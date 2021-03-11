 

Domo Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.03.2021, 22:05  |   |   |   

Domo, Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced results for its fiscal fourth quarter and year ended January 31, 2021.

Fiscal Fourth Quarter Results

  • Total revenue was $56.8 million, an increase of 23% year over year
  • Subscription revenue was $50.0 million, an increase of 26% year over year
  • Subscription revenue represented 88% of total revenue
  • Billings were $82.8 million or 28% year-over-year growth
  • Revenue allocated to remaining performance obligations (RPO) was $282.3 million as of January 31, 2021, an increase of 21% year over year
  • RPO expected to be recognized as revenue in the next twelve months was $178.2 million as of January 31, 2021, an increase of 23% year over year
  • Net cash and adjusted net cash provided by operating activities was $3.5 million, free cash flow was $2.1 million
  • GAAP subscription gross margin was 81%, an improvement of 5 percentage points from Q4 FY20
  • Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 82%, an improvement of 5 percentage points from Q4 FY20
  • GAAP operating margin improved by 29 percentage points year over year
  • Non-GAAP operating margin improved by 33 percentage points year over year
  • GAAP net loss was $19.6 million, and GAAP net loss per share was $0.65, based on 30.2 million weighted-average shares outstanding
  • Non-GAAP net loss was $9.8 million, and non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.32, based on 30.2 million weighted-average shares outstanding
  • Cash and cash equivalents were $90.8 million as of January 31, 2021

Full Year Fiscal 2021 Results

  • Total revenue was $210.2 million, an increase of 21% year over year
  • Subscription revenue was $183.6 million, an increase of 25% year over year
  • Subscription revenue represented 87% of total revenue
  • Billings were $232.7 million or 23% year-over-year growth
  • Net cash used in operating activities was $15.9 million, while adjusted net cash used in operating activities was $9.1 million, a year-over-year improvement of 80% and 87%, respectively
  • GAAP subscription gross margin was 80%, an improvement of 4 percentage points from FY20
  • Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 81%, an improvement of 4 percentage points from FY20
  • GAAP operating margin improved by 32 percentage points year over year
  • Non-GAAP operating margin improved by 35 percentage points year over year
  • GAAP net loss was $84.6 million, and GAAP net loss per share was $2.89, based on 29.3 million weighted-average shares outstanding
  • Non-GAAP net loss was $50.8 million, and non-GAAP net loss per share was $1.73, based on 29.3 million weighted-average shares outstanding

“Q4 capped off an incredible year in which our entire team's commitment to customer success drove outstanding performance across the board," said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo. “Our strong performance and much improved financial position has put us in an excellent position to continue to execute and I'm thrilled to be pursuing our growth initiatives in FY22."

Recent Highlights

We believe the following recognition and accolades demonstrate our commitment to product innovation, go-to-market initiatives and customer success:

  • Domo was named a Challenger in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms based on completeness of vision and ability to execute.
  • Domo was also named a multiple-category winner in the Dresner Advisory Services 2020 Technology Innovation Awards for being a top-ranked solution in multiple market reports throughout the year.
  • Domo was honored as the 2020-2021 Best Cloud Business Intelligence or Analytics Solution by The Cloud Awards.
  • Domo also achieved Premier Status in Snowflake's Partner Connect Program and announced a new native integration with Snowflake that allows customers to better leverage their Snowflake investments.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of March 11, 2021, Domo is providing the following guidance for its first fiscal quarter and full year fiscal 2022:

Q1 Fiscal 2022

  • Revenue is expected to be in the range of $56.5 million to $57.5 million
  • Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $0.43 and $0.47 based on 31.1 million weighted-average shares outstanding

Full Year Fiscal 2022

  • Revenue is expected to be in the range of $240.0 million to $245.0 million
  • Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $1.53 and $1.63 based on 32.2 million weighted-average shares outstanding

We have not reconciled guidance for non-GAAP metrics to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because such items that impact these measures are not within our control or cannot be reasonably predicted.

