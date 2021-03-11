Tiptree Reports Q4 and 2020 Financial Results

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) (“Tiptree” or the “Company”), a holding company that combines specialty insurance operations with investment management, today announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

Three Months Ended December 31,

For the Year Ended December 31,

GAAP: 2020 2019 2020 2019

Total revenues $ 257,395 $ 208,568 $ 810,301 $ 772,728

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 14,270 $ 4,147 $ (29,158 ) $ 18,361

Diluted earnings per share $ 0.40 $ 0.11 $ (0.86 ) $ 0.50

Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ 0.16 $ 0.155

Return on average equity 17.6 % 4.5 % (6.4 )% 5.0 %

Non-GAAP: (1)

Adjusted net income $ 16,191 $ 10,502 $ 51,431 $ 27,598

Adjusted return on average equity 17.6 % 10.3 % 13.1 % 6.8 %

Book value per share $ 10.90 $ 11.52 $ 10.90 $ 11.52

____________________________ (1) For information relating to Adjusted net income, Adjusted return on average equity and book value per share, including a reconciliation to GAAP financials, see “—Non-GAAP Reconciliations” below.

Financial Highlights

Overall:

Net income for Q4’20 of $14.3 million, up from $4.2 million in Q4’19 driven by improved performance in our insurance and mortgage operations. Net loss for total year 2020 of $29.2 million was driven by unrealized losses on equities, primarily our holding of Invesque, partially offset by growth in insurance underwriting operations and growth in volume and margins in our mortgage business.

Adjusted net income for Q4’20 of $16.2 million, up 54.2% from Q4’19. Adjusted net income increased 86.4% to $51.4 million, from $27.6 million in 2019, driven by growth and improved margins in our insurance and mortgage operations. Adjusted return on average equity was 13.1% in 2020, as compared to 6.8% in 2019.

Book value per share of $10.90 as of December 31, 2020, when combined with dividends paid, decreased 4.0% from 2019, driven by a combination of net losses, partially offset by share repurchases at discounts to book value per share.

In 2020, 2019 and 2018, we purchased and retired 2,384,286, 1,472,730 and 2,177,235 shares of our common stock, respectively, for $37.1 million in aggregate, at an average 42% discount to book value per share.

Cash and cash equivalents of $136.9 million as of December 31, 2020, of which $80.0 million resides outside our statutory insurance subsidiaries.

Insurance (Fortegra Group):

Gross written premiums and premium equivalents were $490.9 million in Q4’20, up 35.7% from Q4’19. The metric was $1,666.9 million in 2020, as compared to $1,297.0 million in 2019, up 28.5% as a result of growth in our U.S. Insurance programs including commercial, warranty, and niche personal lines, and the acquisition of Smart AutoCare.

Income before taxes of $26.5 million in Q4’20, up $13.6 million from Q4’19. Income before taxes of $26.9 million decreased 27.2% as compared to $37.0 million in 2019, primarily driven by net realized and unrealized losses on investments as compared to gains in the prior year. Return on average equity was 8.1% in 2020 as compared to 10.7% in 2019.

Adjusted net income of $13.6 million in Q4’20, up 28.1% from Q4’19. Adjusted net income increased 32.4% to $43.4 million in 2020, as compared to $32.8 million in 2019. Adjusted return on average equity was 15.2% in 2020, as compared to 12.3% in 2019 driven by growth in commercial, warranty and niche personal lines programs.

The combined ratio in Q4’20 was 90.0%, as compared to 91.1% in Q4’19. For total year 2020, the combined ratio improved to 91.5%, as compared to 92.4% in 2019, driven by the shift in business mix toward more profitable warranty and commercial programs.

In January 2020, we acquired Smart AutoCare, a growing vehicle warranty and service contract administrator in the U.S. which contributed $248.8 million of gross written premiums and premium equivalents in 2020. The acquisition expanded our distribution channels and dramatically increased our presence in the auto warranty sector.

In September 2020, we formed a new excess and surplus lines subsidiary, Fortegra Specialty Insurance Company, which we expect will broaden our product reach and scope within the U.S.

