GoodRx Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX), America’s leading resource for healthcare savings, has released its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results and posted a letter to shareholders on the Overview page of its investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com.

GoodRx management will host a conference call and webcast today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and the Company’s business outlook.