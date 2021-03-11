Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Declares $0.10 Per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend

March 11, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on May 21, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 21, 2021. The dividend is the Company’s forty-third consecutive quarterly dividend. Future dividends remain subject to compliance with financial covenants under the Company's secured credit facility as well as Board approval.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leader in the global communications market headquartered in Melville, New York. With a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced secure wireless solutions to more than 1,000 customers in more than 100 countries.