Earnings Call Details

Domo plans to host a conference call today to review its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter financial results and to discuss its financial outlook. The call is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. MT/ 5:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the event will be available on the Domo Investor Relations website at https://www.domo.com/ir. Participants can register for the call in advance by visiting http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7572047. Instructions will be shared on how to join the call after registering.

A replay will be available at (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 with conference ID #7572047 following the completion of the conference call until 11:59 p.m. (ET) March 25, 2021.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Domo

Domo is the Business Cloud, empowering organizations of all sizes with BI leverage at cloud scale, in record time. With Domo, BI-critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale. For more information about how Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) helps its customers go fast, go big and go bold, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo Disclosure Channels to Disseminate Information

Domo investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about our company, products and services, and other issues through a variety of means, including Domo's website, press releases, SEC filings, blogs and social media, in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public. We intend to use the Domo Facebook page, the Domo LinkedIn page, the Domo blog, the @Domotalk Twitter account and the @JoshJames Twitter account as a means of disclosing information about the Company and its services and for complying with the disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. The information we post through these social media channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, we encourage investors and others to monitor these social media channels in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The social media channels that we intend to use as a means of disclosing the information described here may be updated from time to time as listed on our investor relations webpage.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP), we reference in this press release and the accompanying tables the following non-GAAP financial measures: billings, non-GAAP subscription gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, adjusted net cash used in operating activities, and free cash flow. In computing these measures, we exclude the effects of certain items including stock-based compensation expense, amortization of certain intangible assets, the reversal of contingent tax-related accruals and proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future growth, demand for our products and services, our financial outlook for our first fiscal quarter and full fiscal year 2022, and results for future periods. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 10, 2020 and the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021 expected to be filed with the SEC on or about March 31, 2021, as well as risks to our business related to the COVID-19 outbreak. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Domo, Domo Business Cloud and Domo is the Business Cloud are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.

Domo, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

 
Three Months Ended Year Ended
January 31, January 31,

2020

2021

2020

2021

Revenue:
Subscription

$

39,732

 

$

49,956

 

$

146,837

 

$

183,645

 

Professional services and other

 

6,439

 

 

6,887

 

 

26,558

 

 

26,535

 

Total revenue

 

46,171

 

 

56,843

 

 

173,395

 

 

210,180

 

Cost of revenue:
Subscription (1)

 

9,470

 

 

9,368

 

 

35,366

 

 

36,656

 

Professional services and other (1)

 

4,982

 

 

5,144

 

 

20,564

 

 

20,092

 

Total cost of revenue

 

14,452

 

 

14,512

 

 

55,930

 

 

56,748

 

Gross profit

 

31,719

 

 

42,331

 

 

117,465

 

 

153,432

 

 
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing (1)

 

32,333

 

 

31,246

 

 

127,567

 

 

117,335

 

Research and development (1)

 

17,501

 

 

16,600

 

 

69,224

 

 

66,474

 

General and administrative (1), (2), (3)

 

9,059

 

 

11,353

 

 

35,941

 

 

42,708

 

Total operating expenses

 

58,893

 

 

59,199

 

 

232,732

 

 

226,517

 

Loss from operations

 

(27,174

)

 

(16,868

)

 

(115,267

)

 

(73,085

)

 
Other expense, net (1)

 

(2,460

)

 

(2,784

)

 

(9,635

)

 

(11,140

)

Loss before provision for income taxes

 

(29,634

)

 

(19,652

)

 

(124,902

)

 

(84,225

)

Provision for income taxes

 

225

 

 

(37

)

 

754

 

 

409

 

Net loss

$

(29,859

)

$

(19,615

)

$

(125,656

)

$

(84,634

)

 
Net loss per share (basic and diluted)

$

(1.06

)

$

(0.65

)

$

(4.57

)

$

(2.89

)

Weighted-average number of shares (basic and diluted)

 

28,042

 

 

30,230

 

 

27,520

 

 

29,308

 

 
 
(1) Includes stock-based compensation expenses, as follows:
Cost of revenue:
Subscription

$

166

 

$

463

 

$

507

 

$

1,213

 

