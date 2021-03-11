Shoe Carnival to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on March 24, 2021

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCVL) (the “Company”), a leading retailer of moderately priced footwear and accessories, today announced fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 earnings results will be released on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, after the market close. The Company will host its quarterly conference call to discuss fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The earnings call will be webcast and can be accessed at the Investors section of Shoe Carnival’s website at www.shoecarnival.com. The online replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the call and will be available for one year.