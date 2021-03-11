MediaAlpha Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

“The resilience of our team amidst the challenges we all faced in 2020 was truly inspiring, and it was a key component of our success in Q4 and the year overall,” said Steve Yi, MediaAlpha Co-founder and CEO. “Our Health insurance vertical delivered record-breaking performance, driven by increased demand from carriers and brokers during the strongest Open Enrollment Period and Annual Enrollment Period we’ve seen. Our Property & Casualty insurance vertical also continued to dominate the industry, as key carriers actually increased their budgets with us in what has historically been a seasonally soft quarter. We enter 2021 energized as to what we can accomplish.”

Revenue of $190.2 million, an increase of 51% year-over-year;

Transaction Value of $256.9 million, an increase of 51% year-over-year;

Gross margin of 13.9%, as compared to 16.1% from the same period in 2019;

Contribution Margin (1) of 16.2%, as compared to 17.0% from the same period in 2019;

of 16.2%, as compared to 17.0% from the same period in 2019; Net income was $(13.2) million, as compared to $10.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019; and

Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $18.2 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $13.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019

Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Revenue of $584.8 million, an increase of 43% year-over-year;

Transaction Value of $815.7 million, an increase of 46% year-over-year;

Gross margin of 14.6%, as compared to 16.0% in 2019;

Contribution Margin of 15.8%, as compared to 17.0% in 2019;

Net income was $10.6 million, as compared to $17.8 million in 2019; and

Adjusted EBITDA was $58.1 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $42.9 million in 2019

(1)A reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures has been provided at the end of this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Financial Outlook

For the first quarter of 2021, MediaAlpha currently expects the following:

Transaction Value between $250 - $260 million, representing 54% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the guidance range

Revenue between $170 - $175 million, representing 44% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the guidance range

Contribution between $26 - $28 million, representing 37% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the guidance range

Adjusted EBITDA between $16 - $17 million, representing 30% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the guidance range

For the full year 2021, MediaAlpha currently expects the following:

Transaction Value between $1,000 - $1,050 million, representing 26% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the guidance range

Revenue between $700 - $740 million, representing 23% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the guidance range

Contribution between $108 - $117 million, representing 21% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the guidance range

Adjusted EBITDA between $64 - $66 million, representing 12% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the guidance range

We expect total shares outstanding to be 59.4 million and 64.4 million on a basic and fully diluted basis, respectively, at the end of Q1 2021.

With respect to the Company’s projections of Contribution and Adjusted EBITDA under “Financial Discussion – Q1 and FY 2021 Outlook”, MediaAlpha is not providing a reconciliation of Contribution or Adjusted EBITDA to the respective GAAP measures because the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the reconciling items that may affect gross profit and net income without unreasonable effort, including equity-based compensation, transaction expenses and income tax expense. These reconciling items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could significantly impact, either individually or in the aggregate, the GAAP measures for the applicable period.

For a detailed explanation of the Company’s non-GAAP measures, please refer to the appendix section of this press release.

Conference Call Information

MediaAlpha will host a Q&A conference call today to discuss the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2020 results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the MediaAlpha Investor Relations website at https://investors.mediaalpha.com. To register for the webcast, click here. Participants may also dial-in, toll-free, at (833) 350-1346 or internationally at (236) 389-2445 with Conference ID#2458015. An audio replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks following the call and available on the MediaAlpha Investor Relations website at https://investors.mediaalpha.com.

We have also posted to our investor relations website a letter to shareholders. We have used, and intend to continue to use, our investor relations website at https://investors.mediaalpha.com as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our financial outlook for the first quarter and full year 2021. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “projection,” “would,” and “outlook,” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

There are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including those more fully described in MediaAlpha’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the final prospectus filed with the SEC pursuant to Rule 424(b) promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), on October 29, 2020 and the Annual Report on Form 10-K that will be filed following this press release. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. MediaAlpha disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this shareholder letter.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Operating Metrics

This press release includes Adjusted EBITDA, Contribution, and Contribution Margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company also presents Transaction Value, which is an operating metric not presented in accordance with GAAP. See the appendix for definitions of Adjusted EBITDA, Contribution, Contribution Margin and Transaction Value, as well as reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial metrics, as applicable.