On December 31, 2020, we acquired Sky Auto for approximately $25 million of cash consideration to further expand our presence in the auto warranty sector. The acquisition supplements our distribution with direct marketing capabilities.

Mortgage:

Income before taxes of $31.1 million in 2020, as compared to $3.0 million in 2019. Adjusted net income of $28.6 million in 2020, an increase of $24.6 million from 2019, driven by growth in volumes and margins as interest rates dropped and home prices increased in 2020.

Return on average equity of 50.9% and adjusted return on average equity of 60.5% in 2020, as compared to 7.1% and 12.0%, respectively, in 2019.

Results of Operations

Revenues

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, revenues were $257.4 million, which increased $48.8 million or 23.4% compared to the prior year period. For the year ended December 31, 2020, revenues were $810.3 million, which increased $37.6 million, or 4.9% compared to the prior year, primarily due to a combination of growth in commercial and warranty programs in our insurance business and revenues associated with our mortgage business. Offsetting these increases were net realized and unrealized losses of $83.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, on Invesque and other equity securities.

The combination of unearned premiums and deferred revenues of $1,259.7 million on the balance sheet grew by $410.4 million, or 48.3%, from December 31, 2019 to December 31, 2020 as a result of increased gross written premiums and premium equivalents, primarily in commercial and warranty programs and the acquisition of Smart AutoCare.

The table below provides a breakdown between net realized and unrealized gains and losses from Invesque and other securities, which impacted our consolidated results on a pre-tax basis. Many of our investments are carried at fair value and marked to market through unrealized gains and losses. As a result, we expect our earnings relating to these investments to be relatively volatile between periods. Our fixed income securities are primarily marked to market through accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) in stockholders’ equity and do not impact net realized and unrealized gains and losses until they are sold.

($ in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, For the Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)(1) $ 14,452 $ 1,330 $ (1,817 ) $ 12,189 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) - Invesque $ (2,038 ) $ 499 $ (81,813 ) $ (1,200 )

(1) Excludes Invesque and Mortgage realized and unrealized gains and losses. The year ended December 31, 2019 includes a $7.6 million gain on sale of our CLO business.

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, net income attributable to common stockholders was $14.3 million, an increase of $10.2 million. For the year ended December 31, 2020, net loss available to common stockholders was $29.2 million, a decrease of $47.5 million from net income of $18.4 million in 2019. The decrease for the year ended December 31, 2020 was primarily driven by the same factors that impacted revenues in the respective periods.

Non-GAAP

Management uses Adjusted net income and book value per share as measurements of operating performance. Management believes these measures provide supplemental information useful to investors as they are frequently used by the financial community to analyze financial performance and comparison among companies. Management uses Adjusted net income and adjusted return on average equity as part of its capital allocation process and to assess comparative returns on invested capital. Adjusted net income represents income before taxes, less provision (benefit) for income taxes, and excluding the after-tax impact of various expenses that we consider to be unique and non-recurring in nature, stock-based compensation, net realized and unrealized gains (losses), and intangibles amortization associated with purchase accounting. Adjusted net income and Adjusted return on average equity are not measurements of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative or substitute for GAAP net income. See “Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for a reconciliation of these measures to their GAAP equivalents.

Adjusted net income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $16.2 million, an increase of $5.7 million from the prior year period. Adjusted net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $51.4 million, an increase of $23.8 million from 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the key drivers of the increase were driven by improved performance in our insurance and mortgage operations.

Adjusted return on average equity for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was 17.6% as compared to 10.3% from the prior year period. The 2020 Adjusted return on average equity was 13.1%, as compared to 6.8% in 2019, with the increase in both periods driven by improved performance in our insurance and mortgage operations.

Total stockholders’ equity was $373.5 million as of December 31, 2020 compared to $411.4 million as of December 31, 2019. In 2020, Tiptree returned $19.3 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends paid. Book value per share for the period ended December 31, 2020 was $10.90, a decrease from book value per share of $11.52 as of December 31, 2019. The key drivers of the reduction from the prior year were losses per share and dividends paid of $0.16 per share. The decrease was partially offset by the purchase of 2,384,286 million shares at an average 43% discount to book value.