Professional services and other

 

128

 

 

349

 

 

404

 

 

843

 

Sales and marketing

 

2,586

 

 

3,266

 

 

10,770

 

 

10,936

 

Research and development

 

1,487

 

 

2,500

 

 

6,339

 

 

9,095

 

General and administrative

 

1,684

 

 

3,046

 

 

5,637

 

 

11,218

 

Other expense, net

 

48

 

 

177

 

 

190

 

 

444

 

Total stock-based compensation expenses

$

6,099

 

$

9,801

 

$

23,847

 

$

33,749

 

 
(2) Includes amortization of certain intangible assets, as follows:
General and administrative

$

20

 

$

20

 

$

80

 

$

80

 

 
(3) Includes reversal of contingent tax-related accrual, as follows:
General and administrative

$

-

 

$

-

 

$

(1,293

)

$

-

 

 

Domo, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

January 31,

January 31,

2020

2021

Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents

$

80,843

 

$

90,794

 

Short-term investments

 

17,967

 

 

-

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

47,967

 

 

48,272

 

Contract acquisition costs

 

12,676

 

 

13,894

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

12,809

 

 

12,216

 

Total current assets

 

172,262

 

 

165,176

 

 
Property and equipment, net

 

12,816

 

 

14,745

 

Right-of-use assets

 

-

 

 

3,663

 

Contract acquisition costs, noncurrent

 

17,083

 

 

18,605

 

Intangible assets, net

 

3,865

 

 

3,356

 

Goodwill

 

9,478

 

 

9,478

 

Other assets

 

1,234

 

 

1,415

 

Total assets

$

216,738

 

$

216,438

 

 
Liabilities and stockholders' deficit
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable

$

2,298

 

$

1,085

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

46,473

 

 

51,950

 

Lease liabilities

 

-

 

 

3,808

 

Current portion of deferred revenue

 

105,290

 

 

129,079

 

Total current liabilities

 

154,061

 

 

185,922

 

 
Lease liabilities, noncurrent

 

-

 

 

1,556

 

Deferred revenue, noncurrent

 

4,454

 

 

3,173

 

Other liabilities, noncurrent

 

6,329

 

 

9,637

 

Long-term debt

 

101,074

 

 

99,609

 

Total liabilities

 

265,918

 

 

299,897

 

 
Commitments and contingencies
 
Stockholders' deficit:
Common stock

 

28

 

 

30

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

988,141

 

 

1,038,006

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

389

 

 

877

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(1,037,738

)

 

(1,122,372

)

Total stockholders' deficit

 

(49,180

)

 

(83,459

)

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$

216,738

 

$

216,438

 

 

Domo, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

January 31,

January 31,

2020

2021

2020

2021

Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss

$

(29,859

)

$

(19,615

)

$

(125,656

)

$

(84,634

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization

 

1,610

 

 

1,275

 

 

6,917

 

 

4,765

 

Non-cash lease expense

 

-

 

 

972

 

 

-

 

 

3,969

 

Amortization of contract acquisition costs

 

3,274

 

 

3,799

 

 

11,777

 

 

14,376

 

Stock-based compensation

 

6,099

 

 

9,801

 

 

23,847

 

 

33,749

 

Other, net

 

1,143

 

 

884

 

 

1,959

 

 

4,340

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net

 

(13,916

)

 

(10,484

)

 

454

 

 

(305

)

Contract acquisition costs

 

(4,161

)

 

(6,836

)

 

(13,178

)

 

(16,775

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(1,377

)

 

(3,473

)

 

(1,739

)

 

566

 

Accounts payable

 

(596

)

 

(3,738

)

 

(292

)

 

(1,341

)

Operating lease liabilities

 

-

 

 

(1,121

)

 

-

 

 

(3,685

)

Accrued and other liabilities

 

3,726

 

 

6,089

 

 

(150

)

 

6,595

 

Deferred revenue

 

18,779

 

 

25,995

 

 

15,842

 

 

22,508

 

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

 

(15,278

)

 

3,548

 

 

(80,219

)

