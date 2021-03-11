Replimune to Present at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2021

WOBURN, Mass., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Replimune Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: REPL), a biotechnology company developing oncolytic immuno-gene therapies derived from its Immulytic platform, today announced two poster presentations at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021 being held virtually April 10-15, 2021 and May 17-21, 2021.

Abstract Title: Clinical biomarker studies with two fusion-enhanced versions of oncolytic HSV (RP1 and RP2) alone and in combination with nivolumab in cancer patients indicate potent immune activation

Abstract Number: LB180

Session Title: Vaccines

Session Date and Time: Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 8:30 am EDT

Abstract Title: Immunomodulatory effects of a novel, enhanced potency gibbon ape leukemia virus (GALV) fusogenic membrane glycoprotein-expressing herpes simplex virus platform with increased efficacy combined with anti PD-1 therapy

Abstract Number: 1917

Session Title: Vaccines

Session Date and Time: Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 8:30 am EDT

This is a collaborative presentation between Replimune and the Institute of Cancer Research, London, UK.

The abstract for poster LB180 is embargoed until 12:01 a.m. ET on April 9, 2021. The abstract for poster 1917 is currently available at https://www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-annual-meeting-2021/. Both full posters will be available for on-demand viewing on the AACR Annual Meeting 2021 website starting at 8:30 am ET on April 10, 2021 and will also be posted to the presentations section of the Replimune website at https://ir.replimune.com/events-and-presentations/presentations.

About Replimune

Replimune Group, Inc., headquartered in Woburn, MA, was founded in 2015 to develop the next generation of oncolytic immune-gene therapies for the treatment of cancer. Replimune is developing novel, proprietary therapeutics intended to improve the direct cancer-killing effects of selective virus replication and the potency of the immune response to the tumor antigens released. Replimune’s Immulytic platform is designed to maximize systemic immune activation, in particular to tumor neoantigens, through robust viral-mediated immunogenic tumor cell killing and the delivery of optimal combinations of immune-activating proteins to the tumor and draining lymph nodes. The approach is expected to be highly synergistic with immune checkpoint blockade and other approaches to cancer treatment across a broad range of cancers. Replimune intends to progress these therapies rapidly through clinical development in combination with other immuno-oncology products with complementary mechanisms of action as well as in standalone indications. For more information, please visit www.replimune.com.