Results by Segment

We classify our business into two reportable segments, Insurance and Mortgage, with the remainder of our operations aggregated into Tiptree Capital - Other. Corporate activities include holding company interest expense, corporate employee compensation and benefits, and other expenses, including, but not limited to, public company expenses.

Pre-tax Income

($ in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, For the Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Insurance $ 26,530 $ 12,935 $ 26,948 $ 37,030 Mortgage 9,627 1,772 31,102 2,959 Tiptree Capital - other (1,833 ) 4,111 (61,242 ) 23,391 Corporate (9,756 ) (8,941 ) (35,660 ) (34,241 ) Income (loss) before taxes $ 24,568 $ 9,877 $ (38,852 ) $ 29,139

Adjusted net income - Non-GAAP (1)

The following tables present the components of Adjusted net income.

($ in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, For the Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Insurance $ 13,588 $ 10,611 $ 43,423 $ 32,806 Mortgage 9,090 1,597 28,578 3,929 Tiptree Capital - other 931 3,655 4,497 14,083 Corporate (7,418 ) (5,361 ) (25,067 ) (23,220 ) Adjusted net income (1) $ 16,191 $ 10,502 $ 51,431 $ 27,598

(1) For further information relating to the Company’s Adjusted net income, including a reconciliation to GAAP income (loss) before taxes, see “—Non-GAAP Reconciliations.”

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) is a holding company that allocates capital across a broad spectrum of businesses, assets and other investments. Our principal operating business, Fortegra, is a specialty insurance program underwriter and service provider, which focuses on niche business lines and fee-oriented services. We also allocate capital to a diverse group of select investments that we refer to as Tiptree Capital. For more information, please visit www.tiptreeinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” which involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. All statements contained in this release that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations for our businesses and intentions. The forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control, are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecast in the forward-looking statements. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to those described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, and as described in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date of this release. The factors described therein are not necessarily all of the important factors that could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed in any of our forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could affect our forward-looking statements. Consequently, our actual performance could be materially different from the results described or anticipated by our forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Tiptree Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands, except share data) As of December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets: Investments: Available for sale securities, at fair value, net of allowance for credit losses $ 377,133 $ 335,192 Loans, at fair value 90,732 108,894 Equity securities 123,838 155,378 Other investments 219,701 137,472 Total investments 811,404 736,936 Cash and cash equivalents 136,920 133,117 Restricted cash 58,355 11,473 Notes and accounts receivable, net 370,452 286,968 Reinsurance receivables 728,009 539,833 Deferred acquisition costs 229,430 166,493 Goodwill 179,236 99,147 Intangible assets, net 138,215 47,974 Other assets 162,034 68,510 Assets held for sale 181,705 107,835 Total assets $ 2,995,760 $ 2,198,286 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities: Debt, net $ 366,246 $ 374,454 Unearned premiums 860,690 754,993 Policy liabilities and unpaid claims 233,438 144,384 Deferred revenue 399,211 94,601 Reinsurance payable 224,660 143,869 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 362,865 172,140 Liabilities held for sale 175,112 102,430 Total liabilities $ 2,622,222 $ 1,786,871 Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock: $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding $ — $ — Common stock: $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 32,682,462 and 34,562,553 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 33 35 Additional paid-in capital 315,014 326,140 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 5,674 1,698 Retained earnings 35,423 70,189 Total Tiptree Inc. stockholders’ equity 356,144 398,062 Non-controlling interests 17,394 13,353 Total stockholders’ equity 373,538 411,415 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,995,760 $ 2,198,286

