 

Zumiez Inc. Announces Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter Results

Fourth Quarter 2020 Net Sales Increased 0.8% to $331.5 Million
Fourth Quarter 2020 Diluted Earnings Per Share Increased 13.9% to $1.68
Cash and Current Marketable Securities Increased 49.5% to $375.5 Million

LYNNWOOD, Wash., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) today reported results for the fourth quarter and year ended January 30, 2021.

Total net sales for the fourth quarter ended January 30, 2021 (13 weeks) increased 0.8% to $331.5 million from $328.8 million in the quarter ended February 1, 2020 (13 weeks). Comparable sales for the thirteen weeks ended January 30, 2021 increased 4.7% compared to a comparable sales increase of 6.4% for the thirteen weeks ended February 1, 2020. Net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was $42.8 million, or $1.68 per diluted share, compared to net income of $37.9 million, or $1.48 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of the prior fiscal year.

Total net sales for fiscal 2020 (52 weeks) ended January 30, 2021 decreased 4.2% to $990.7 million from $1.034 billion in fiscal 2019 (52 weeks) ended February 1, 2020. Comparable sales for the fifty-two week period ended January 30, 2021 increased 13.6% compared the same fifty-two week period ended February 1, 2020. Net income in fiscal 2020 increased 14.0% to $76.2 million, or $3.00 per diluted share, compared to net income in the prior fiscal year of $66.9 million, or $2.62 per diluted share.

At January 30, 2021, the Company had cash and current marketable securities of $375.5 million compared to cash and current marketable securities of $251.2 million at February 1, 2020. The increase in cash and current marketable securities was driven by cash generated through operations including cash deferment of $30.1 million composed of lower inventory levels, landlord payments, extended vendor terms and payroll tax payments as well as net income improvements related to abatements, credits and expense reductions. This increase was partially offset by $13.4 million of share repurchases through the Company’s stock buyback program prior to our stores closing in March due to COVID-19 and other planned capital expenditures.

Rick Brooks, Chief Executive Officer of Zumiez Inc., stated, “We are extremely proud of how our organization executed during a year of significant and unfamiliar challenges. Our one channel approach to retail and relentless focus on serving the consumer allowed to us to achieve annual sales close to fiscal 2019 levels and record profitability despite our stores around the world being closed for approximately 22% of the possible operating days. Our recent performance, including during the holiday season, has strengthened our operation and financial foundation and enhanced our competitive advantages. While the near-term environment is likely to remain volatile due to uncertainty surrounding the virus, we believe we are well positioned with a strong balance sheet and differentiated strategies to further expand our global market share and continue generating meaningful value for our shareholders in the years ahead.”

Fiscal First Quarter-to-Date Sales

Total first quarter-to-date sales for the 35 days ended March 6, 2021 were down approximately 3.8%, compared with the same 35 day time period in the prior year ended March 7, 2020. Comparable sales for the 35 days ended March 6, 2021 decreased 0.4%. By channel, open store comparable sales decreased 6.9% and e-commerce sales increased 29.5%. During this timeframe, we had roughly 7% fewer open store days than last year due to governmental orders and potential safety concerns. We also experienced significant metering of traffic and reduced hours where required by local governments. We expect that the store closures and various other operating restrictions will fluctuate as we move through the quarter.

Outlook

Due to the continued fast-moving nature of this situation and the uncertainty of impacts on revenue and costs, the Company is not providing an outlook at this time for the first quarter or the year.

Conference call Information

A conference call will be held today to discuss fourth quarter fiscal 2020 results and will be webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET on http://ir.zumiez.com. Participants may also dial (574) 990-9934 followed by the conference identification code of 1986667.

About Zumiez Inc.

Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of March 6, 2021, we operated 722 stores, including 602 in the United States, 52 in Canada, 54 in Europe and 14 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times. Additionally, we operate ecommerce web sites at zumiez.com, blue-tomato.com and fasttimes.com.au.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release and oral statements relating thereto made from time to time by representatives of the Company may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, predictions and guidance relating to the Company's future financial performance, brand and product category diversity, ability to adjust product mix, integration of acquired businesses, growing customer demand for our products and new store openings. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations but they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, those described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2020 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.


ZUMIEZ INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

      Three Months Ended
      January 30,   % of   February 1,   % of
      2021   Sales    2020   Sales
      (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)    
Net sales   $ 331,536   100.0 %     328,754   100.0 %
Cost of goods sold     201,913   60.9 %     200,427   61.0 %
Gross profit     129,623   39.1 %     128,327   39.0 %
Selling, general and administrative expenses     75,814   22.9 %     79,471   24.1 %
Operating profit     53,809   16.2 %     48,856   14.9 %
Interest income, net     881   0.3 %     1,002   0.3 %
Other expense, net     1,417   0.4 %     545   0.1 %
Earnings before income taxes     56,107   16.9 %     50,403   15.3 %
Provision for income taxes     13,310   4.0 %     12,518   3.8 %
Net income   $ 42,797   12.9 %   $ 37,885   11.5 %
Basic earnings per share   $ 1.71       $ 1.50    
Diluted earnings per share   $ 1.68       $ 1.48    
Weighted average shares used in computation of Earnings per share:              
Basic     25,024         25,281    
Diluted     25,462         25,662    
                   
