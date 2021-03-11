MicroVision Announces Retirement of General Counsel David Westgor

“I am proud to have been able to work with an exceptional management team, board and legal group to help lead the evolution of the Company for over 15 years including the last 8 years as General Counsel,” said Westgor. “I believe that this is an exciting time for MicroVision. However, at 67, I believe the time is right for me to move forward with my retirement plans and enjoy the road ahead with my wife and family. I will be stepping back from my current role but will continue to provide support to the Company on a consulting basis through June as the Company transitions to a new general counsel.”

REDMOND, Wash., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS), a leader in MEMS based solid state automotive lidar and micro-display technology for augmented reality, today announced that David Westgor is stepping down from his role as General Counsel.

“MicroVision has been incredibly fortunate to have David Westgor serve as our General Counsel,” said Brian Turner, Chairman and Independent Director at MicroVision. “David’s integrity, deep experience in law, governance and leadership have provided great insight, guidance and tremendous value to the board and the company. He is a marvelous person to know and work alongside and will be greatly missed.”

“David has guided the business through the long period of maturing our technology and intellectual property to be well positioned to execute on our strategy. On behalf of all our employees, I would like to thank him for his dedication and service to help us reach this point. I have really enjoyed working with him and will miss his counsel,” said Sumit Sharma, Chief Executive Officer at MicroVision.