 

(15,872

)

 
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment

 

(1,606

)

 

(1,447

)

 

(6,466

)

 

(5,706

)

Purchases of securities available for sale

 

(8,753

)

 

-

 

 

(102,084

)

 

(11,149

)

Proceeds from maturities of securities available for sale

 

13,300

 

 

-

 

 

84,800

 

 

29,200

 

Purchases of intangible assets

 

(65

)

 

6

 

 

(65

)

 

(105

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

2,876

 

 

(1,441

)

 

(23,815

)

 

12,240

 

 
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

7,812

 

 

6,748

 

Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock

 

(318

)

 

(1,028

)

 

(1,428

)

 

(1,745

)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

99

 

 

5,587

 

 

1,600

 

 

8,092

 

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

(219

)

 

4,559

 

 

7,984

 

 

13,095

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

(47

)

 

315

 

 

(80

)

 

488

 

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

(12,668

)

 

6,981

 

 

(96,130

)

 

9,951

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

93,511

 

 

83,813

 

 

176,973

 

 

80,843

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

80,843

 

$

90,794

 

$

80,843

 

$

90,794

 

 

Domo, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

January 31,

January 31,

2020

2021

2020

2021

Reconciliation of Subscription Gross Margin on a GAAP Basis to Subscription Gross Margin on a Non-GAAP Basis:
Revenue:
Subscription

$

39,732

 

$

49,956

 

$

146,837

 

$

183,645

 

Cost of revenue:
Subscription

 

9,470

 

 

9,368

 

 

35,366

 

 

36,656

 

Subscription gross profit on a GAAP basis

 

30,262

 

 

40,588

 

 

111,471

 

 

146,989

 

Subscription gross margin on a GAAP basis

 

76

%

 

81

%

 

76

%

 

80

%

 
Stock-based compensation

 

166

 

 

463

 

 

507

 

 

1,213

 

Subscription gross profit on a non-GAAP basis

$

30,428

 

$

41,051

 

$

111,978

 

$

148,202

 

Subscription gross margin on a non-GAAP basis

 

77

%

 

82

%

 

76

%

 

81

%

 
Reconciliation of Total Operating Expenses on a GAAP Basis to Total Operating Expenses on a Non-GAAP Basis:
Total operating expenses on a GAAP basis

$

58,893

 

$

59,199

 

$

232,732

 

$

226,517

 

Stock-based compensation

 

(5,757

)

 

(8,812

)

 

(22,746

)

 

(31,249

)

Amortization of certain intangible assets

 

(20

)

 

(20

)

 

(80

)

 

(80

)

Reversal of contingent tax-related accrual

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

1,293

 

 

-

 

Total operating expenses on a non-GAAP basis

$

53,116

 

$

50,367

 

$

211,199

 

$

195,188

 

 
Reconciliation of Operating Loss on a GAAP Basis to Operating Loss on a Non-GAAP Basis:
Operating loss on a GAAP basis

$

(27,174

)

$

(16,868

)

$

(115,267

)

$

(73,085

)

Stock-based compensation

 

6,051

 

 

9,624

 

 

23,657

 

 

33,305

 

Amortization of certain intangible assets

 

20

 

 

20

 

 

80

 

 

80

 

Reversal of contingent tax-related accrual

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(1,293

)

 

-

 

Operating loss on a non-GAAP basis

$

(21,103

)

$

(7,224

)

$

(92,823

)

$

(39,700

)

 
Reconciliation of Operating Margin on a GAAP Basis to Operating Margin on a Non-GAAP Basis:
Operating margin on a GAAP basis

 

(59

)%

 

(30

)%

 

(66

)%

 

(35

)%

Stock-based compensation

 

13

 

 

17

 

 

13

 

 

16

 

Amortization of certain intangible assets

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Reversal of contingent tax-related accrual

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(1

)

 

-

 

Operating margin on a non-GAAP basis

 

(46

)%

 

(13

)%

 

(54

)%

 

(19

)%

 
Reconciliation of Net Loss on a GAAP Basis to Net Loss on a Non-GAAP Basis:
Net loss on a GAAP basis

