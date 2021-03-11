 

MicroVision Announces Retirement of General Counsel David Westgor

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.03.2021, 22:05  |  20   |   |   

REDMOND, Wash., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS), a leader in MEMS based solid state automotive lidar and micro-display technology for augmented reality, today announced that David Westgor is stepping down from his role as General Counsel.

“I am proud to have been able to work with an exceptional management team, board and legal group to help lead the evolution of the Company for over 15 years including the last 8 years as General Counsel,” said Westgor. “I believe that this is an exciting time for MicroVision. However, at 67, I believe the time is right for me to move forward with my retirement plans and enjoy the road ahead with my wife and family. I will be stepping back from my current role but will continue to provide support to the Company on a consulting basis through June as the Company transitions to a new general counsel.”

“MicroVision has been incredibly fortunate to have David Westgor serve as our General Counsel,” said Brian Turner, Chairman and Independent Director at MicroVision. “David’s integrity, deep experience in law, governance and leadership have provided great insight, guidance and tremendous value to the board and the company. He is a marvelous person to know and work alongside and will be greatly missed.”

“David has guided the business through the long period of maturing our technology and intellectual property to be well positioned to execute on our strategy. On behalf of all our employees, I would like to thank him for his dedication and service to help us reach this point. I have really enjoyed working with him and will miss his counsel,” said Sumit Sharma, Chief Executive Officer at MicroVision.

About MicroVision

MicroVision is a pioneering company in MEMS based laser beam scanning technology that integrates MEMS, lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. The Company’s integrated approach uses its proprietary technology to provide solutions for automotive lidar sensors, augmented reality micro-display engines, interactive display modules and consumer lidar modules.

For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc or follow MicroVision on Twitter at @MicroVision. MicroVision is a trademark of MicroVision, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MicroVision Announces Retirement of General Counsel David Westgor REDMOND, Wash., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS), a leader in MEMS based solid state automotive lidar and micro-display technology for augmented reality, today announced that David Westgor is stepping down from …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Announce VIR-7831 Reduces Hospitalization and Risk of Death in Early ...
Digihost Announces Filing of US$125 Million Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
Blockchain Foundry Closes CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Shell publishes Annual Report and Accounts
Aeterna Zentaris Continues to Demonstrate Pipeline Expansion – Announces the Initiation of Its ...
Entera Bio Ltd Announces Positive Topline EB613 Phase 2 Biomarker Data
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:07 Uhr
MicroVision Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
04.03.21
MicroVision To Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on March 11, 2021
02.03.21
Seval Oz Joins MicroVision Board of Directors, Director Bernee D. L. Strom Steps Down
22.02.21
MicroVision Completes $50 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
16.02.21
MicroVision Announces $50 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
10.02.21
MicroVision, Inc. Announces Progress on its Automotive Long Range Lidar A-Sample

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
3.019
Microvision - DER Durchbruch