 

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces Year End 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.03.2021, 22:01  |   |   |   

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: IMH) (the “Company”) announces its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company reported a net (loss) of $(2.2) million, or $(0.10) per diluted common share, and core earnings of $3.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted common share, as compared to a net (loss) of $(677) thousand, or $(0.03) per diluted common share, and core earnings of $1.8 million, or $0.08 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2019.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company reported a net (loss) of $(88.2) million, or $(4.15) per diluted common share, and core earnings (loss) of $(58.7) million, or $(2.76) per diluted common share, as compared to a net (loss) of $(7.9) million, or $(0.38) per diluted common share, and core earnings of $15.8 million, or $0.75 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2019.

At December 31, 2020, unrestricted cash balances increased to $54.2 million from $24.7 million at December 31, 2019. Unrestricted cash balances increased primarily due a decrease in warehouse haircuts (difference between loan balance funded and amount advanced by warehouse lenders).

Core earnings (loss) is not considered an accounting principle generally accepted in the United States of America (“non-GAAP”). Core earnings (loss) is a financial measurement that is calculated by adjusting generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), operating income to exclude certain non-cash items, such as fair value adjustments and mark-to-market of mortgage servicing rights (“MSRs”), and non-recurring expenses. The Company believes core earnings (loss) more accurately reflects the Company’s current business operations of mortgage originations. Core earnings (loss) adjusts GAAP operating income by excluding non-cash items that fluctuate due to market rates, inputs or assumptions rather than management’s determination of fundamental operating income (loss) that reflects the Company’s current business operations. See the discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP core earnings (loss) further below under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Results of Operations

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Year Ended

(in thousands, except share data)

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

(unaudited)

2020

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Revenues:
Gain on sale of loans, net $

21,455

 

$

19,261

 

$

26,072

 

$

14,004

 

$

98,830

 

Servicing (expense) fees, net

(131

)

(125

)

2,973

 

3,603

 

12,943

 

(Loss) gain on mortgage servicing rights, net

(1,624

)

(133

)

353

 

(28,509

)

(24,911

)

Real estate services fees, net

294

 

332

 

753

 

1,312

 

3,287

 

Other

3

 

143

 

220

 

1,498

 

479

 

Total revenues (losses)

19,997

 

19,478

 

30,371

 

(8,092

)

90,628

 

Expenses:
Personnel expense

13,255

 

11,186

 

18,005

 

52,880

 

65,191

 

Business promotion

552

 

104

 

3,091

 

3,859

 

9,319

 

General, administrative and other

6,116

 

4,828

 

6,284

 

24,534

 

22,410

 

Total expenses

19,923

 

16,118

 

27,380

 

81,273

 

96,920

 

Operating earnings (loss):

74

 

3,360

 

2,991

 

(89,365

)

(6,292

)

Other income (expense):
Net interest income

708

 

720

 

2,501

 

5,137

 

9,330

 

Change in fair value of long-term debt

(1,802

)

(1,127

)

(2,388

)

1,899

 

(1,429

)

Change in fair value of net trust assets

(1,092

)

(1,349

)

(3,964

)

(5,688

)

(9,831

)

Total other (expense) income

(2,186

)

(1,756

)

(3,851

)

1,348

 

(1,930

)

(Loss) earnings before income taxes

(2,112

)

1,604

 

(860

)

(88,017

)

(8,222

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

78

 

4

 

(183

)

133

 

(245

)

Net (loss) earnings $

(2,190

)

$

1,600

 

$

(677

)

$

(88,150

)

$

(7,977

)

Other comprehensive (loss) earnings:
Change in fair value of mortgage-backed securities

 

 

(121

)

 

 

Change in fair value of instrument specific credit risk

505

 

362

 

474

 

(20

)

909

 

Total comprehensive (loss) earnings $

(1,685

)

$

1,962

 

$

(324

)

$

(88,170

)

$

(7,068

)

 
Diluted weighted average common shares

21,255

 

21,256

 

21,220

 

21,251

 

21,189

 

Diluted (loss) earnings per share $

(0.10

)

$

0.08

 

$

(0.03

)

$

(4.15

)

$

(0.38

)