We present Transaction Value, Adjusted EBITDA, Contribution, and Contribution Margin because they are used extensively by our management and board of directors to manage our operating performance, including evaluating our operational performance against budget and assessing our overall operating efficiency and operating leverage. Accordingly, the Company believes that Transaction Value, Adjusted EBITDA, Contribution, and Contribution Margin provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating its operating results in the same manner as its management team and board of directors. Each of Transaction Value, Adjusted EBITDA, Contribution, and Contribution Margin has limitations as a financial measure and investors should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

MediaAlpha, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) As of December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,554 $ 10,028 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 96,295 56,012 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,950 1,448 Total current assets $ 127,799 $ 67,488 Property and equipment, net 762 755 Intangible assets, net 15,551 18,752 Goodwill 18,402 18,402 Deferred tax assets 35,210 — Other non-current assets 16,210 Total assets $ 213,934 $ 105,397 Liabilities, Redeemable Class A units and Stockholders'/Members’ (Deficit) Current liabilities Accounts payable 98,249 40,455 Accrued expenses 9,206 6,584 Current portion of long-term debt - 873 Total current liabilities $ 107,455 $ 47,912 Long-term debt, net of current portion 182,668 96,665 Liabilities under tax receivable agreement 22,498 - Other long-term liabilities 2,834 319 Total liabilities $ 315,455 $ 144,896 Redeemable Class A units - 74,097 Stockholders'/members' deficit $ (101,521 ) $ (113,596 ) Total liabilities and stockholders'/members' deficit $ 213,934 $ 105,397

MediaAlpha, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data and per share amounts) Year ended December 31, 2020 2019 Revenue $ 584,814 $ 408,005 Cost and operating expenses Cost of revenue 499,434 342,909 Sales and marketing 20,483 13,822 Product development 12,449 7,042 General and administrative 32,913 19,391 Total cost and operating expenses 565,279 383,164 Income from operations 19,535 24,841 Other expense 2,302 — Interest expense 7,938 7,021 Total other expense 10,240 7,021 Income before income taxes 9,295 17,820 Income tax (benefit) (1,267 ) — Net income $ 10,562 $ 17,820 Net income attributable to MediaAlpha, Inc. $ (4,366 ) $ 17,820 Net loss per share of Class A common stock - basic and diluted (1) $ (0.14 ) — Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding - basic and diluted (1) 32,134,170 —

(1) Represents net loss per share of Class A common stock and weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding for the portion of the period following the IPO and related pre-IPO reorganization transactions.

MediaAlpha, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) Year ended December 31, 2020 2019 Cash Flows from operating activities Net income 10,562 $ 17,820 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Non-cash equity-based compensation expense 24,745 2,308 Depreciation expense on property and equipment 289 272 Amortization of intangible assets 3,201 5,381 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 1,228 665 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,998 - Bad debt expense 526 354 Deferred taxes (545 ) - Tax receivable agreement liability adjustments 413 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (40,809 ) (19,216 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (6,482 ) (162 ) Other assets (4,375 ) - Accounts payable 57,793 13,441 Accrued expenses 2,866 1,280 Net cash provided by operating activities 51,410 22,143 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (296 ) (146 ) Acquisition of intangible assets - (148 ) Purchase of cost method investment (10,000 ) - Net cash (used in) investing activities (10,296 ) (294 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds received from: Proceeds from issuance of Class A and Class B common stock, net of underwriter commission 124,179 - Issuance of long-term debt 210,000 100,000 Proceeds from revolving line of credit 7,500 - Member contributions - 62,806 Payments made for: Repayments on revolving line of credit (7,500 ) - Repayments on long-term debt (123,648 ) (15,073 ) Debt issuance costs (4,467 ) (2,303 ) Redemption of Class B units up to fair value (1,453 ) (4,467 ) Payment of IPO costs to third parties (12,227 ) - Shares withheld for taxes on vesting of restricted stock units (4,235 ) - Cash paid to retire Class B-1 units at QLH (84,320 ) - Redemption of Class A units - (62,806 ) Member distributions (131,417 ) (95,640 ) Net cash (used in) financing activities (27,588 ) (17,483 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 13,526 4,366 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 10,028 5,662 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 23,554 $ 10,028

