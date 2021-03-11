Hawaii Water Service Receives Hawaii Public Utilities Commission Approval to Acquire Kapalua Water, Waste Treatment Companies

Pursuant to the agreement with ML&P and upon closing of the acquisition, which is subject to the remaining closing conditions in the agreement, Hawaii Water will provide water and wastewater service to approximately 1,000 service connections in the Kapalua, Maui, resort area. The utility systems serve homes, hotels, condominiums, golf courses, restaurants, and other resort amenities. Hawaii Water will also serve the expansion areas of Kapalua as they are developed by ML&P.

WAIKOLOA, Hawaii, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawaii Water Service (Hawaii Water), a subsidiary of California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE: CWT), received approval from the Hawaii Public Utilities Commission (Commission) this week to acquire the assets of Kapalua Water Company and Kapalua Waste Treatment Company from Maui Land and Pineapple Company (ML&P).

“We appreciate the Hawaii Public Utilities Commission’s diligence in reviewing and approving this agreement, and look forward to working with Maui Land and Pineapple Company to complete this transaction,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, Group President and CEO. “We also look forward to providing the same quality, service, and value all of our Hawaii Water customers expect and deserve to ML&P’s Kapalua customers.”

Hawaii Water currently provides water, wastewater, and/or recycled water utility services to 5,000 customers, including a number of large resorts and condominium complexes, in the communities of Ka‘anapali, Pukalani, Kapolei, Waikoloa, North Kona Coast, and Kohala Coast on Maui, Oahu, and the Big Island, respectively. Hawaii Water has about 50 employees, who provide services including meter reading, water quality testing, water and wastewater treatment, water system design and construction, and customer service.

Hawaii Water is a wholly owned subsidiary of California Water Service Group, which also includes California Water Service, Washington Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, CWS Utility Services, and HWS Utility Services. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated utility service to more than 2 million people in over 100 California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii communities. Group’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com.