$

(29,859

)

$

(19,615

)

$

(125,656

)

$

(84,634

)

Stock-based compensation

 

6,099

 

 

9,801

 

 

23,847

 

 

33,749

 

Amortization of certain intangible assets

 

20

 

 

20

 

 

80

 

 

80

 

Reversal of contingent tax-related accrual

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(1,293

)

 

-

 

Net loss on a non-GAAP basis

$

(23,740

)

$

(9,794

)

$

(103,022

)

$

(50,805

)

 
Reconciliation of Net Loss per Share on a GAAP Basis to Net Loss per Share on a Non-GAAP Basis:
Net loss per share on a GAAP basis

$

(1.06

)

$

(0.65

)

$

(4.57

)

$

(2.89

)

Stock-based compensation

 

0.21

 

 

0.33

 

 

0.88

 

 

1.16

 

Amortization of certain intangible assets

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Reversal of contingent tax-related accrual

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(0.05

)

 

-

 

Net loss per share on a non-GAAP basis

$

(0.85

)

$

(0.32

)

$

(3.74

)

$

(1.73

)

 
Billings:
Total revenue

$

46,171

 

$

56,843

 

$

173,395

 

$

210,180

 

Add:
Deferred revenue (end of period)

 

105,290

 

 

129,079

 

 

105,290

 

 

129,079

 

Deferred revenue, noncurrent (end of period)

 

4,454

 

 

3,173

 

 

4,454

 

 

3,173

 

Less:
Deferred revenue (beginning of period)

 

(88,214

)

 

(103,075

)

 

(88,959

)

 

(105,290

)

Deferred revenue, noncurrent (beginning of period)

 

(2,751

)

 

(3,182

)

 

(4,943

)

 

(4,454

)

Increase in deferred revenue (current and noncurrent)

 

18,779

 

 

25,995

 

 

15,842

 

 

22,508

 

Billings

$

64,950

 

$

82,838

 

$

189,237

 

$

232,688

 

 
Reconciliation of Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Operating Activities:
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

$

(15,278

)

$

3,548

 

$

(80,219

)

$

(15,872

)

Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

7,812

 

 

6,748

 

Adjusted net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

$

(15,278

)

$

3,548

 

$

(72,407

)

$

(9,124

)

 
Reconciliation of Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow:
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

$

(15,278

)

$

3,548

 

$

(80,219

)

$

(15,872

)

Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

7,812

 

 

6,748

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(1,606

)

 

(1,447

)

 

(6,466

)

 

(5,706

)

Free cash flow

$

(16,884

)

$

2,101

 

$

(78,873

)

$

(14,830

)

 



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Domo Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results Domo, Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced results for its fiscal fourth quarter and year ended January 31, 2021. Fiscal Fourth Quarter Results Total revenue was $56.8 million, an increase of 23% year over year Subscription revenue was $50.0 million, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Total and Microsoft Partner to Drive Digital Innovation and Net Zero Goals
NCR Board Elects New Independent Lead Director and Nominates New Board Member
T-Mobile Further Solidifies 5G Leadership Position with Successful C-Band Auction
Genentech Provides Update on the Phase III REMDACTA Trial of Actemra Plus Veklury in Patients With ...
SOS LIMITED ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating SOS Limited on Behalf of SOS stockholders and ...
Cresco Labs Announces Expiration of HSR Act Waiting Period for the Proposed Acquisition of Bluma ...
AVEO Announces Appointment of Mike Ferraresso to Chief Commercial Officer
Barbour Chooses Metapack to Lead Shipping and Return Services
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
Domo Announces New Native Snowflake Integration
03.03.21
Domo to Host Investor and Financial Analyst Session at Domopalooza 2021
01.03.21
Domo Invests for Growth, Welcoming New Executives to Lead Company’s Demand Engines
24.02.21
Domo Executives to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
18.02.21
Domo Named a Challenger in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Analytics and BI Platforms
17.02.21
Domo Announces Timing of its Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2021 Results Conference Call