Our financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 were significantly impacted by the effects of the pandemic, which ultimately led to the previously disclosed temporary suspension of our lending activities during the second quarter of 2020. Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2020, increased to $88.2 million primarily due to a significant loss on sale of loans, net in the first quarter of 2020, as well as mark-to-market decreases in fair value of our MSRs, as a result of the significant decline in interest rates as a result of the pandemic. The $84.8 million decrease in gain on sale of loans, net was primarily due to the remarking of our NonQM position in the first quarter of 2020, as a result of substantial widening of spreads on credit assets and a reduction in available liquidity to finance credit assets, due to potential pandemic related payment delinquencies and forbearances, causing a severe decline in the values assigned by investors and counterparties for our NonQM position. In addition to the remarking of our NonQM position, which decreased margins to 51 basis points (bps) as compared to 217 bps in 2019, the decrease in gain on sale of loans, net in 2020 was also partially due to origination volumes decreasing to $2.7 billion as compared to $4.5 billion in originations in 2019, as a result of our temporary suspension of lending activities during the second quarter of 2020. Other (expense) income increased as compared to 2019 due to a decrease in loss on change in fair value of net trust assets, including REO trust losses and a decrease in fair value on our long-term debt, partially offset by a decrease in net interest spread as a result of the current interest rate environment.

Total expenses decreased by $15.6 million, or 16%, to $81.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to $96.9 million for the comparable period 2019. Personnel expense decreased $12.3 million to $52.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease is primarily related to the temporary pause in lending during the second quarter of 2020, which decreased originations and related employee commission expense during the year ended December 31, 2020, as compared to the comparable period in 2019, partially offset by the aforementioned furlough during the second quarter of 2020. Although personnel expense decreased during the year ended December 31, 2020, it increased to 192 bps of fundings as compared to 143 bps for the comparable 2019 period. The increase is the result of competition for talent, which has continued to be a binding constraint not only for us, but we believe also industry wide. As a result of the temporary pause in lending, and resulting furlough during the second quarter of 2020, average headcount decreased 25% for the year ended December 31, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019.

Business promotion expense decreased $5.4 million to $3.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to $9.3 million for the comparable period in 2019. Business promotion decreased as a result of the aforementioned temporary pause in lending during the second quarter of 2020. As we have reengaged lending, business promotion expense has remained low as compared to prior periods as a result of the current interest rate environment which requires significantly less business promotion to source leads. We intend to continue to source leads through digital campaigns, which allow for a more cost effective approach, increasing the ability to be more price and product competitive to more specific target geographies.

General, administrative and other expenses increased to $24.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to $22.4 million for the same period in 2019. The increase was partially related to a $1.4 million increase in premiums associated with the corporate-owned life insurance trusts we consolidated in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to 2019. The increase in general, administrative and other expenses was also due to a $1.5 million increase in legal and professional fees due to settlements of various wage and hour matters, ongoing litigation, as well as exploring alternative exit strategies for our NonQM loan portfolio held-for-sale during the year ended December 31, 2020. Additionally, occupancy expense increased $115 thousand primarily due to right of use (ROU) asset impairment as well as additional leased space as compared to 2019. In August 2019, we entered into an agreement to lease additional office space in our corporate office to accommodate the staffing increase during the third quarter of 2019. During the first quarter of 2020, as a result of the pandemic and subsequent reduction in lending activities, we consolidated one floor of our corporate office and recognized ROU asset impairment of $393 thousand for the additional space leased in August 2019. Offsetting these increases in expenses outlined above was a reduction in all other general, administrative and other expenses as a result of the reduction in origination volume due to our temporary pause in lending as compared to the same period in 2019.

