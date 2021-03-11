 

Revolution Medicines Announces Six Presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.03.2021, 22:05  |  10   |   |   

Presentations Highlight Continued Progress Across Expanded R&D Pipeline of RAS(ON) Inhibitors and RAS Companion Inhibitors

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on developing targeted therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers, today announced the company will make six presentations at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021 being held April 10-15, 2021 in a virtual format.

Details of the planned presentations are as follows:

Oral Presentation:

Title:  ﻿Anti-tumor activity and tolerability of the SHP2 inhibitor RMC-4630 as a single agent in patients with RAS-addicted solid cancers
﻿Abstract Number: 
 LB001
Session:  Late-Breaking Minisymposium 1
Date/Time:   April 10, 2021 at 2:05 p.m. Eastern

Poster Presentations:

Title:  First-in-class, orally bioavailable KRASG12V(ON) tri-complex inhibitors, as single agents and in combinations, drive profound anti-tumor activity in preclinical models of KRASG12V mutant cancers
Abstract Number:  1260
Session:  Novel Antitumor Agents
Date/Time:   April 10, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern


Title:   A next generation tri-complex KRASG12C(ON) inhibitor directly targets the active, GTP-bound state of mutant RAS and may overcome resistance to KRASG12C(OFF) inhibition
Abstract Number:  1261
Session:   Novel Antitumor Agents
Date/Time:  April 10, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern


Title:  ﻿Discovery of a potent, selective, and orally bioavailable SOS1 inhibitor, RMC-023, an in vivo tool compound that blocks RAS activation via disruption of the RAS-SOS1 interaction
﻿Abstract Number: 
 1273
Session:  Novel Antitumor Agents
Date/Time:  April 10, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern
Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Revolution Medicines Announces Six Presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2021 Presentations Highlight Continued Progress Across Expanded R&D Pipeline of RAS(ON) Inhibitors and RAS Companion InhibitorsREDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a clinical-stage precision …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Announce VIR-7831 Reduces Hospitalization and Risk of Death in Early ...
Digihost Announces Filing of US$125 Million Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
Blockchain Foundry Closes CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Shell publishes Annual Report and Accounts
Aeterna Zentaris Continues to Demonstrate Pipeline Expansion – Announces the Initiation of Its ...
Entera Bio Ltd Announces Positive Topline EB613 Phase 2 Biomarker Data
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
Revolution Medicines to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
02.03.21
Revolution Medicines Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results and Update on Corporate Progress
18.02.21
Revolution Medicines to Participate in Digital RAS-Targeted Drug Discovery Summit and Upcoming Investor Conferences