Dr. Neil Hattangadi Joins Intersect ENT’s Board of Directors

“We are thrilled to have Neil join the Intersect ENT Board. He brings a wealth of experience in building successful companies as well as highly relevant ENT expertise,” said Thomas A. West, President and Chief Executive Officer of Intersect ENT. “Neil is a clinician, innovator and business leader with an exceptional track record. His experience and inquisitive and collaborative demeanor make him an excellent fit for our Board.”

Intersect ENT, Inc. (Nasdaq: XENT), a global ear, nose and throat (“ENT”) medical technology leader dedicated to transforming patient care, today announced Neil Hattangadi, M.D., M.Sc. joined the Intersect ENT Board of Directors. Dr. Hattangadi will serve as a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to contribute to Intersect ENT,” said Dr. Hattangadi. “I look forward to helping make localized drug delivery with the PROPEL and SINUVA implants the standard of care in rhinosinusitis while also helping the management team expand Intersect ENT’s product and technology portfolio across the continuum of ENT care.”

Dr. Hattangadi is Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cortica Inc., a high-growth technology-enabled autism service provider. Previously, he served as President and Chief Operating Officer of ENT start-up Spirox Inc. where he launched the Latera implant for Nasal Airway Obstruction. Spirox was sold to Entellus Medical, another ENT company. Earlier in his career Dr. Hattangadi ran the global Peripheral Vascular business at Royal Phillips and Volcano Corporation. Dr. Hattangadi currently serves as a Board member of the venous stent company Vesper Medical. Dr. Hattangadi received a B.S.E. from Duke University, M.Sc. as a Rhodes Scholar from Oxford University and M.D. from Harvard Medical School.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT is a global ear, nose and throat medical technology leader dedicated to transforming patient care. The Company’s steroid releasing implants are designed to provide mechanical spacing and deliver targeted therapy to the site of disease. In addition, Intersect ENT is continuing to expand its portfolio of products based on the Company’s unique localized steroid releasing technology and is committed to broadening patient access to less invasive and more cost-effective care. In October 2020, Intersect ENT acquired Fiagon AG Medical Technologies, a global leader in electromagnetic surgical navigation solutions with an expansive portfolio of ENT product offerings, including the VENSURE sinus balloon, that complement the Company's PROPEL and SINUVA sinus implants and extend its geographic reach.

For additional information on the Company or the products including risks and benefits please visit www.IntersectENT.com. For more information about PROPEL (mometasone furoate) sinus implants and SINUVA (mometasone furoate) sinus implant, please visit www.PROPELOPENS.com and www.SINUVA.com.

Intersect ENT, PROPEL and SINUVA, are registered trademarks of Intersect ENT, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on Intersect ENT’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. These statements and risks include: the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic is unknown and could continue, and be more severe, than Intersect ENT currently expects; the unknown state of the U.S. economy following the pandemic; the level of demand for Intersect ENT’s products as the pandemic subsides; the ability of Intersect ENT to effectively and efficiently resume full commercial and manufacturing operations; the time it will take for the economy to recover from the pandemic; and the sufficiency of capital to run the Company through 2022. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, and others which are described in the Company’s latest Form 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at the SEC’s Internet site (www.sec.gov). Intersect ENT does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by law.