Origination Data
(in millions)
 
Total Originations

Q4 2020

 

Q3 2020

 

% Change

 

Q4 2019

 

% Change

Retail

$753.3

 

$412.3

 

83%

 

$1,231.5

 

-39%

Correspondent

$0.0

 

$0.0

 

0%

 

$59.0

 

-100%

Wholesale

$56.7

 

$6.2

 

815%

 

$219.1

 

-74%

Total Originations

$810.0

 

$418.5

 

94%

 

$1,509.6

 

-46%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

YE 2020

 

YE 2019

 

% Change

 

 

 

 

Retail Originations

$2,477.5

 

$3,505.7

 

-29%

 

 

 

 

Correspondent Originations

$54.4

 

$226.8

 

-76%

 

 

 

 

Wholesale Originations

$215.0

 

$816.3

 

-74%

 

 

 

 

Total Originations

$2,746.9

 

$4,548.8

 

-40%

 

 

 

 

During the year ended 2020, total originations decreased 40% to $2.7 billion as compared to $4.5 billion in 2019. Retail originations represented the largest channel of originations with 90%, or $2.5 billion, of total originations in 2020. For the fourth quarter of 2020, our total originations increased to $810.0 million, a 94% increase, as compared to $418.5 million for the third quarter of 2020, but a 46% decrease, as compared to $1.5 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019.

The overall reduction in originations as compared to 2019 was the result of our temporary suspension of lending activities during the second quarter of 2020, due to uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which decreased our maximum origination capacity in the third and fourth quarters as a result of our reduced headcount and inability to adequately replace lost headcount as a result of market competition for talent.

We announced previously, after our temporary pause in lending during the second quarter of 2020, that we re-engaged lending activities on June 4, 2020, while continuing to maintain a defensive posture initially focusing on government sponsored enterprises (GSEs), Federal Housing Administration (FHA) and Veterans Affairs (VA) and originating with tighter underwriting guidelines, we reentered the Non-Agency jumbo and NonQM market in the fourth quarter of 2020.

We entered 2020 building on the strong momentum gained over the past year repositioning the Company and focusing on our core NonQM lending business. During the first quarter of 2020, prior to the disruption caused by the pandemic, we originated $261.6 million in NonQM loans and were on pace to exceed our fourth quarter 2019 NonQM originations. As financial markets became dislocated in March 2020, spreads widened substantially on credit assets due to potential COVID-19 pandemic related payment delinquencies and forbearances, causing a severe decline in the values assigned by investors and counterparties for NonQM assets. As a result, we ceased originating NonQM loans in the beginning of April 2020 as the decline in value increased the cost and liquidity to finance the product, reduced the ability to finance additional NonQM loans with lenders as well as diminished stable capital markets distribution exits. In the fourth quarter of 2020, we re-engaged lending in the NonQM market.

We continue to believe there is an underserved mortgage market for borrowers with good credit who may not meet the qualified mortgage (QM) guidelines set out by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The third quarter of 2020 saw the re-emergence of the NonQM market including capital markets distribution exits for the product. In the fourth quarter of 2020, we re-engaged lending in the NonQM market. The re-emergence of the NonQM market has been defined by products that fit within a much tighter credit box, which is where our NonQM originations have been historically. We believe the quality, consistency and performance of our loans has been demonstrated through the previous issuance of four securitizations since 2018. All four securitizations were 100% backed by Impac NonQM collateral with the senior tranches receiving AAA ratings. In 2020, our NonQM originations had a weighted average Fair Isaac Company credit score (FICO) of 730 and a weighted average LTV ratio of 68%. In 2019, our NonQM originations had a weighted average FICO of 731 and a weighted average LTV of 70%.

At December 31 2020, the mortgage servicing portfolio decreased to $30.5 million as compared to $4.9 billion at December 31, 2019. The decrease in the mortgage servicing portfolio was primarily due to the sale of $4.2 billion in UPB of Freddie Mac and GNMA MSRs in the second and third quarters of 2020. Throughout 2019 and 2020, we have selectively retained mortgage servicing as well as increased whole loan sales on a servicing released basis to investors. In addition to the servicing sales in 2020, as a result of retaining a smaller portion of servicing on loans sold to third parties the runoff of the portfolio has exceeded the servicing retained.

The servicing portfolio generated net servicing fees of $3.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, a 72% decrease over the net servicing fees of $12.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, as a result of the aforementioned servicing sales as well as a portfolio runoff caused by the decrease in mortgage interest rates which began in 2019. The sale of MSRs during 2020, will result in net servicing expense going forward as a result of a small balance servicing portfolio as well as interim servicing costs.

At December 31, 2020, cash increased to $54.2 million from $24.7 million at December 31, 2019. Cash balances increased primarily due to a decrease in warehouse haircuts (difference between loan balance funded and amount advanced by warehouse lenders). Offsetting the increase in cash was the payment of operating expenses, pay-down of $5.0 million in principal of the Convertible Notes as well as unencumbered loans funded with our cash.