Tiptree Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended December 31, For the Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Earned premiums, net $ 132,997 $ 134,396 $ 477,991 $ 499,108 Service and administrative fees 52,683 27,558 186,973 106,239 Ceding commissions 4,884 2,458 21,101 9,608 Net investment income 1,113 3,304 9,916 14,017 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) 55,782 25,122 62,410 83,868 Other revenue 9,936 15,730 51,910 59,888 Total revenues 257,395 208,568 810,301 772,728 Expenses: Policy and contract benefits 69,137 46,425 236,898 170,681 Commission expense 73,038 77,987 280,210 303,057 Employee compensation and benefits 47,843 35,181 172,737 129,479 Interest expense 9,064 6,876 32,582 27,059 Depreciation and amortization 5,334 3,661 17,578 13,569 Other expenses 28,411 28,561 109,148 99,744 Total expenses 232,827 198,691 849,153 743,589 Income (loss) before taxes 24,568 9,877 (38,852 ) 29,139 Less: provision (benefit) for income taxes 8,403 5,311 (13,627 ) 9,017 Net income (loss) 16,165 4,566 (25,225 ) 20,122 Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 1,895 419 3,933 1,761 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 14,270 $ 4,147 $ (29,158 ) $ 18,361 Net income (loss) per common share: Basic earnings per share $ 0.42 $ 0.12 $ (0.86 ) $ 0.52 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.40 $ 0.11 $ (0.86 ) $ 0.50 Weighted average number of common shares: Basic 33,213,307 34,562,219 33,859,775 34,578,292 Diluted 33,213,307 34,562,219 33,859,775 34,578,292 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ 0.16 $ 0.16

Tiptree Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures — Adjusted net income and Adjusted return on average equity

The Company defines Adjusted net income as income before taxes, less provision (benefit) for income taxes, and excluding the after-tax impact of various expenses that we consider to be unique and non-recurring in nature, including merger and acquisition related expenses, stock-based compensation, net realized and unrealized gains (losses) and intangibles amortization associated with purchase accounting. We use adjusted net income as an internal operating performance measure in the management of business as part of our capital allocation process. We believe adjusted net income provides useful supplemental information to investors as it is frequently used by the financial community to analyze financial performance between periods and for comparison among companies. Adjusted net income should not be viewed as a substitute for income before taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define adjusted net income differently.

We define Adjusted return on average equity as Adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholder’s equity during the period. We use Adjusted return on average equity as an internal performance measure in the management of our operations because we believe it gives our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our results of operations and our underlying business performance. Adjusted return on average equity should not be viewed as a substitute for return on average equity calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define adjusted return on average equity differently.

Year Ended December 31, 2020 Tiptree Capital ($ in thousands) Insurance Mortgage Other Corporate Expenses Total Income (loss) before taxes $ 26,948 $ 31,102 $ (61,242 ) $ (35,660 ) $ (38,852 ) Less: Income tax (benefit) expense (3,725 ) (7,066 ) 13,624 10,794 13,627 Less: Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) (1) 13,804 4,018 67,668 — 85,490 Plus: Intangibles amortization (2) 9,213 — — — 9,213 Plus: Stock-based compensation expense 2,287 2,482 174 3,172 8,115 Plus: Non-recurring expenses 3,418 — 624 758 4,800 Plus: Non-cash fair value adjustments — — (2,141 ) — (2,141 ) Less: Tax on adjustments (8,522 ) (1,958 ) (14,210 ) (4,131 ) (28,821 ) Adjusted net income $ 43,423 $ 28,578 $ 4,497 $ (25,067 ) $ 51,431 Adjusted net income $ 43,423 $ 28,578 $ 4,497 $ (25,067 ) $ 51,431 Average stockholders’ equity 285,760 47,202 138,606 (79,092 ) 392,476 Adjusted return on average equity 15.2 % 60.5 % 3.2 % NM % 13.1 %

