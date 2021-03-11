Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation at the Ophthalmology Innovation Summit Dry Eye Innovation Showcase

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI), an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, ocular surface diseases and retinal diseases, today announced that David A. Hollander, M.D., M.B.A., Chief Research & Development Officer presented an overview on AR-15512, Aerie’s dry eye product candidate, at the Ophthalmology Innovation Summit Dry Eye Innovation Showcase. The slide presentation includes additional details on the Phase 2a study and the role of TRPM8 as a target for the treatment of dry eye.

