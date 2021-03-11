ContraFect Announces BARDA Contract Award for Up to $86.8 Million and Provides Business Outlook

Phase 3 DISRUPT study has the potential to serve as the basis for U.S. FDA product approval

Conference call to be held on March 12, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET

YONKERS, N.Y., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ContraFect Corporation (Nasdaq: CFRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs) as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections, today announced that it has been awarded a cost-share contract from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Under the terms of the contract, the Company will receive $9.8 million in initial funding and up to an additional $77.0 million. The initial funding will be used to support ContraFect’s ongoing pivotal Phase 3 DISRUPT (Direct Lysis of Staph aureus Resistant Pathogen Trial) superiority study of exebacase in patients with Staph aureus bacteremia, including right-sided endocarditis. Under the terms of the agreement, and if supported by Phase 3 DISRUPT study data, BARDA may provide the Company with additional funding upon achievement of key milestones to continue the advancement of exebacase through FDA product approval and completion of post-approval commitments.

“We are grateful for, and thrilled by, BARDA’s support to fund the advancement of exebacase toward the completion of our ongoing Phase 3 study and a potential product approval. This award represents a critical milestone and a transformational infusion of funds for ContraFect. Exebacase, which received Breakthrough Therapy Designation last year from the FDA, is the first direct lytic agent in Phase 3 trials and the lead program of our DLA platform, representing a completely new medical modality to address life-threatening infectious diseases. We believe that this award, and the expected acceleration of Phase 3 study enrollment, provides ContraFect with strong momentum as we move toward the interim futility analysis, currently anticipated in the second half of 2021,” said Roger J. Pomerantz, M.D., President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of ContraFect.