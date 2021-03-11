Bicycle Therapeutics to Present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC), a biotechnology company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle ) technology, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on March 16, 2021 at 8:40 a.m. ET. The conference will be held in a virtual meeting format.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible in the Investors & Media section of Bicycle’s website at www.bicycletherapeutics.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation date.