(1) Specifically associated with acquisition purchase accounting. (2) For the year ended December 31, 2020, included $1,860 of incentive fees paid with respect to specific unrealized and realized gains that are added-back to Adjusted net income.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Tiptree Capital ($ in thousands) Insurance Mortgage Other Corporate Expenses Total Income (loss) before taxes $ 26,530 $ 9,627 $ (1,833 ) $ (9,756 ) $ 24,568 Less: Income tax (benefit) expense (6,436 ) (3,005 ) (1,118 ) 2,156 (8,403 ) Less: Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) (1) (13,505 ) 1,265 1,686 — (10,554 ) Plus: Intangibles amortization (2) 2,255 — — — 2,255 Plus: Stock-based compensation expense 909 1,069 19 (39 ) 1,958 Plus: Non-recurring expenses 1,232 — 284 405 1,921 Plus: Non-cash fair value adjustments — — 820 — 820 Less: Tax on adjustments 2,603 134 1,073 (184 ) 3,626 Adjusted net income $ 13,588 $ 9,090 $ 931 $ (7,418 ) $ 16,191 Adjusted net income $ 13,588 $ 9,090 $ 931 $ (7,418 ) $ 16,191 Average stockholders’ equity 291,845 55,254 111,248 (90,732 ) 367,615 Adjusted return on average equity 18.6 % 65.8 % 3.3 % NM % 17.6 %

(1) Specifically associated with acquisition purchase accounting. (2) For the three months ended December 31, 2020, included $1,860 of incentive fees paid with respect to specific unrealized and realized gains that are added-back to Adjusted net income.

Year Ended December 31, 2019 Tiptree Capital ($ in thousands) Insurance Mortgage Other Corporate Expenses Total Income (loss) before taxes $ 37,030 $ 2,959 $ 23,391 $ (34,241 ) $ 29,139 Less: Income tax (benefit) expense (8,455 ) (640 ) (4,457 ) 4,535 (9,017 ) Less: Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) (1) (6,896 ) 2,056 (6,148 ) — (10,988 ) Plus: Intangibles amortization (2) 7,510 — — — 7,510 Plus: Stock-based compensation expense 2,891 170 — 3,299 6,360 Plus: Non-recurring expenses 1,975 — 202 2,079 4,256 Plus: Non-cash fair value adjustments — — (153 ) — (153 ) Less: Tax on adjustments (1,249 ) (616 ) 1,248 1,108 491 Adjusted net income $ 32,806 $ 3,929 $ 14,083 $ (23,220 ) $ 27,598 Adjusted net income $ 32,806 $ 3,929 $ 14,083 $ (23,220 ) $ 27,598 Average stockholders’ equity 266,397 32,785 161,133 (54,978 ) 405,337 Adjusted return on average equity 12.3 % 12.0 % 8.7 % NM % 6.8 %

(1) Includes $7,598 gain on sale of our CLO management business. (2) Specifically associated with acquisition purchase accounting.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Tiptree Capital ($ in thousands) Insurance Mortgage Other Corporate Expenses Total Income (loss) before taxes $ 12,935 $ 1,772 $ 4,111 $ (8,941 ) $ 9,877 Less: Income tax (benefit) expense (2,990 ) (415 ) (740 ) (1,166 ) (5,311 ) Less: Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) (2,192 ) 336 27 — (1,829 ) Plus: Intangibles amortization (1) 1,772 — — — 1,772 Plus: Stock-based compensation expense 1,067 — — 783 1,850 Plus: Non-recurring expenses 167 — — 1,494 1,661 Plus: Non-cash fair value adjustments — — 263 — 263 Less: Tax on adjustments (148 ) (96 ) (6 ) 2,469 2,219 Adjusted net income $ 10,611 $ 1,597 $ 3,655 $ (5,361 ) $ 10,502 Adjusted net income $ 10,611 $ 1,597 $ 3,655 $ (5,361 ) $ 10,502 Average stockholders’ equity 271,105 33,342 170,402 (65,436 ) 409,413 Adjusted return on average equity 15.7 % 19.2 % 8.6 % NM % 10.3 %

(1) Specifically associated with acquisition purchase accounting.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures — Book value per share

Management believes the use of this financial measure provides supplemental information useful to investors as book value is frequently used by the financial community to analyze company growth on a relative per share basis. The following table provides a reconciliation between total stockholders’ equity and total shares outstanding, net of treasury shares.

($ in thousands, except per share information) As of December 31, 2020 2020 2019 Total stockholders’ equity $ 373,538 $ 411,415 Less: Non-controlling interests 17,394 13,353 Total stockholders’ equity, net of non-controlling interests $ 356,144 $ 398,062 Total common shares outstanding 32,682 34,563 Book value per share $ 10.90 $ 11.52