Transaction Value

We define “Transaction Value” as the total gross dollars transacted by our partners on our platform. Transaction Value is a direct driver of revenue, with differing revenue recognition based on the economic relationship we have with our partners. Our partners use our platform to transact via open and private platform transactions. In our open platform model, revenue recognized represents the Transaction Value and revenue share payments to our supply partners represent costs of revenue. In our private platform model, revenue recognized represents a platform fee billed to the demand partner or supply partner based on an agreed-upon percentage of the Transaction Value for the Consumer Referrals transacted, and accordingly there are no associated costs of revenue. We utilize Transaction Value to assess revenue and to assess the overall level of transaction activity through our platform. We believe it is useful to investors to assess the overall level of activity on our platform and to better understand the sources of our revenue across our different transaction models and verticals.

The following table presents Transaction Value by platform model for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019.

Year Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 Open platform transactions $ 573,242 $ 399,945 Percentage of total Transaction Value 70.3 % 71.4 % Private platform transactions 242,470 160,181 Percentage of total Transaction Value 29.7 % 28.6 % Total Transaction Value $ 815,712 $ 560,126

The following table presents Transaction Value by platform model for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019.

Three Months Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 Open platform transactions $ 187,018 $ 123,954 Percentage of total Transaction Value 72.8 % 73.1 % Private platform transactions 69,880 45,687 Percentage of total Transaction Value 27.2 % 26.9 % Total Transaction Value $ 256,898 $ 169,641

The following table presents Transaction Value by vertical for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019:

Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 (in thousands) Property & casualty insurance $ 549,916 $ 322,817 Percentage of total Transaction Value 67.4 % 57.6 % Health insurance 175,539 122,320 Percentage of total Transaction Value 21.5 % 21.8 % Life insurance 42,206 34,884 Percentage of total Transaction Value 5.2 % 6.2 % Other 48,051 80,105 Percentage of total Transaction Value 5.9 % 14.3 % Total Transaction Value $ 815,712 $ 560,126

The following table presents Transaction Value by vertical for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 (in thousands) Property & casualty insurance $ 158,961 $ 89,071 Percentage of total Transaction Value 61.9 % 52.5 % Health insurance 76,800 54,151 Percentage of total Transaction Value 29.9 % 31.9 % Life insurance 10,489 8,043 Percentage of total Transaction Value 4.1 % 4.7 % Other 10,648 18,376 Percentage of total Transaction Value 4.1 % 10.8 % Total Transaction Value $ 256,898 $ 169,641

Contribution and Contribution Margin

The following table reconciles Contribution and Contribution Margin with gross profit, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, for years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019:

Year Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 Revenue $ 584,814 $ 408,005 Less cost of revenue (499,434 ) (342,909 ) Gross profit $ 85,380 $ 65,096 Adjusted to exclude the following (as related to cost of revenue): Equity-based compensation 2,809 181 Salaries, wages, and related 2,188 1,471 Internet and hosting 438 520 Amortization — 511 Depreciation 24 22 Other expenses 284 263 Other services 902 778 Merchant-related fees 585 452 Contribution $ 92,610 $ 69,294 Gross Margin 14.6 % 16.0 % Contribution Margin 15.8 % 17.0 %

