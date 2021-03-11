 

NXP Resumes Operations at Austin, Texas Facilities Following Weather-Related Shutdown and Provides Revenue Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.03.2021, 22:15  |  36   |   |   

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands and AUSTIN, TX, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) today announced it has resumed initial operations at its manufacturing facilities in Austin, Texas following the severe winter storm and corresponding widespread disruption of gas, electricity and water recently experienced across Texas. The storm and subsequent loss of utilities damaged NXP’s two wafer manufacturing facilities in Austin and caused a full shutdown that began on February 15.

Utilities were restored to the impacted facilities and clean room environments were deemed safe for personnel to return on February 27. Since that time, NXP teams have been on-site repairing damage, assessing impacted systems and executing equipment recalibrations. Personnel are currently evaluating the wafer-level work in process (WIP) to ensure appropriate product quality. Due to damage from the storm, subsequent loss of utilities and the ongoing restarting of production, approximately one month of wafer production has been lost to date from NXP’s two Austin-based wafer manufacturing facilities.

Kurt Sievers, NXP’s President and CEO, commented, “The weather conditions and utility disruptions the state of Texas experienced last month were truly unprecedented. We are pleased that our Austin facilities have now resumed initial operations and we are making solid progress on our recovery plan designed to return the wafer fabs to pre-storm production levels. We understand the supply disruptions may impact our customers and we are working to ramp to full production while maintaining quality for these complex manufacturing processes. We continue to provide updates to affected customers on a regular basis and are working tirelessly to minimize potential disruption.”

At this point in time, NXP does not believe there to be an impact to its previously communicated revenue guidance for the first quarter of 2021. Additionally, while the company has not provided any financial guidance for the second quarter, the current expectation is for an impact of approximately $100 million of revenue in the second quarter. NXP will provide additional details regarding its first quarter results and expectations for the second quarter in its earnings press release at the end of April.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NXP Resumes Operations at Austin, Texas Facilities Following Weather-Related Shutdown and Provides Revenue Update EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands and AUSTIN, TX, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) today announced it has resumed initial operations at its manufacturing facilities in Austin, Texas following the severe winter …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Announce VIR-7831 Reduces Hospitalization and Risk of Death in Early ...
Digihost Announces Filing of US$125 Million Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
Blockchain Foundry Closes CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Shell publishes Annual Report and Accounts
Aeterna Zentaris Continues to Demonstrate Pipeline Expansion – Announces the Initiation of Its ...
Entera Bio Ltd Announces Positive Topline EB613 Phase 2 Biomarker Data
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
NXP Semiconductors Announces a 50 percent Increase in the Quarterly Dividend and Adoption of 2021 Share Repurchase Program
03.03.21
NXP Semiconductors and Morgan Stanley to Present Industrial & IoT Edge Processing Teach-In
01.03.21
NXP Unveils Advanced i.MX Applications Processors with Easy-to-Deploy Security, Energy Efficiency and Scalability for the Industrial and IoT Edge
17.02.21
NXP Provides Update Regarding Impact of Severe Winter Weather on Austin, Texas Facilities

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
19.07.20
329
NXP Semiconductors