Summary Balance Sheet December 31, December 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)

2020

2019

ASSETS
Cash

$

54,150

$

24,666

Mortgage loans held-for-sale

 

164,422

 

782,143

Mortgage servicing rights

 

339

 

41,470

Securitized mortgage trust assets

 

2,103,269

 

2,634,746

Other assets

 

47,126

 

63,254

Total assets

$

2,369,306

$

3,546,279

 
LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Warehouse borrowings

$

151,932

$

701,563

Debt

 

64,413

 

70,430

Securitized mortgage trust liabilities

 

2,086,557

 

2,619,210

Other liabilities

 

50,753

 

50,839

Total liabilities

 

2,353,655

 

3,442,042

Total equity

 

15,651

 

104,237

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

2,369,306

$

3,546,279

 
Book value per share

$

0.74

$

4.90

Tangible Book value per share

$

0.74

$

4.90

Mr. George A. Mangiaracina, Chairman and CEO of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc., stated, “2020 presented the Company with extraordinary challenges, the result of unprecedented credit and interest rate shocks and global market dislocations in the first and second quarters of the year. We returned to profitability from a core earnings perspective in the third and fourth quarters thanks to the commitment of our valued employees and sponsorship of our capital partners and board of directors. The Company continues to originate through our consumer direct and third party origination channels and is well positioned to take advantage of future opportunities as the Agency and alternative credit markets evolve. Finally, we would note that November 20th, 2020, marked the 25th anniversary of our initial public offering, a tribute to the Company’s resiliency to navigate numerous macro-economic and geo-political events.”

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains core earnings (loss) and per share as performance measures, which are considered non-GAAP financial measures, to further aid our investors in understanding and analyzing our core operating results and comparing them among periods. Core earnings (loss) and core earnings (loss) per share exclude certain items that we do not consider part of our core operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net earnings before income taxes, net earnings or diluted earnings per share (EPS) prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Net earnings (loss) includes certain fair value adjustments and mark-to-market of MSRs, which are non-cash items, and non-recurring expense that are not related to current operating results. Core earnings (loss), is considered a non-GAAP financial measurement. Although we are required by GAAP to record these fair value adjustments and mark-to-market values, management believes core earnings (loss) is more useful to discuss the ongoing and future operations of the Company because by excluding non-cash items that fluctuate due to market rates, inputs or assumptions, this financial metric reflects the Company’s current business operations of mortgage originations. The tables below provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP core earnings (loss) and per share non-GAAP core earnings (loss) to GAAP net earnings (loss):

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Year Ended

Core Earnings (Loss)

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2020

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Net (loss) earnings before tax: $

(2,112

)

$

1,604

$

(860

)

$

(88,017

)

$

(8,222

)

 
Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights

1,621

 

115

(3,691

)

24,229

 

12,161

 

Change in fair value of long-term debt

1,802

 

1,127

2,388

 

(1,899

)

1,429

 

Change in fair value of net trust assets, including trust REO gains

1,092

 

1,349

3,964

 

5,688

 

9,831

 

Legal settlements and professional fees, for legacy matters

750

 

 

750

 

50

 

Legacy corporate-owned life insurance

150

 

251

 

577

 

 

Severance

 

 

 

539

 

Core earnings (loss) before tax $

3,303

 

$

4,446

$

1,801

 

$

(58,672

)

$

15,788

 

 
Diluted weighted average common shares

21,255

 

21,256

21,220

 

21,251

 

21,189

 

Diluted core earnings (loss) per common share before tax $

0.16

 

$

0.21

$

0.08

 

$

(2.76

)

$

0.75

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Year Ended

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2020

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Diluted (loss) earnings per common share $

(0.10

)

$

0.08

$

(0.03

)

$

(4.15

)

$

(0.38

)

Adjustments:
Income tax benefit

 

(0.01

)

0.01

 

(0.01

)

Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights

0.08

 

0.01

(0.18

)

1.14

 

0.58

 

Change in fair value of long-term debt

0.08

 

0.05

0.11

 

(0.09

)

0.07

 

