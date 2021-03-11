 

Pioneer Natural Resources To Present at Evercore ISI Elite Energy Summit Virtual Conference

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Scott Sheffield, will present at Evercore ISI Elite Energy Summit Virtual Conference on Tuesday, March 16, at 11:40 a.m. ET.

Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit Pioneer’s website at www.pxd.com.

25.02.21
Pioneer Natural Resources To Present at Raymond James Institutional Investors Virtual Conference
23.02.21
Pioneer Natural Resources Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial and Operating Results; Provides 2021 Outlook
16.02.21
Pioneer Natural Resources Reschedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call