Neovasc Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

Generated revenue of $514,000 in the quarter and $1.96 million for the full year as Reducer implants rebounded after declining due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In December, announced the completion of the first Neovasc Reducer (“Reducer”) implants in France.

Completed a registered direct share offering in December, which raised $6.1 million gross proceeds.

Announced the publication of a peer-reviewed article in EuroIntervention, which presented data from the ongoing Reducer-I trial that supported the safety and efficacy of Reducer.

Subsequent to the Fourth quarter

Regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement and the minimum market value requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rules

Completed a registered direct offering in February 2021 which raised approximately $72 million gross proceeds.

“Neovasc continued to advance its efforts to commercialize the Reducer and further develop the Tiara devices in the fourth quarter,” said Fred Colen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neovasc. “We are encouraged by the results of the quarter despite the impact from COVID-19. We believe there is clearly strong underlying demand for Reducer.”

Colen continued, “We continue to advance the CE mark submission for Tiara TA in Europe, with the goal of securing a regulatory decision in the first half of the year. We also continue to make meaningful progress on our Tiara TF development program and we are targeting a first-in-human implant in the second half of 2021. Finally, subsequent to the quarter, in February 2021, we took an important step, raising $72 million gross proceeds to secure Neovasc’s ability to execute on our strategies for the medium term. We look forward to continuing our progress in 2021.”

Financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020

Revenues decreased by 6% to $1,957,362 for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to revenues of $2,092,032 for the same period in 2019 as elective procedures, including the implantation of Reducer, were temporarily suspended at many hospitals due to the impact of COVID-19.

The gross margin for the year ended December 31, 2020 was 77%, compared to 78% gross margin for the same period in 2019 as we continue to focus on the development of territories where we sell the Reducer with a direct sales force.

Total expenses for the year ended December 31, 2020 were $36,679,551 compared to $31,680,676 for the same period in 2019, representing an increase of $4,998,875 or 16%, principally because of a $2,528,240 increase in legal costs related to financings, as we completed five financings during 2020, a $1,716,004 increase in share-based payments and a $1,130,794 increase in cash-based employee expenses as we hired a new COO and other higher paid staff, while still reducing head count overall.

Operating losses and comprehensive losses for the year ended December 31, 2020 were $35,168,428 and $30,170,251, respectively, or $1.72 basic and diluted loss per share, as compared with $30,047,080 operating losses and $33,618,494 comprehensive losses, or $5.40 basic and diluted loss per share, for the same period in 2019.

About Neovasc Inc.

Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. The Company is a leader in the development of minimally invasive transcatheter mitral valve replacement technologies, and minimally invasive devices for the treatment of refractory angina. Its products include the Neovasc Reducer, for the treatment of refractory angina, which is not currently commercially available in the United States (2 U.S. patients have been treated under Compassionate Use) and has been commercially available in Europe since 2015, and Tiara, for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States, Canada, Israel and Europe. For more information, visit: www.neovasc.com .

NEOVASC INC.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at December 31,

(Expressed in U.S. dollars)

2020 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,935,860 $ 5,292,833 $ 9,242,809 Accounts receivable 987,057 715,696 647,143 Finance lease receivable 95,849 86,764 - Inventory 839,472 618,650 318,135 Research and development supplies 167,378 671,845 1,274,653 Prepaid expenses and other assets 705,471 630,042 591,236 Total current assets 15,731,087 8,015,830 12,073,976 Non-current assets Restricted cash 470,460 462,874 439,736 Right-of-use asset 830,551 720,473 - Finance lease receivable 42,841 138,690 - Property and equipment 803,280 767,973 813,628 Total non-current assets 2,147,132 2,090,010 1,253,364 Total assets $ 17,878,219 $ 10,105,840 $ 13,327,340 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 7,243,500 $ 7,794,456 $ 4,610,560 Lease liabilities 342,910 436,352 - 2017 Convertible notes - 5,400,189 1,423,224 2019 Convertible notes 38,633 1,090,561 - 2020 Convertible notes 37,525 - - Total current liabilities 7,662,568 14,721,558 6,033,784 Non-Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities - 1,186,601 2,241,979 Lease liabilities 596,881 468,527 - 2017 Convertible notes - - 13,194,112 2017 Derivative warrant liability - - 190,303 2019 Convertible notes 6,156,724 8,174,919 - 2020 Convertible notes and warrants and derivative

warrant liabilities 1,484,529 - - Total non-current liabilities 8,238,134 9,830,047 15,626,394 Total liabilities $ 15,900,702 $ 24,551,605 $ 21,660,178 Equity Share capital $ 369,775,383 $ 328,460,681 $ 304,460,533 Contributed surplus 35,045,056 29,766,225 26,260,806 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,615,717) (6,140,507) (7,653,028) Deficit (395,227,205) (366,532,164) (331,401,149) Total equity 1,977,517 (14,445,765) (8,332,838) Total liabilities and equity $ 17,878,219 $ 10,105,840 $ 13,327,340

NEOVASC INC.

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

For the years ended December 31,

(Expressed in U.S. dollars)

2020 2019 2018 REVENUE $ 1,957,362 $ 2,092,032 $ 1,749,133 COST OF GOODS SOLD 446,239 458,436 366,258 GROSS PROFIT 1,511,123 1,633,596 1,382,875 EXPENSES Selling expenses 2,196,803 1,645,985 1,353,165 General and administrative expenses 14,081,153 10,013,732 16,438,936 Product development and clinical trials expenses 20,401,595 20,020,959 16,001,464 TOTAL EXPENSES 36,679,551 31,680,676 33,793,565 OPERATING LOSS (35,168,428) (30,047,080) (32,410,690) OTHER (EXPENSE)/ INCOME Interest and other income 1,394,035 184,912 183,065 Interest and prepayment penalty expense (1,035,957) (133,082) - Impairment on right-of-use asset - (104,544) - Gain on sale of asset - - 238,907 Loss on foreign exchange (256,585) (74,209) (175,054) Unrealized gain/(loss) on warrants, derivative liability warrants and convertible notes 8,528,255 (3,235,591) (814,827) Realized gain/(loss) on exercise or conversion of warrants, derivative liability warrants and convertible notes 814,083 (1,692,628) (28,003,594) Amortization of deferred loss (3,494,501) - (46,894,189) TOTAL OTHER (EXPENSE)/ INCOME 5,949,330 (5,055,142) (75,465,692) LOSS BEFORE TAX (29,219,098) (35,102,222) (107,876,382) Tax recovery/(expense) 524,057 (28,793) (107,093) LOSS FOR THE YEAR $ (28,695,041) $ (35,131,015) $ (107,983,475) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME FOR THE YEAR Fair market value changes in convertible notes due to changes in own credit risk (1,475,210) 1,512,521 (1,009,592) (1,475,210) 1,512,521 (1,009,592) LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE YEAR $ (30,170,251) $ (33,618,494) $ (108,993,067) LOSS PER SHARE Basic and diluted loss per share $ (1.72) $ (5.40) $ (76.26)





