The following table reconciles Contribution and Contribution Margin with gross profit, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, for three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019:

Three Months Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 Revenue $ 190,205 $ 126,148 Less cost of revenue (163,742 ) (105,779 ) Gross profit $ 26,463 $ 20,369 Adjusted to exclude the following (as related to cost of revenue): Equity-based compensation 2,751 23 Salaries, wages, and related 1,013 444 Internet and hosting 110 127 Amortization — — Depreciation 7 4 Other expenses 79 70 Other services 286 255 Merchant-related fees 138 179 Contribution $ 30,847 $ 21,471 Gross Margin 13.9 % 16.1 % Contribution Margin 16.2 % 17.0 %

Adjusted EBITDA

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA with net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019.

Year ended December 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 Net income $ 10,562 $ 17,820 Equity-based compensation expense 25,536 3,594 Interest expense 7,938 7,021 Income tax (benefit) (1,267 ) — Depreciation expense on property and equipment 289 272 Amortization of intangible assets 3,201 5,381 Transaction expenses(1) 11,815 8,831 Adjusted EBITDA $ 58,074 $ 42,919

(1) For the twelve-months ended December 31, 2020, transaction expenses include $5.9 million in legal, and other consulting fees, $3.6 million in transaction bonus related to the IPO and related pre-IPO reorganization transactions, $2.0 million in loss on extinguishment of debt related to the termination of 2019 Credit Facilities, and $0.3 million related to reversal of tax indemnification receivable created in connection with the pre-IPO reorganization transaction. For the twelve-months ended December 31, 2019, transaction expenses included $7.2 million in legal, investment banking and other consulting fees and $1.6 million in transaction bonuses related to a transaction with Insignia in February 2019.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA with net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019.

Three Months ended December 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 Net income $ (13,238 ) $ 10,377 Equity-based compensation expense 22,983 513 Interest expense 3,094 1,762 Income tax (benefit) (1,287 ) — Depreciation expense on property and equipment 79 64 Amortization of intangible assets 799 1,223 Transaction expenses(1) 5,767 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 18,197 $ 13,939

(1) For the three-months ended December 31, 2020, transaction expenses include $1.8 million in legal, and other consulting fees, $3.6 million in transaction bonus related to the IPO and related pre-IPO reorganization transactions, and $0.3 million related to reversal of tax indemnification receivable created in connection with the pre-IPO reorganization transaction.

Key business and operating metrics

“Transaction Value” represents the total gross dollars transacted by our partners on our platform. Transaction Value is a direct driver of revenue, with differing revenue recognition based on the economic relationship we have with our partners. We utilize Transaction Value to assess revenue and to assess the overall level of transaction activity through our platform.

“Contribution” represents revenue less revenue share payments and online advertising costs, or, as reported in our consolidated statement of operations, revenue less cost of revenue, as adjusted to exclude the following items from cost of revenue: equity-based compensation; salaries, wages, and related; internet and hosting; amortization; depreciation; other services; and merchant-related fees. “Contribution Margin” represents Contribution expressed as a percentage of revenue for the same period. We use Contribution and Contribution Margin to measure the return on our relationships with our supply partners (excluding certain fixed costs), the financial return on our online advertising, and our operating leverage. We do not use Contribution and Contribution Margin as measures of overall profitability. We present Contribution and Contribution Margin because they are used extensively by our management and board of directors to manage our operating performance, including evaluating our operational performance against budget and assessing our overall operating efficiency and operating leverage.

“Adjusted EBITDA” represents net income excluding interest expense, income tax benefit (expense), depreciation expense on property and equipment, and amortization of intangible assets, as well as equity-based compensation expense and transaction expenses. Adjusted EBITDA is a key measure used by our management to understand and evaluate our operating performance, to establish budgets and to develop operational goals for managing our business. In addition, presenting Adjusted EBITDA provides investors with a metric to evaluate the capital efficiency of our business.

