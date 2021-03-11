Revolution Medicines Announces Six Presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2021
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 11.03.2021, 22:05 | 10 | 0 |
Presentations Highlight Continued Progress Across Expanded R&D Pipeline of RAS(ON) Inhibitors and RAS Companion Inhibitors
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on developing targeted therapies to inhibit
frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers, today announced the company will make six presentations at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021 being held
April 10-15, 2021 in a virtual format.
Details of the planned presentations are as follows:
Oral Presentation:
|Title:
|Anti-tumor activity and tolerability of the SHP2 inhibitor RMC-4630 as a single agent in patients with RAS-addicted solid cancers
|
Abstract Number:
|LB001
|Session:
|Late-Breaking Minisymposium 1
|Date/Time:
|April 10, 2021 at 2:05 p.m. Eastern
Poster Presentations:
|Title:
|First-in-class, orally bioavailable KRASG12V(ON) tri-complex inhibitors, as single agents and in combinations, drive profound anti-tumor activity in preclinical models of KRASG12V mutant cancers
|Abstract Number:
|1260
|Session:
|Novel Antitumor Agents
|Date/Time:
|April 10, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern
|Title:
|A next generation tri-complex KRASG12C(ON) inhibitor directly targets the active, GTP-bound state of mutant RAS and may overcome resistance to KRASG12C(OFF) inhibition
|Abstract Number:
|1261
|Session:
|Novel Antitumor Agents
|Date/Time:
|April 10, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern
|Title:
|Discovery of a potent, selective, and orally bioavailable SOS1 inhibitor, RMC-023, an in vivo tool compound that blocks RAS activation via disruption of the RAS-SOS1 interaction
|
Abstract Number:
|1273
|Session:
|Novel Antitumor Agents
|Date/Time:
|April 10, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern
Diesen Artikel teilen
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0