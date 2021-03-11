Gordie Howe International Bridge Project Wins Public-Private Partnership Award

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that the Gordie Howe International Bridge Project was recognized by P3 Bulletin with a gold award under the Environmental, Social and Governance of the Year category at the 2020 Public-Private Partnership (P3) Awards. The award was presented virtually.

Bridging North America, a partnership made up of Fluor, ACS Infrastructure Canada and Aecon Group Inc., is constructing the Gordie Howe International Bridge for Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA), a Canadian Crown corporation.

"The Gordie Howe International Bridge project further solidifies Fluor’s expertise in North America and as a leader in the delivery of infrastructure projects,” said Terry Towle, group president of Fluor’s Urban Solutions business. “This project is one of the most complex public-private partnership agreements ever undertaken in North America. Through the project development and the procurement process, environmental, sustainability and social components were identified as high priority and were equally weighted to design and construction requirements. This is one of the few infrastructure projects that has secured ISO 14001 third-party certification, which includes extensive requirements to monitor and address potential environmental impacts and provide comprehensive public consultation. We are honored that the project was recognized with this award and to partner with WDBA to design, build, finance, operate and maintain such a vital international link between Canada and the U.S.”

“Our commitment to the environmental, sustainability and social components of the project will provide long-term benefits to communities on both sides of the border,” said Aaron Epstein, CEO, Bridging North America. “Our environmental, social and governance policies play an important role in performance of our work, our priorities and our commitments that will provide significant opportunities and enhancements for the Windsor-Detroit region as we deliver this once-in-a-generation project.”

The Gordie Howe International Bridge project is a planned bridge and border crossing spanning the Detroit River and connecting Detroit with Windsor, Ontario, Canada, by linking Interstate 75 and Interstate 96 in Michigan with the new extension of Highway 401 (Rt. Hon. Herb Gray Parkway) in Ontario. It is the first new major trade link under construction between the U.S. and Canada in 40 years. The international crossing, which will be the longest cable-stayed bridge in North America, represents one of the largest recent private financings of a P3 project in Canada with a total project cost of $4.4 billion (CAD $5.7 billion)

Learn more about the project at GordieHoweInternationalBridge.com.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better future by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 44,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $15.7 billion in 2020 and is ranked 181 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 100 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

#infra

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210311005970/en/