                   
ZUMIEZ INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
                   
      Fiscal Year Ended
      January 30,   % of   February 1,   % of
      2021   Sales    2020   Sales
      (Unaudited)            
Net sales   $ 990,652   100.0 %   $ 1,034,129   100.0 %
Cost of goods sold     640,637   64.7 %     667,566   64.6 %
Gross profit     350,015   35.3 %     366,563   35.4 %
Selling, general and administrative expenses     253,077   25.5 %     280,756   27.1 %
Operating profit     96,938   9.8 %     85,807   8.3 %
Interest income, net     3,518   0.3 %     3,654   0.4 %
Other expense, net     2,001   0.2 %     1,532   0.1 %
Earnings before income taxes     102,457   10.3 %     90,993   8.8 %
Provision for income taxes     26,230   2.6 %     24,112   2.3 %
Net income   $ 76,227   7.7 %   $ 66,881   6.5 %
Basic earnings per share   $ 3.06       $ 2.65    
Diluted earnings per share   $ 3.00       $ 2.62    
Weighted average shares used in computation of Earnings per share:              
Basic     24,942         25,200    
Diluted     25,398         25,535    


ZUMIEZ INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)

    January 30,
2021 		  February 1,
2020
    (Unaudited)    
Assets        
Current assets        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 73,622   $ 52,428  
Marketable securities     301,920     198,768  
Receivables     16,558     16,841  
Inventories     134,354     135,095  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     8,823     9,456  
Total current assets     535,277     412,588  
Fixed assets, net     98,352     113,051  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     267,152     301,784  
Goodwill     61,470     57,099  
Intangible assets, net     16,029     14,564  
Deferred tax assets, net     9,927     6,303  
Other long-term assets     10,157     8,869  
Total long-term assets     463,087     501,670  
Total assets   $ 998,364   $ 914,258  
         
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity        
Current liabilities        
Trade accounts payable   $ 69,751   $ 47,787  
Accrued payroll and payroll taxes     27,911     23,653  
Income taxes payable     6,317     4,686  
Operating lease liabilities     66,993     61,800  
Other liabilities     24,480     21,784  
Total current liabilities     195,452     159,710  
Long-term operating lease liabilities     246,123     284,717  
Other long-term liabilities     4,193     3,745  
Total long-term liabilities     250,316     288,462  
Total liabilities     445,768     448,172  
         
Shareholders’ equity        
Preferred stock, no par value, 20,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding          
Common stock, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized; 25,599 shares issued and outstanding at January 30, 2021 and 25,828 shares issued and outstanding at February 1, 2020     171,628     161,458  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     939     (12,591 )
Retained earnings     380,029     317,219  
Total shareholders’ equity     552,596     466,086  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 998,364   $ 914,258  
         


ZUMIEZ INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)

    Fiscal Year Ended
    January 30,
2020 		  February 1,
2020
    (Unaudited)    
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net income   $ 76,227     $ 66,881  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation, amortization and accretion     24,059       25,449  
Noncash lease expense     61,694       58,223  
Deferred taxes     (3,890 )     899  
Stock-based compensation expense     6,448       6,382  
Impairment of long-lived assets     4,803       215  
Other     (570 )     (656 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Receivables     928       3,396  
Inventories     3,946       (6,825 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     1,010       861  
Trade accounts payable     20,797       12,756  
Accrued payroll and payroll taxes     3,841       2,735  
Income taxes payable     1,602       (1,127 )
Operating lease liabilities     (65,479 )     (62,217 )
Other liabilities     2,996       (902 )
Net cash provided by operating activities     138,412       106,070  
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Additions to fixed assets     (9,057 )     (18,818 )
Purchases of marketable securities and other investments     (222,785 )     (236,838 )
Sales and maturities of marketable securities and other investments     121,301       152,725  
Net cash used in investing activities     (110,541 )     (102,931 )
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Proceeds from issuance and exercise of stock-based awards     3,877       2,332  
Payments for tax withholdings on equity awards     (154 )     (322 )
Common stock repurchased     (13,417 )      
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities     (9,694 )     2,010  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents     3,522       (429 )
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents     21,699       4,720  
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period     58,991       54,271  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period   $ 80,690     $ 58,991  
Supplemental disclosure on cash flow information:        
Cash paid during the period for income taxes   $ 27,598     $ 24,138  
Accrual for purchases of fixed assets     231       1,152  


Company Contact:
Darin White
Director of Finance &
Investor Relations
Zumiez Inc.
(425) 551-1500, ext. 1337

Investor Contact:
ICR
Brendon Frey
(203) 682-8200 




Zumiez Inc. Announces Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter Results Fourth Quarter 2020 Net Sales Increased 0.8% to $331.5 Million Fourth Quarter 2020 Diluted Earnings Per Share Increased 13.9% to $1.68 Cash and Current Marketable Securities Increased 49.5% to $375.5 Million LYNNWOOD, Wash., March 11, 2021 …

