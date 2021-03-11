 

Gordie Howe International Bridge Project Wins Public-Private Partnership Award

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.03.2021, 22:03  |  11   |   |   

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that the Gordie Howe International Bridge Project was recognized by P3 Bulletin with a gold award under the Environmental, Social and Governance of the Year category at the 2020 Public-Private Partnership (P3) Awards. The award was presented virtually.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210311005970/en/

Bridging North America, a partnership made up of Fluor, ACS Infrastructure Canada and Aecon Group Inc., is constructing the Gordie Howe International Bridge for Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA), a Canadian Crown corporation.

"The Gordie Howe International Bridge project further solidifies Fluor’s expertise in North America and as a leader in the delivery of infrastructure projects,” said Terry Towle, group president of Fluor’s Urban Solutions business. “This project is one of the most complex public-private partnership agreements ever undertaken in North America. Through the project development and the procurement process, environmental, sustainability and social components were identified as high priority and were equally weighted to design and construction requirements. This is one of the few infrastructure projects that has secured ISO 14001 third-party certification, which includes extensive requirements to monitor and address potential environmental impacts and provide comprehensive public consultation. We are honored that the project was recognized with this award and to partner with WDBA to design, build, finance, operate and maintain such a vital international link between Canada and the U.S.”

“Our commitment to the environmental, sustainability and social components of the project will provide long-term benefits to communities on both sides of the border,” said Aaron Epstein, CEO, Bridging North America. “Our environmental, social and governance policies play an important role in performance of our work, our priorities and our commitments that will provide significant opportunities and enhancements for the Windsor-Detroit region as we deliver this once-in-a-generation project.”

The Gordie Howe International Bridge project is a planned bridge and border crossing spanning the Detroit River and connecting Detroit with Windsor, Ontario, Canada, by linking Interstate 75 and Interstate 96 in Michigan with the new extension of Highway 401 (Rt. Hon. Herb Gray Parkway) in Ontario. It is the first new major trade link under construction between the U.S. and Canada in 40 years. The international crossing, which will be the longest cable-stayed bridge in North America, represents one of the largest recent private financings of a P3 project in Canada with a total project cost of $4.4 billion (CAD $5.7 billion)

Learn more about the project at GordieHoweInternationalBridge.com.

About Fluor Corporation
 Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better future by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 44,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $15.7 billion in 2020 and is ranked 181 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 100 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

#infra



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gordie Howe International Bridge Project Wins Public-Private Partnership Award Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that the Gordie Howe International Bridge Project was recognized by P3 Bulletin with a gold award under the Environmental, Social and Governance of the Year category at the 2020 Public-Private …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Total and Microsoft Partner to Drive Digital Innovation and Net Zero Goals
NCR Board Elects New Independent Lead Director and Nominates New Board Member
T-Mobile Further Solidifies 5G Leadership Position with Successful C-Band Auction
Genentech Provides Update on the Phase III REMDACTA Trial of Actemra Plus Veklury in Patients With ...
SOS LIMITED ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating SOS Limited on Behalf of SOS stockholders and ...
Cresco Labs Announces Expiration of HSR Act Waiting Period for the Proposed Acquisition of Bluma ...
AVEO Announces Appointment of Mike Ferraresso to Chief Commercial Officer
Barbour Chooses Metapack to Lead Shipping and Return Services
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.03.21
Fluor’s Stork Awarded North Sea Asset Integrity Contract Extension
01.03.21
Fluor-Led Joint Venture Opens 8-Mile 183 South Project in Austin, Texas
26.02.21
Fluor Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
23.02.21
Phase One of Fluor-Led Port Access Road Opens to Traffic in Charleston, South Carolina