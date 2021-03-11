 

BeyondSpring Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Plinabulin for the Prevention of Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia

Webinar on Thursday, March 18th @ 10:00 a.m. ET

NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring (the “Company” or “BeyondSpring”) (NASDAQ: BYSI), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapies, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on Plinabulin, the Company’s lead asset for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN) on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The webinar will feature presentations by leading experts Douglas Blayney, MD, Stanford Healthcare, and Jeffrey Vacirca, MD, FACP, New York Cancer & Blood Specialists, who will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need in preventing CIN. Drs. Vacirca and Blayney will be available to answer questions following the formal presentations.

BeyondSpring's management team will also provide an update on its pipeline, including Plinabulin as a pipeline drug in multiple indications. This follows the recent announcement of positive topline data from the pivotal PROTECTIVE-2 Phase 3 trial of Plinabulin in combination with Pegfilgrastim for the prevention of CIN. Plinabulin is also currently in an ongoing pivotal Phase 3 study as a direct anti-cancer agent in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), the DUBLIN-3 trial, which is expected to report data in H2 -2021. If this trial confirms Plinabulin’s anti-cancer effect, this will be an agent with a unique profile of having both anti-cancer and CIN-preventive activity.

To register for the webinar, please click here.

Douglas W. Blayney, MD is a Professor of Medicine (Oncology) at Stanford, former Medical Director of Stanford Cancer Center, and specializes in the treatment of breast cancer. He has a special interest in the quality and value of cancer care. Dr. Blayney is a past president of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), a founder of the ASCO Quality Symposium, a co-author of the ASCO value framework descriptions, and instigated the ASCO clinical "big data" effort, which is now CancerLinQ. He received the inaugural Ellen Stovall Award for Leadership in Patient Centered Care from the National Coalition for Cancer Survivorship in 2016. He was previously a Professor of Internal Medicine and Medical Director of the Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Michigan, and prior to that practiced and led Wilshire Oncology Medical Group, Inc., a physician owned multidisciplinary oncology practice in southern California. He has expertise on clinical trial development, use of oncology drugs in clinical practice, reimbursement and marketing strategies and information technology use.

