 33,305 Amortization of certain intangible assets 20 20 80 80 Reversal of contingent tax-related accrual - - (1,293 ) - Operating loss on a non-GAAP basis $ (21,103 ) $ (7,224 ) $ (92,823 ) $ (39,700 ) Reconciliation of Operating Margin on a GAAP Basis to Operating Margin on a Non-GAAP Basis: Operating margin on a GAAP basis (59 )% (30 )% (66 )% (35 )% Stock-based compensation 13 17 13 16 Amortization of certain intangible assets - - - - Reversal of contingent tax-related accrual - - (1 ) - Operating margin on a non-GAAP basis (46 )% (13 )% (54 )% (19 )% Reconciliation of Net Loss on a GAAP Basis to Net Loss on a Non-GAAP Basis: Net loss on a GAAP basis $ (29,859 ) $ (19,615 ) $ (125,656 ) $ (84,634 ) Stock-based compensation 6,099 9,801 23,847 33,749 Amortization of certain intangible assets 20 20 80 80 Reversal of contingent tax-related accrual - - (1,293 ) - Net loss on a non-GAAP basis $ (23,740 ) $ (9,794 ) $ (103,022 ) $ (50,805 ) Reconciliation of Net Loss per Share on a GAAP Basis to Net Loss per Share on a Non-GAAP Basis: Net loss per share on a GAAP basis $ (1.06 ) $ (0.65 ) $ (4.57 ) $ (2.89 ) Stock-based compensation 0.21 0.33 0.88 1.16 Amortization of certain intangible assets - - - - Reversal of contingent tax-related accrual - - (0.05 ) - Net loss per share on a non-GAAP basis $ (0.85 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (3.74 ) $ (1.73 ) Billings: Total revenue $ 46,171 $ 56,843 $ 173,395 $ 210,180 Add: Deferred revenue (end of period) 105,290 129,079 105,290 129,079 Deferred revenue, noncurrent (end of period) 4,454 3,173 4,454 3,173 Less: Deferred revenue (beginning of period) (88,214 ) (103,075 ) (88,959 ) (105,290 ) Deferred revenue, noncurrent (beginning of period) (2,751 ) (3,182 ) (4,943 ) (4,454 ) Increase in deferred revenue (current and noncurrent) 18,779 25,995 15,842 22,508 Billings $ 64,950 $ 82,838 $ 189,237 $ 232,688 Reconciliation of Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Operating Activities: Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (15,278 ) $ 3,548 $ (80,219 ) $ (15,872 ) Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan - - 7,812 6,748 Adjusted net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (15,278 ) $ 3,548 $ (72,407 ) $ (9,124 ) Reconciliation of Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow: Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (15,278 ) $ 3,548 $ (80,219 ) $ (15,872 ) Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan - - 7,812 6,748 Purchases of property and equipment (1,606 ) (1,447 ) (6,466 ) (5,706 ) Free cash flow $ (16,884 ) $ 2,101 $ (78,873 ) $ (14,830 )