Change in fair value of net trust assets, including trust REO gains

0.05

 

0.06

0.19

 

0.26

 

0.46

 

Legal settlements and professional fees, for legacy matters

0.04

 

 

0.04

 

 

Legacy corporate-owned life insurance

0.01

 

0.01

 

0.03

 

 

Severance

 

 

 

0.03

 

Diluted core earnings (loss) per common share before tax $

0.16

 

$

0.21

$

0.08

 

$

(2.76

)

$

0.75

 

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call on March 11, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial results and business outlook and to answer investor questions. After the Company’s prepared remarks, management will host a live Q&A session. To submit questions via email, please email your questions to Justin.Moisio@ImpacMail.com. Investors may participate in the conference call by dialing (844) 406-9449 conference ID number 6551116, or access the web cast via our web site at http://ir.impaccompanies.com. To participate in the conference call, dial in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The conference call will be archived on the Company's web site at http://ir.impaccompanies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, some of which are based on various assumptions and events that are beyond our control, may be identified by reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward looking terminology, such as “may,” “capable,” “will,” “intends,” “believe,” “expect,” “likely,” “potentially”” appear,” “should,” “could,” “seem to,” “anticipate,” “expectations,” “plan,” “ensure,” “desire,” or similar terms or variations on those terms or the negative of those terms. The forward-looking statements are based on current management expectations. Actual results may differ materially as a result of several factors, including, but not limited to the following: impact on the U.S. economy and financial markets due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, and any adverse impact or disruption to the Company’s operations; successful development, marketing, sale and financing of new and existing financial products, including NonQM products; ability to successfully re-engage in lending activities; ability to successfully sell loans to third-party investors; volatility in the mortgage industry; unexpected interest rate fluctuations and margin compression; performance of third-party sub-servicers; our ability to manage personnel expenses in relation to mortgage production levels; our ability to successfully use warehousing capacity and satisfy financial covenants; increased competition in the mortgage lending industry by larger or more efficient companies; issues and system risks related to our technology; ability to successfully create cost and product efficiencies through new technology including cyber risk and data security risk; more than expected increases in default rates or loss severities and mortgage related losses; ability to obtain additional financing through lending and repurchase facilities, debt or equity funding, strategic relationships or otherwise; the terms of any financing, whether debt or equity, that we do obtain and our expected use of proceeds from any financing; increase in loan repurchase requests and ability to adequately settle repurchase obligations; failure to create brand awareness; the outcome of any claims we are subject to, including any settlements of litigation or regulatory actions pending against us or other legal contingencies; our compliance with applicable local, state and federal laws and regulations; the effects of any acquisitions or dispositions of assets we may make; and other general market and economic conditions.

For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in particular the discussion of “Risk Factors” therein. This document speaks only as of its date and we do not undertake, and specifically disclaim any obligation, to release publicly the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law.

About the Company

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (IMH or Impac) provides innovative mortgage lending and real estate solutions that address the challenges of today’s economic environment. Impac’s operations include mortgage lending, servicing, portfolio loss mitigation and real estate services as well as the management of the securitized long-term mortgage portfolio, which includes the residual interests in securitizations.

For additional information, questions or comments, please call Justin Moisio, Chief Administrative Officer at (949) 475-3988 or email Justin.Moisio@ImpacMail.com. Web site: http://ir.impaccompanies.com or www.impaccompanies.com



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces Year End 2020 Results Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: IMH) (the “Company”) announces its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. For the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company reported a net (loss) of $(2.2) million, or $(0.10) per …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Total and Microsoft Partner to Drive Digital Innovation and Net Zero Goals
NCR Board Elects New Independent Lead Director and Nominates New Board Member
T-Mobile Further Solidifies 5G Leadership Position with Successful C-Band Auction
Genentech Provides Update on the Phase III REMDACTA Trial of Actemra Plus Veklury in Patients With ...
SOS LIMITED ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating SOS Limited on Behalf of SOS stockholders and ...
Cresco Labs Announces Expiration of HSR Act Waiting Period for the Proposed Acquisition of Bluma ...
AVEO Announces Appointment of Mike Ferraresso to Chief Commercial Officer
Barbour Chooses Metapack to Lead Shipping and Return Services
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer