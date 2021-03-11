Clover Health Joins Forces with Advance’s Headline Studio to Launch National Magazine for U.S. Seniors

NASVILLE, Tenn., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Clover Health Investments, Corp. (Nasdaq: CLOV) (“Clover”), an innovative technology company improving health outcomes for America's seniors, announced the launch of Clover Living, a health and wellbeing magazine designed specifically for people over sixty years of age.

The bespoke, high-quality magazine will be distributed to Clover Health members and Clover Assistant doctors, as well as be available to the general population

The quarterly magazine will enable Clover to deploy wholly-owned digital and printed media content to reach its target audiences. The multi-year project with Headline Studio will see the first issues distributed by late Spring 2021, with a second issue coming mid-September.

The initiative is led by Andrew Robinson, VP of Communications, who joined Clover in 2020 from The Wall Street Journal publisher, Dow Jones.

“For its members, Clover is a trusted and respected partner in their health. Our goal is to provide them, as well as the growing population of aging Americans, with a magazine that celebrates their life experience with lots of positive advice about living well. As we continue to grow across the country, we expect this new publication to supercharge our outreach and engagement, and form a valuable introduction to healthy living for the Medicare population,” said Andrew Robinson.

Education around health and lifestyle choices is a significant component to improving health outcomes. To ensure the magazine provides the most important, as well as up-to-date and sound clinical advice, practicing physicians Chief Clinical Informatics Officer, Dr. Sophia Chang, and Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Kumar Dharmarajan, will helm Clover Living’s medical editorial board.

“Providing a safe space for people to ask questions and voice concerns is core to being a successful primary care provider, and many people lack that valuable relationship. My hope is that Clover Living will serve as a way to spark these conversations and support aging adults in living happier, healthier, and more fulfilled lives,” said Dr. Chang.

The magazine will include helpful and consumable advice for managing diabetes, heart disease and other chronic conditions.

“The foundation of great chronic-disease care begins with impactful education. We’ll be grounding our advice on the most up-to-date care protocols – and teach our readers the value of putting their health first; the importance of monitoring and managing their health, and supporting them to connect regularly with their primary care doctor, “ said Dr. Dharmarajan.