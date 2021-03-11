Oxford to Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Results on March 25, 2021

ATLANTA, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM) will report its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 ended January 30, 2021 financial results on Thursday, March 25, 2021 after the market close. The Company will also hold a conference call with senior management to discuss its financial results at 4:30 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website at www.oxfordinc.com. Please visit the website at least 15 minutes early to register and download any necessary software. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website through April 8, 2021 and by phone by dialing (412) 317-6671 access code 13717600.